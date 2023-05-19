 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Woman moving out of house because it's infested with A: Termites? B: Black Widow Spiders? or C: Possums?   (wbtv.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If she lived in the Deep South, she porably would have all three.

And fireants or Asian cockr4oaches.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bad news: one recently died under our house. That's a smell I won't forget.

Good news: this little guy survived, and is currently with at wildlife rehab.
Fark user imageView Full Size


He was sofa king cute. Even went AAAAHHH at the medicine dropper full of Pedialyte before he realized it was all cool.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Bad news: one recently died under our house. That's a smell I won't forget.

Good news: this little guy survived, and is currently with at wildlife rehab.
[Fark user image 422x750]

He was sofa king cute. Even went AAAAHHH at the medicine dropper full of Pedialyte before he realized it was all cool.


Once he finishes rehab, is he gonna come back to your place?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mitch Hedburg Comedy-Koala Bears
Youtube x0_72YMYyfQ

/Could be worse
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have some I encourage with cat food.
They don't carry rabies, the eat ticks and stinkbugs.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dbirchall: Squid_for_Brains: Bad news: one recently died under our house. That's a smell I won't forget.

Good news: this little guy survived, and is currently with at wildlife rehab.
[Fark user image 422x750]

He was sofa king cute. Even went AAAAHHH at the medicine dropper full of Pedialyte before he realized it was all cool.

Once he finishes rehab, is he gonna come back to your place?


I kinda wish, but I think DNR lets them loose on their own properties. It's for the best. We're on a busy road.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How come there's no good guy with a gun ready to solve the problem by blasting the 'possums? 🧐
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My apartment complex has skunks and Possums. What is the big farking deal? You know what we don't have? farking rats. I don't think it's a coincidence
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This place had a possum problem when the last guy fed the cats. Not a bad problem to have, but just a dog free yard is all they want.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Squid_for_Brains: Bad news: one recently died under our house. That's a smell I won't forget.

Good news: this little guy survived, and is currently with at wildlife rehab.
[Fark user image 422x750]

He was sofa king cute. Even went AAAAHHH at the medicine dropper full of Pedialyte before he realized it was all cool.

Once he finishes rehab, is he gonna come back to your place?


If you ask me, I'd say it depends if it went by choice, or was forced. If by choice, fine. If forced, and you let it back into your home it will probably sell your dvd player for money to get high again.

/you found it in the attic?
//does anyone still use a dvd player?!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Brown talked to her landlord and is set to move out by next week
.

Not a moment too soon.
 
cravak [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When i lived in russelville you know the biggest problem? Im not sure anyone in the town knows what a dog leash is, im surprised the possums are safe from all the loose dogs.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We found this little guy, not two weeks ago

Fark user imageView Full Size

hiding behind the piano in our living room.

Not more than 6 or 7 inches long, excluding the tail, and looking a biatchewed up.  We could only surmise that our older dog found it in the back yard, brought it in through the doggie door, but then had it get away from him.

We cornered and capture it in that box, took it back outside, gave it some blueberries to eat, and sent it on its way.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Bad news: one recently died under our house. That's a smell I won't forget.

Good news: this little guy survived, and is currently with at wildlife rehab.
[Fark user image 422x750]

He was sofa king cute. Even went AAAAHHH at the medicine dropper full of Pedialyte before he realized it was all cool.


They are very cute and yes they smell bad.  Of the three Axle has caught only one didn't play possum.  I tossed it over the fence for the ones that did survive to eat.  I don't know what an armadillo smells like but I can't imagine it worse.
 
berylman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
csb: I have a rather expansive under porch zone which makes a nice habitat for whatever creature which to rest there which I don't disallow. I don't feed or encourage just let it happen. It's animal fight club and I just hear it trying to sleep figuring out what species I am hearing. Was that a skunk, cat, bear, opossum, squirrel? Whatever is going on it's a madhouse and then when I check it out in the daytime everything is clear and I it makes me feel like I'm going mad. I'm still going with the secret animal fight club under my porch theory
 
peachpicker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why move? There are so many more edifying ways she could have chosen to go...

ME Pearl Presents PROPER OPOSSUM MASSAGE
Youtube L4ttVP2cyK4
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In China it's considered very lucky to find seven possums in your house.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: This place had a possum problem when the last guy fed the cats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave The Slushy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The look on God's face when He realised he put the Australian and American possums in the wrong place must have been gloriously funny.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is she too good to eat possum pie?
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dave The Slushy: The look on God's face when He realised he put the Australian and American possums in the wrong place must have been gloriously funny.


If God was involved in the creation of possums, then he is a total dick.

They don't "play" dead, they go into shock. They are overcome with fear to the point of paralysis, and it gets triggered constantly.

What a miserable existence to endure in service of a dodgey-as-gas-station-sushi survival mechanism.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: If she lived in the Deep South, she porably would have all three.

And fireants or Asian cockr4oaches.


Don't forget the 'gators. 

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
