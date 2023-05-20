 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Come for the lakes, stay because you can't remember where you parked your car   (forbes.com) divider line
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you need to remember where you parked your car, the What3Words app translates a 10 square patch of ground into a pre-assigned three word sequence.

You can write it on your hand, just to make sure..

///crops.cards.gifts.  ...Times Square, in the middle of W 45 St and 7th Ave
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(Ten FOOT square patch of ground. Oops...)
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: (Ten FOOT square patch of ground. Oops...)


Hittin' it already I see.

Rocking the ganj!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
been legal here in CT a little while

last weekend out at a show. step out on the patio puff down. everyone outside doing the same enjoying themselves and being social etc. good times

enjoy Minnesota
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not one Senate Republican voted for the bill when the marijuana is needed because we have to deal with them.
 
