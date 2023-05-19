 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   Having learned their lesson about spreading lies in the wake of the Dominion Settlement, Fox News axes the real culprits. Its Investigative division   (rollingstone.com) divider line
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fox News axes the real culprits. It's Investigative division

It is, huh?  Well, if you say so, Subby.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
well the team must be crap because they've made no progress in uncovering the sordid truth about that spoiled, shiftless crook Hunter Biden
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they fire the retraction writer, too? Because that guy put in some serious overtime, every week.
i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
C'mon, you're surprised they had one.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, there's talent available from Buzzfeed it they want an actual investigation group.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lady J: well the team must be crap because they've made no progress in uncovering the sordid truth about that spoiled, shiftless crook Hunter Biden


Other than his big ol' wiener.
 
