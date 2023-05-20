 Skip to content
Why are people not mowing this month? It seems inconvenient
23
•       •       •

fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
People who suggest "no mow May" clearly don't live in the Pacific Northwest. 😂😂 If I didn't mow my back yard for all of May it would literally be 4 feet tall and I'd have to then hire a landscaping company to come cut it because even my rider wouldn't be able to handle it. If I don't mow every 5 or 6 days from late April to early June, it gets nearly untenable as it is.

Of course, I never water it (don't have to) and the only time I use any fertilizer (or anything at all) is when I put some Scott's Patch Master on the patches left behind after I spread out the mole mounds.

Said back yard:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Valentines Day was 3 months ago and it's not Father's Day for a couple of weeks?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fatassbastard: People who suggest "no mow May" clearly don't live in the Pacific Northwest. 😂😂 If I didn't mow my back yard for all of May it would literally be 4 feet tall and I'd have to then hire a landscaping company to come cut it because even my rider wouldn't be able to handle it. If I don't mow every 5 or 6 days from late April to early June, it gets nearly untenable as it is.

Of course, I never water it (don't have to) and the only time I use any fertilizer (or anything at all) is when I put some Scott's Patch Master on the patches left behind after I spread out the mole mounds.

Said back yard:

[Fark user image 425x239]


You mean like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a neighborhood of mowers, so I have to get to mine every week or so. I won't spray for weeds; I have chipmunks and squirrels and almost every bird from the "Backyard Birds of Ohio" poster, including the woodpeckers and I'm not poisoning their habitat for a f*cking lawn. I haven't put down fertilizer (although there are some patches that need tending so anything will grow).

The dandelion wave is largely over, and now the clover is growing; I wish iat was all clover. I'm just renting now, but the landlord said he didn't really care what I did with the years, so I'm looking for areas that i can make blooming perennial patches that won't be much work (well, not as much as planting annual beds everywhere).

The article touches on a number of points I've been ranting about for years. Toxin-filled, monoculture lawns are one of the most privileged and selfish uses of land imaginable. It's like with the marketing for margarine as a food; they had all of these chemicals lying around that they didn't know what to do with, and sold this dumbass country on the need for the "perfect lawn" or risk of pariah status.

/If you enjoy a perfect lawn, more power to you
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*did with the yard, not years

/I'm reeling in the years
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to do native grass and flowers in my front yard, but I think the city would end up fining me.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: I would like to do native grass and flowers in my front yard, but I think the city would end up fining me.


I'm trying to source native Buffalo grass seed which only grows to a height of 2-4 inches. Mix in some clover.

I'm also growing milkweed and some other pollinators to sneak into the treeline behind our house.

I'm hoping to replace about 1/3 of my front yard with shrubs and flowers because it's purdy and what do I need a lawn out front for except a place to dump snow in winter.

Meanwhile the back is coming along with a nice pond backstopped with climbing roses (just planted, the dogs killed the honeysuckle) and wild flowers all next to a lattice enclosed hammock station.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I can't mow right now, just had an ablation done and I'm not allowed. Been dealing with this for three weeks and was hardly able to breathe before that, so yeah, the lawn looks like crap. We hired a guy but he's so damned busy he hasn't made it here yet.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: fatassbastard: People who suggest "no mow May" clearly don't live in the Pacific Northwest. 😂😂 If I didn't mow my back yard for all of May it would literally be 4 feet tall and I'd have to then hire a landscaping company to come cut it because even my rider wouldn't be able to handle it. If I don't mow every 5 or 6 days from late April to early June, it gets nearly untenable as it is.

Of course, I never water it (don't have to) and the only time I use any fertilizer (or anything at all) is when I put some Scott's Patch Master on the patches left behind after I spread out the mole mounds.

Said back yard:

[Fark user image 425x239]

You mean like this?

[Fark user image image 576x432]


No, it would be 2 to 3 times as tall as that. Plus, my back yard is at least 10 times that size.

