(Reuters)   Alex Jones transferred wealth to his wife and family. Now the Sandy Hook families may sue his wife and family   (reuters.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life fighting off lawsuits, and then dies penniless
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You mean the ex- wife on whom he spied? The one who got arrested for beating his ass? The one he sent nude pictures of to Roger Stone?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Didn't we see that happening in real time?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Didn't we see that happening in real time?


Absolutely and many of us commented that it was just gonna make shiat worse for him and now them.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

OldRod: I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life fighting off lawsuits, and then dies penniless


I too hope he dies penisless.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There should be no upper limit on the fines against women for sleeping with that man.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

dr_blasto: BizarreMan: Didn't we see that happening in real time?

Absolutely and many of us commented that it was just gonna make shiat worse for him and now them.


And yet, he persisted.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They should get possession of the wife and children. They can serve as butlers.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Redh8t: OldRod: I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life fighting off lawsuits, and then dies penniless

I too hope he dies penisless.


Living life penisless might explain why he's such a rage monster.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Redh8t: OldRod: I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life fighting off lawsuits, and then dies penniless

I too hope he dies penisless.


I thought he already was?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He looks tired.  Doesn't he look tired to you?  Maybe if he smiled more.  Did something with this hair.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

dr_blasto: BizarreMan: Didn't we see that happening in real time?

Absolutely and many of us commented that it was just gonna make shiat worse for him and now them.


Alex Jones is such a massive piece of shiat that they couldn't even find a conservative judge willing to give him the Rittenhouse treatment.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Given that the families are owed over a billion dollars, how quick would the payback be to hire a team whose sole responsibility would be to collect any money that Alex Jones ever received. Not just forensic accountants and the like, but guys that actually follow him around 24/7. Found a quarter in the parking lot? Yoink!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OldRod: I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life fighting off lawsuits, and then dies penniless


Why not prison?  Isn't this fraud?
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He looks tired.  Doesn't he look tired to you?  Maybe if he smiled more.  Did something with this hair.


like cut it off?
at the neck?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mrshowrules: OldRod: I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life fighting off lawsuits, and then dies penniless

Why not prison?  Isn't this fraud?


IOKIYAR
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

JerseyTim: They should get possession of the wife and children. They can serve as butlers.


Nah, I'd take the money. The wife and kid would learn so much more serving as jizz moppers or Studio PAs.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sort of shit would be deserving of criminal charges if scum like me did it.

Good for him the law's different for rich white republican assholes. Fuck all y'all.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die broke asshole
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: nude pictures of to Roger Stone


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life fighting off lawsuits, and then dies penniless


The settlement was a civil matter, but I think transferring assets to avoid the judgement is a criminal deal.  Maybe he spends his life fighting lawsuits from jail?
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Die broke asshole


You're being too generous

Ahem,

Die while a rusty iron rod is piercing your scrotum, asshole
 
omg bbq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: You mean the ex- wife on whom he spied? The one who got arrested for beating his ass? The one he sent nude pictures of to Roger Stone?


Sounds like "two truths and a lie" on tinder.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: Cubansaltyballs: Die broke asshole

You're being too generous

Ahem,

Die while a rusty iron rod is piercing your scrotum, asshole


Through his scrotum and then into his asshole
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sorry that you thought being married to the guy who screams at horse poop would be profitable

Actually really not sorry
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those Republicans who gave him money that will end up going to his victims.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: OldRod: I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life fighting off lawsuits, and then dies penniless

I too hope he dies penisless.


He's 98% dick.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Considering Jones' father is a rich dentist who is heavy into the right-wing bullshiat, this is killing several birds with one big stone.  Also, if you want a laugh, read the articles Hatewatch did on Jones' texts.  He's easily the most pathetic person in the history of mankind.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
more like alex powns
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldRod: I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life fighting off lawsuits, and then dies penniless


I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life LOSING lawsuits, and then dies penniless
 
berylman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aww shucks, doesn't he at least have at least several shell company, convoluted strain of LLCs, or accounts based is Cyprus to divert all funds to before declaring bankruptcy? And he's relying on his ex-wife This is rookie crook behavior!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess it's true what they say: if you owe someone $100 it's your problem, if you owe someone 1 million dollars, that's their problem.

We saw him doing this hike the hearing was happening, and it took 1 year after everything was done to come to a new lawsuit.

No one is getting paid esides the lawyers, and shiat bird keeps to keep on making gay frog podcasts and money.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Azz: Cubansaltyballs: Die broke asshole

You're being too generous

Ahem,

Die while a rusty iron rod is piercing your scrotum, asshole

Through his scrotum and then into his asshole


allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size

/The Pear of Anguish
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People are still hiring this monumental pos to appear on talk shows podcasts etc. WTF is the matter with people? Alex Jones has a special place waiting for him in the next life. I hope he is haunted by those kids. Haunted.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OldRod: I hope this asshole spends the rest of his life fighting off lawsuits, and then dies penniless


I vote for naked in a ditch on fire.
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's like if cancer took a human form. He should be hunted until he is removed and that time should come soonest.
 
