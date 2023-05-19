 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida teen confesses to killing man and burying him in concrete back in 2015. Florida police skeptical due to math   (fox13news.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

693 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 11:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cop math? She's 14 now, the crime occurred seven years ago, therefore she was 24 years old and automatic DEATH PENALTY!
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any Florida cop who can do math has already been burned at the stake.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to school with a Michael Shaver, he went by Mickie. I was a bit let down when I saw the pic in tfa, wasn't him.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In concrete? Is that considered aggregated assault?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all. Weird story.
Second: Was that article written by a toddler?
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: First of all. Weird story.
Second: Was that article written by a toddler?


I, for one, welcome our AI overlords.
 
drayno76
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Could a 7 year old girl have killed an adult male, sure there are circumstances where it's down right probable and has absolutely happened at times in history, more than likely several were very justified.

Could a 7 year old have buried a body, constructed a fire-pit and concrete slab over the corpse and made it look anything at all resembling competently done?  Hell no!

I can just see a 7 year old trying to purchase 50+ bags of quickcrete at Lowes and NOT raising any questions. When mine was 7 she wanted to play on the riding mowers and get her lollipop that was the depth of her focus at Lowes, Ace Hardware it was the free popcorn. At 13 now, she might successfully find the concrete mixing supplies without getting distracted by the lollipops, maybe.
 
palelizard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
the defense is claiming the State has been against letting her present her testimony at trial

You think? Maybe it's because...

The girl would have been 7 years old at the time of the homicide which reportedly happened in November 2015
 
Valter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drayno76: Could a 7 year old girl have killed an adult male, sure there are circumstances where it's down right probable and has absolutely happened at times in history, more than likely several were very justified.

Could a 7 year old have buried a body, constructed a fire-pit and concrete slab over the corpse and made it look anything at all resembling competently done?  Hell no!

I can just see a 7 year old trying to purchase 50+ bags of quickcrete at Lowes and NOT raising any questions. When mine was 7 she wanted to play on the riding mowers and get her lollipop that was the depth of her focus at Lowes, Ace Hardware it was the free popcorn. At 13 now, she might successfully find the concrete mixing supplies without getting distracted by the lollipops, maybe.


On her own? No. That would be absurd.

If they have any evidence whatsoever to proceed then they are probably using her as a witness to prosecute the people who actually did it.

At least if I have a shred of hope left then that may be what is happening. I dunno.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: First of all. Weird story.
Second: Was that article written by a toddler?


I see what you mean and I agree. The author killed it.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So she's the one in possession of the time masheen?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

palelizard: The girl would have been 7 years old at the time of the homicide which reportedly happened in November 2015


This is Florida, right?

I expect a followup in a few months that she's already been executed.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brian, get a shovel and some quikrete.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.