You're in Norcal, right? I have family there: Santa Rosa & Oakland, originally Sacramento. Have you ever lived in the Puget Sound region? Totally different animal.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought we determined at the beginning of the month that no mow May was counterproductive?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Last May I had to hire a landscaper to cut my lawn after May and he completely denuded the turf and left a small thin strip leading up to my front door. Last time I hire a Brazilian.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
imagedelivery.netView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
septic field. must keep it clear.

if i let it go for May, of all months, it would be full of foot-tall pine trees in June. which would make mowing a serious hassle.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We need to get away from lawns but my city doesn't allow no mowing, at least in the front yard. I'm slowly relacing front yard grass with other stuff but it needs to look fairly planned out or the city will threaten to mow it down..
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: Last May I had to hire a landscaper to cut my lawn after May and he completely denuded the turf and left a small thin strip leading up to my front door. Last time I hire a Brazilian.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No mow doesn't work here in the South.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Long grass is fertile ground for ticks.

So, listen to left wing idiots and get Lyme disease, or cut your grass.

Anybody but a complete drooler knows the answer.
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: fatassbastard: People who suggest "no mow May" clearly don't live in the Pacific Northwest. 😂😂 If I didn't mow my back yard for all of May it would literally be 4 feet tall and I'd have to then hire a landscaping company to come cut it because even my rider wouldn't be able to handle it. If I don't mow every 5 or 6 days from late April to early June, it gets nearly untenable as it is.

Of course, I never water it (don't have to) and the only time I use any fertilizer (or anything at all) is when I put some Scott's Patch Master on the patches left behind after I spread out the mole mounds.

Said back yard:

[Fark user image 425x239]

You mean like this?

[Fark user image image 576x432]


I've been in the PNW and Florida. In both cases the rain and in Florida the addition of the sun means that everything grows really fast and high.

I don't really bother with fertilizer or watering at all. Decades ago someone put down sod and it's survived until now but there's a pretty healthy mix of dandelions, dollar weed, clover and whatever in there. Once in a while I'll throw some coffee grounds out there and I do spread gravel out (the grass grows around and over it) to try to solidify it somewhat for when heavy rains come. I got a car stuck one time and ripped the bumper shell off.

However it does get mowed every 2-3 weeks. If it were solely up to me it would be like once or twice a year. It doesn't grow much in the winter so I don't bother with it then.

The main issue AFAIC is not aesthetics so much as first off the fact that potential burglars may perceive it as being abandoned and secondly that it increases the chance of rodents, roaches and whatever. I already get a mouse about once every year or so and it's a huge pain in the ass to deal with.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: I can't mow right now, just had an ablation done and I'm not allowed. Been dealing with this for three weeks and was hardly able to breathe before that, so yeah, the lawn looks like crap. We hired a guy but he's so damned busy he hasn't made it here yet.


did you do ablutions before the ablation?
I keed - be well
 
Murflette [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh boy, a thread where people are going to totally miss the point of tfa and instead pointlessly display their privilege for teh likes
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I assumed most of Slates remaining readers have long-since moved into their cars
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shastacola: We need to get away from lawns but my city doesn't allow no mowing, at least in the front yard. I'm slowly relacing front yard grass with other stuff but it needs to look fairly planned out or the city will threaten to mow it down..


You should just do away with the grass altogether because even when long, it still provides zero benefit to pollinators.

I've been slowly nuking the grass in my front lawn, putting in drought tolerant perennials (4 different kinds of rudbeckia, 2 kinds of sea holly, butterfly balm, coneflowers, etc), stock tanks that I'm using as raised beds and a water garden (started a lot of papyrus from seed), and then some large containers just in the lawn for flowers that grow better in containers. And then I cover a lot of the grass in wood chips to kill it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I went to NoMowMay once. Pretty good sushi but the pizza places are a joke.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

