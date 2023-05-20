 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   What does this optical illusion look like to you? It's like that damn white dress again   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What does all this mean?

That motherf*ckers got waaaay too much time on their hands worrying about bullsh*t that matters less than their morning poops.

You want to know what says a lot about you? Taking the declarations about you without ever meeting you, and taking comfort in an arbitrary yet meaningless metric. About as useful as looking at astrology to tell you what you already know about yourself. You might as well paste, "easy mark" on your forehead.
 
Theeng
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We're all easy marks for something, just depends on what it is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I immediately saw a bird behind leaves. I must be nuts right? Maybe it's because I'm sitting on my patio sipping coffee watching birds, so I'm predisposed to see birds amongst the leaves or something.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What does it mean?

It means you are reading the Daily Fail.

And that means you should sit and contemplate in silence about where your life went wrong.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Even after all these years it still looks white and gold to me.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

To be fair, I have a hard time with that whole "big butt and a smile" thing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mia Yilin shared an autumnal picture on her TikTok, which can be interpreted two ways - as a bird or as a pile of leaves.

Speak for yourself. Limiting yourself to two ways is some normal-brain type thinking.  Meanwhile, galaxy brains over here like:

Fark user imageView Full Size

.
.
.
Fark user imageView Full Size

.
.
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good. I will soon be moving on from this difficult part of my life.

Wait, am I gonna die?
 
mononymous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

*SAGITTARIUS-LIKE TYPING DETECTED*
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That woman appears to be wanking a very large person.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I saw leaves and then a popup complaining that I don't allow ads. The popup blocked my view of anything else in the image. What does that say about my personality?
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The optical illusion is the Daily Fail appearing to be a newspaper instead of printed toilet paper.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If the first thing you saw was a bird then you may have cataracts or else you should probably put your glasses on.  If you saw leaves that were shaped somewhat like a bird then congratulations, that's Pareidolia and is perfectly normal.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TFerWannaBe: I saw leaves and then a popup complaining that I don't allow ads. The popup blocked my view of anything else in the image. What does that say about my personality?


ME TOO!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I saw this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw a bird and a butterfly and the analysis of my personality couldn't be more wrong if they tried.

/saw a bird because of the eye and a butterfly because of the antenna
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Meh . . . the human mind is pretty much hard-wired to see faces everywhere; two dots and a couple line segment remind us so much of a face we can even interpret emotional states. It's no stretch to see a face amongst trees and leaves and think "bird".
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

it says you are anti consumerism.  It also says that you don't care if the rich can't make their boat payments from the revenue off these ads.  It says you are selfish and don't think about how your actions can affect other people. (You would pay big bucks at a shrink for this type of advice.) :)

Besides, it was TikTok...who cares.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It tells me subby is a moron that likes advertising.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a real optical illusion looks like...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Your reaction to a random optical illusion says about as much about you as your birth date does.

Less even.  Your birth date is actual empirical data.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

"You couldn't handle that shiat on strong acid, man"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I see a pile of leaves with a eyeball on them.

\She wore blue velvet...
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bunch of dying leaves and a disembodied bird head. I must be a monster.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Bunch of dying leaves and a disembodied bird head. I must be a monster.


Well yes, but we knew that before this image was presented.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Neat, I hadn't seen that one before.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What does this finger I'm holding up look like to you? It could reveal lots about my personality - so what finger do YOU see first?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

00OOO000O000OOO00O0
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yeah, your birth date at least tells people when your parents humped.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WHO.

F*CKING.

CARES?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a schooner.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

*chirp* *chirp*
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
