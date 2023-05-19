 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   OK. Which Farker updated the Wikipedia page for the North Atlantic garbage patch
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohohohohohahaha!
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh now thats funny, I dont care who you are.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jtown: [pbs.twimg.com image 801x1024]


That first pic is more 'how the British think Americans see them' they are delusional
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
img.rasset.ieView Full Size


Approves!
 
Yaw String
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
snert
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Manchester was contagious apparently
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
doug stanhope on british people
Youtube AlKJPf8btKE
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
American Farker, just heard that the River Thames has an entire new island of wet-wipes of the "flushable" variety. Like, a month ago. So this is mildly funny, I guess.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Old news, that vandalism was reverted in January and the page protected.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Oh now thats funny, I dont care who you are.


Funny in a mean sort of way.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Old news, that vandalism was reverted in January and the page protected.


No, it's still up.

LINK
 
ukexpat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: ukexpat: Old news, that vandalism was reverted in January and the page protected.

No, it's still up.

LINK


Good one...
 
Livinglush
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [YouTube video: doug stanhope on british people]


This was very entertaining
 
