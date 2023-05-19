 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If you are going to beat your grandmother to death, you're going to have to bite the bullet and clean up the mess yourself. Calling the maid to do it is just going to lead to trouble   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Anthony Michael Corrado, Naples  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA - The deceased female victim had an active order for protection against Corrado, who was released from prison last year
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the death penalty seems really appropriate .
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golden Gate?
*Clicks*
Yup
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people just reek of evil.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no snark, this guy needs to be Pinkman'd

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A maid was asked to clean up a 'real mess,' Florida cops say. Then she saw the tarp.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Aisle seat, please.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Last words, "Why don't don't you cut that hair and shave that stupid beard off?"
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Last words, "Why don't don't you cut that hair and shave that stupid beard off?"


That's a paddling!
/apparently with a hammer
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've said it before and I'll say it again , we need to reopen the asylums.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
