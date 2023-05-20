 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1562

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Last week I wrote about the writer's strike, so this week I thought I'd write about one of the points of contention between the writers and the studios - AI.

I recently put a new faucet in the kitchen sink, but the base of the sprayer that keeps it standing up next to the faucet somehow broke and I needed a replacement, So I checked the website and saw they had live chat. I'm fine with chat support, as it means there's never any issue with accents or spelling of email addresses or URLs and I always have a written record I can refer back to. So I decided to give it a try. The following is my actual conversation with "Leo", the AI running Lowe's support chat.

Leo 10:41 PM, May 18 Hi. I'm Leo, your Lowe's automated assistant. Here's what I can help you with. Type "menu" if you need to start over.

You 10:41 PM, May 18 replacement parts

Leo 10:41 PM, May 18 What can I help you with?

Leo 10:41 PM, May 18 Do you have a Lowe's Protection Plan?

You 10:41 PM, May 18 no

Leo 10:41 PM, May 18 Can you rephrase please? I didn't understand.

You 10:41 PM, May 18 I do not have a Lowe's Protection Plan

Leo 10:41 PM, May 18 Do you have a Lowe's Protection Plan?

You 10:41 PM, May 18 No

Leo 10:41 PM, May 18 Lowe's Protection Plan coverage goes above and beyond the Limited manufacturer's warranty. Learn more about the plans here.

Leo 10:41 PM, May 18 Would you like to connect with an associate about your eligibility to purchase a protection plan?

You 10:42 PM, May 18 No, I need information on where to purchase replacement parts

Leo 10:42 PM, May 18 Can you rephrase please? I didn't understand.

You 10:42 PM, May 18 I need to buy replacement parts

Leo 10:42 PM, May 18 What can I help you with?

Leo 10:42 PM, May 18 Do you have a Lowe's Protection Plan?

You 10:42 PM, May 18 No

Leo 10:42 PM, May 18 Can you rephrase please? I didn't understand.

You 10:43 PM, May 18 Can I talk to a human? You're not very good at this

Leo 10:43 PM, May 18 A Lowe's representative will be with you as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!
I couldn't help but think of David Lister's Talkie Toaster that gets upset when you don't want any toast. I think I hurt poor Leo's feelings when he couldn't sell me on a Lowe's Protection Plan.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and who you think has the absolute worst AI customer service chatbot.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does Anyone Want Any Toast? | Red Dwarf | BBC
Youtube LRq_SAuQDec
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, did you get the replacement parts?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never sure if doing well is good or bad.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrHormel: So, did you get the replacement parts?


After chatting with the actual human Leo sent me to for more than 30 minutes (I believe they were running several other chat windows at the time) I was told to contact the warranty department in the morning. So today (including hold time) I spoke to no less than five people over the course of two hours until finally finding someone that said they were sending the parts free of charge.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Never sure if doing well is good or bad.


Doing badly means you have a life. Doing well means your life is Fark.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How long will I be #2?  Well, the rest of my life, but only for a few more second on the Quiz Results, I'm sure~!
 
