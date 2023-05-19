 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Popeyes closes down due to entire staff not wanting to miss the junior prom and the federal child labor investigation   (ktvu.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems to be Popeyes hates labor laws
https://www.abc27.com/local-news/harrisburg/court-restrains-harrisburg-restaurant-franchisee-manager-from-intimidating-workers-investigators/
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, normally, I'd be outraged, but when it comes to Popeyes, I'm willing to look the other way A LOT.

I'm not proud of it, but part of growing up is learning where you draw the lines.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picked up Popeyes on the way home.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Look, normally, I'd be outraged, but when it comes to Popeyes, I'm willing to look the other way A LOT.

I'm not proud of it, but part of growing up is learning where you draw the lines.


I clicked just to find out if this was my local Popeye's and that's why it disappeared off DoorDash.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Seems to be Popeyes hates labor laws
https://www.abc27.com/local-news/harrisburg/court-restrains-harrisburg-restaurant-franchisee-manager-from-intimidating-workers-investigators/


Well I believe a) they're all franchised, yet b) main HQ is down South, so....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stay is school kids. Oh. wait.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kids these days.

When I was 14 I worked 70+ hour a week for 100 bucks.

Rights pfft.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah, late stage capitalism
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This says a ton. They rather hire kids than people with records.  So maybe fark it. Enjoy the child labor, fools.
 
Saber
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, blow me down.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Raiders, Clippers, soon the A's and now Popeyes.  Last one home in Oakland turn out the lights.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sooooooooooo, I may not be able to get my hormone injected saturated fat sodium tsunami lunch?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This says a ton. They rather hire kids than people with records.  So maybe fark it. Enjoy the child labor, fools.


Do you know how much easier it is to abuse underage kids than grown up felons.
 
