 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Photographer captures pictures of F-35 bending the fabric of reality. Reached for comment, he insisted that he was actually a government agent, and really wants his own body back   (thedrive.com) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy, Speed of sound, Turbofan, Afterburner, Refraction, Atmosphere of Earth, Supersonic speed, War, Military aircraft  
•       •       •

1036 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F-35 is better than an F-16
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And ?  That's how planes work.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: And ?  That's how planes work.


Agreed. A very rare "This actually would have worked better as a slideshow" article.

Really great photos tbh.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby.  I worry about what YOU think of as reality.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: F-35 is better than an F-16


More than twice as good.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was driving up to Mammoth Mountain a few years ago up the 198 and two jets came screaming by and hit their after burners. There was just enough time before they kicked in for me to look at the pilot as he waved. I'm guessing they were stationed at EAF.

/csb
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, those are icicles.

/fark'n sheeple believe anything
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*yawn*
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One day one of these cost-of-universal-health-care boondoggle kites might stay operational long enough to actually win an aerial battle against more than a party balloon on a sunny day. Tally-ho!!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And here's an F/A-18 dropping out of warp.
images.flyingmag.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It must be sad to not be awed by stuff anymore.

Me, I'm impressed buy high way fly overs and how the city dug into the ground and made a need for an over pass.
 
zez
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I used to go to the S-F scout ranch in southern Missouri and they would have fighter planes dropping low over the lake all the time, not sure why but the waves knocked over a canoe or two over the years
 
berylman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There was an airshow doing supersonic  low dives relatively close and I had no idea it was going on. Scared the turds out of me
Shock Wave-Black Sabbath
Youtube pkZ6q8nyPk0
 
dobro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What happens if you fire a missile from a jet that goes faster than the missile can?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.