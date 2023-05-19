 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Florida's influence stretches all the way to Scotland. That's enough to give everyone the Willies   (theguardian.com) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, Sculpture, Advertising, Poster, Italy, Scotland, 16th century, Anno Domini, Nudity  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2023 at 6:20 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
C'mon, people need to mock someone for being small.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
They're gonna censor clocks in Scotland??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aye, tha feum air barrachd isbean, laddie.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Florida. Not even once.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: C'mon, people need to mock someone for being small.


I took an art glass in college and one of my fellow students made a comment about how all of the nude male depictions during the Renaissance show their manhood to be really small.

I don't know the facts behind the reasons for this, but I'm willing to bet it's because the artist wanted to focus on the artistry and not over sexualize the content, thereby turning it into pornography.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh, censoring David is dumb, but the new version actually looks better. You don't need a full-length image for people to recognize the statue, and the pizza slice is tiny in the original.

I'm guessing they've never taken a good look at David's face, though. It's not an expression that inspires confidence in the quality of that pizza.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cythraul: kdawg7736: C'mon, people need to mock someone for being small.

I took an art glass in college and one of my fellow students made a comment about how all of the nude male depictions during the Renaissance show their manhood to be really small.

I don't know the facts behind the reasons for this, but I'm willing to bet it's because the artist wanted to focus on the artistry and not over sexualize the content, thereby turning it into pornography.


This may be bullshiat, but my understanding is that the ancient Greeks depicted heroic figures with small dicks because they associated dicks with barbarism in general. Big dick = wild, violent, unintelligent. Small dick = wise, cultured, temperate. So heroes must have tiny dicks, too small to control their actions. The Renaissance artists just sort of copied them.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Meh, censoring David is dumb, but the new version actually looks better. You don't need a full-length image for people to recognize the statue, and the pizza slice is tiny in the original.

I'm guessing they've never taken a good look at David's face, though. It's not an expression that inspires confidence in the quality of that pizza.


He's getting ready to kill a farking giant.  In this context, he's about to eat one hell of a slice of pizza!

I think it works.... 😃
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Cythraul: kdawg7736: C'mon, people need to mock someone for being small.

I took an art glass in college and one of my fellow students made a comment about how all of the nude male depictions during the Renaissance show their manhood to be really small.

I don't know the facts behind the reasons for this, but I'm willing to bet it's because the artist wanted to focus on the artistry and not over sexualize the content, thereby turning it into pornography.

This may be bullshiat, but my understanding is that the ancient Greeks depicted heroic figures with small dicks because they associated dicks with barbarism in general. Big dick = wild, violent, unintelligent. Small dick = wise, cultured, temperate. So heroes must have tiny dicks, too small to control their actions. The Renaissance artists just sort of copied them.


Could be, could be.  A few minutes on Google could probably answer these questions.   But it's a saturday, and I feel lazy.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.