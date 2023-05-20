 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Snopes)   This was one Helluva cough syrup   (snopes.com) divider line
37
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1289 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2023 at 10:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
silpin' sizzurp ftmfw!
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me that it worked as advertised, though.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OMG! Did you know that cocaine was legal and there were trace amounts of coca extract in Coca Cola?!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a good time in Vegas with that!
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
back when over the counter medications worked.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Next you'll tell me Nazis were taking methamphetamines!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Something tells me that it worked as advertised, though.


Yeah no quackery there, that shiat worked no doubt about it.  The fact is we've gone too far in the other direction:  Almost nothing you can buy OTC is effective at pain relief or cough suppressant,  thanks to all the active ingredients being labeled dangerous thanks to addicts using them to make stronger drugs.  I say bring them back and let addicts make meth out of cold medicine, I want a farking effective cold remedy back without an unattainable doctor visit or 3 hour wait at a clinic.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bob Fleming - Cough Medicine
Youtube k0crRnMZBN4
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It worked when used as directed.

And it really worked when abused as intended,
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Won't cure your cold but you'll be too stoned to care
 
kindms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
like farkers have never smoked a joint, did a line of coke and had a cocktail all at the same time
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LawPD: Won't cure your cold but you'll be too stoned to care


I hope you don't suppose modern cough syrups cure you.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
when a brat has a cold thebest cure is a good night's sleep.   Our grandma gave us a tablespoon of whiskey and sent us to bed.   It worked.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I dislike the opioid component.  Also, farking chloroform?  I thought that had to be administered via cloth rag during an art heist.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kindms: like farkers have never smoked a joint, did a line of coke and had a cocktail all at the same time


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It won't fix your cold, but you won't care that you have one for a little while.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kindms: like farkers have never smoked a joint, did a line of coke and had a cocktail all at the same time


Totally false. True stoners know better than to waste the effects of weed and coke by combining them.

/ amatuer
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Smithsonian has a fantastic display of patent snake oil and they have one of those bottles. It's amazing what got sold before 1907.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Capital "N", small "y", Big Farking "Q"!
Denis Leary NyQuil
Youtube -XsgVufugTg
 
jb66
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder if it was stronger than Laudanum?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: when a brat has a cold thebest cure is a good night's sleep.   Our grandma gave us a tablespoon of whiskey and sent us to bed.   It worked.


My mom had a version of that called a Sugar Tit. Lemon, bourbon, honey, and melted butter. HER mother added Laudanum when she could get it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some people hate cough syrup, and the food in Europe.

/it's true
 
Fart One of a Three Fart Series [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In Michigan it's still legal to buy codeine (which the body metabolizes into morphine) cough syrup without a prescription.  We have a ledger at the pharmacy and you have to talk to the pharmacist and show your ID and sign for it.  We haven't sold any in years though and usually intentionally don't keep it in stock.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xanadian: Shoot, a fella could have a good time in Vegas with that!


Hell yeah I did!
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We occasionally make a bunch of Glogg at Xmas, and stash away a bottle for soothing sore throat and sinus congestion the rest of the winter.
 
Shryke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jb66: I wonder if it was stronger than Laudanum?


If the ingredients listed are accurate, not even close.
 
catmandu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The Smithsonian has a fantastic display of patent snake oil and they have one of those bottles. It's amazing what got sold before 1907.


Patent medicine was very much a hit or miss thing. Most was snake oil but in the middle of all that were some that were effective. Just like herbal medicine, the good ones became today's OTC (aspirin, etc.) or pharmaceuticals (digitalis, etc.) and the ineffective ones faded away except for quackery.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Winterlight: Something tells me that it worked as advertised, though.

Yeah no quackery there, that shiat worked no doubt about it.  The fact is we've gone too far in the other direction:  Almost nothing you can buy OTC is effective at pain relief or cough suppressant,  thanks to all the active ingredients being labeled dangerous thanks to addicts using them to make stronger drugs.  I say bring them back and let addicts make meth out of cold medicine, I want a farking effective cold remedy back without an unattainable doctor visit or 3 hour wait at a clinic.


Try pairing naproxen sodium (Aleve) with acetaminophen  (Tylenol)...that works quite nicely.

It's not morphine....but...
 
cleek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ok-cleek.comView Full Size
 
catmandu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fart One of a Three Fart Series: In Michigan it's still legal to buy codeine (which the body metabolizes into morphine) cough syrup without a prescription.  We have a ledger at the pharmacy and you have to talk to the pharmacist and show your ID and sign for it.  We haven't sold any in years though and usually intentionally don't keep it in stock.


I remember that stuff. When I was in 8th grade I had bronchitis that wouldn't go away and the doctor recommended a codeine cough medicine. Even as a minor I could buy it and sign the ledger. I had the cough for about 7 months and one time bought some Vicks Formula 44 (the original brown stuff) off the shelf. The cough finally went away and I could finally sleep. Might have been the 44 or the bronchitis might have finally run its course. I didn't care.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Some people hate cough syrup, and the food in Europe.

/it's true


You wanna know the teuth you gotta dig up johnny booth
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew cold medicine used to contain things like heroin since I was a child.  Who doesn't know this?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: back when over the counter medications worked.


You still had all the symptoms but with this "medicine" you just didn't give a f$ck.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gopher321: Next you'll tell me Nazis were taking methamphetamines!


Were?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

deadsanta: Winterlight: Something tells me that it worked as advertised, though.

Yeah no quackery there, that shiat worked no doubt about it.  The fact is we've gone too far in the other direction:  Almost nothing you can buy OTC is effective at pain relief or cough suppressant,  thanks to all the active ingredients being labeled dangerous thanks to addicts using them to make stronger drugs.  I say bring them back and let addicts make meth out of cold medicine, I want a farking effective cold remedy back without an unattainable doctor visit or 3 hour wait at a clinic.


This is something a drug addict would say
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xanadian: Shoot, a fella could have a good time in Vegas with that!


Not really.

Not one that involves you remaining conscious, at which point you might as well have a good time while unconscious in Wichita, KS.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

deadsanta: Winterlight: Something tells me that it worked as advertised, though.

Yeah no quackery there, that shiat worked no doubt about it.  The fact is we've gone too far in the other direction:  Almost nothing you can buy OTC is effective at pain relief or cough suppressant,  thanks to all the active ingredients being labeled dangerous thanks to addicts using them to make stronger drugs.  I say bring them back and let addicts make meth out of cold medicine, I want a farking effective cold remedy back without an unattainable doctor visit or 3 hour wait at a clinic.


Yea, when it was only brown, other types getting addicted and ruining their lives, it was ok to have components over the counter.  But, let the lily white football player or cheerleader get too wasted to move out of the parents' homes, and Big Pharma has to reformulate everything.  If opioids had stayed urban, Narcan would still be just allowed in a hospital setting, administered by anesthesiologists.

Now, it's too damn bad that so many families are impacted by drug addiction, but that genie is never going back in the bottle.  May as well legalize it all and be done with it.  I took a kid with known addiction issues for some minor outpatient surgery a few weeks ago, and damned if they didn't give us a script for some high powered stuff.  They told us not to worry about the old 'ice the area and then alternate with moist heat' treatment, the meds will fix it all.  Yea, fix my kid right up for an overdose, cause this kid mixes inhalants, weed, and Adderall for fun.  Toss in some heavy duty crud and I'd have a dead kid on my hands, no doubt.  But the kid is white, so the professional drug pushers completely ignored our detailed history.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.