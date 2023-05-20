 Skip to content
(Guardian)   You better believe in hell. You're living in it   (theguardian.com)
mjjt
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"David Voas, professor of social science at University College London, said: "Adults under 40 are much more likely than older people to call themselves atheists, but also to say that they believe in hell, which is a fascinating puzzle."

If you feel like you're already living in a dystopia, you're a lot more likely to imagine an afterlife, like tomorrow, is going to be more of the same, but worse.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hell is other people" - Jean-Paul Sartre

Did all the other people suddenly up and disappear or something?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've tried damnation.  It was pretty good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh who cares.  Jesus.  I'm not interested in what the latest marketing survey turned up.  Remember when Lil Nas x put Satan's blood on some sneakers and made a billion dollars?  So exciting.  Remember that guy?  Next week he's going to put on some angel wings and sing about having sex with the Virgin Mary, just to make sure he's covered all the bases.

Nobody believes in religion, but we have all the bases covered in believing in fantasies and things that simply aren't possible.
Just keep adding some more labels.  you'll be so wrapped up in your own  importance, you won't even notice as your life support system crumbles around you.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the afterlife
You could be headed for the serious strife
Now you make the scene all day
But tomorrow there'll be Hell to pay
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gah. If you look at the trend line for boomers it showed a similar increase when they were young, then a period of decline. As did the prewar group, that one differs in a sudden increase... As they are about to die. Boomers will likely do the same. Follow millennials and you'll likely find the same pattern occurs; increase when young and gullible, decrease when a bit older and jaded, increase when nearing death.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Oh who cares.  Jesus.  I'm not interested in what the latest marketing survey turned up.  Remember when Lil Nas x put Satan's blood on some sneakers and made a billion dollars?  So exciting.  Remember that guy?  Next week he's going to put on some angel wings and sing about having sex with the Virgin Mary, just to make sure he's covered all the bases.

Nobody believes in religion, but we have all the bases covered in believing in fantasies and things that simply aren't possible.
Just keep adding some more labels.  you'll be so wrapped up in your own  importance, you won't even notice as your life support system crumbles around you.


Around half of this country believes in the white Jeebus with the six pack abs.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Northern: cryinoutloud: Oh who cares.  Jesus.  I'm not interested in what the latest marketing survey turned up.  Remember when Lil Nas x put Satan's blood on some sneakers and made a billion dollars?  So exciting.  Remember that guy?  Next week he's going to put on some angel wings and sing about having sex with the Virgin Mary, just to make sure he's covered all the bases.

Nobody believes in religion, but we have all the bases covered in believing in fantasies and things that simply aren't possible.
Just keep adding some more labels.  you'll be so wrapped up in your own  importance, you won't even notice as your life support system crumbles around you.

Around half of this country believes in the white Jeebus with the six pack abs.


Complete with cum gutters.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Believe in hell, believe in negativity, abandon hope, heaven is a delusion. This is why people are insane these days. They reject the idea of a loving christian God, they deny His existence, but embrace the idea of a demon or Satan corrupting the world. It's the anti-love, anti-kindness of evil that has corrupted the minds of people. God doesn't exist but the devil is real. Such a clash of beliefs where the people have clearly chosen which side they have accepted into this world. Sad.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hell is what you go to every day to the boss who pays you like it's the mid 1900's while you pay 2020's prices on everything.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The meek shall inherit the earth" might have been a warning to stand up to the assholes ruining the world, as the meek are the ones who get stuck with it.
 
