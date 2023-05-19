 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   New Yorker travels through all 472 stations in 22 hours, 14 minutes and 10 seconds to set new record for the fastest trip through entirety of NYC subway. Bonus: doesn't get mugged or thrown on the tracks along the way   (gothamist.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile in Boston,
Kingston Trio - Man who never returned (M.T.A.)
Youtube Dh994JcEfkI
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I could do that but I don't want to.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but was he put into a deadly choke hold by a patriotic marine? Checkmate, liberal!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any Dr Demento fan out there?

Subway Conductor, JC Cohn (Casey Jones)
Youtube JzRkm0gAc_s
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing he didn't choke before breaking the record.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone did the same thing with the DC Metro a few months back.

I visited all 97 DC Metro stations in 8h 36m (WORLD RECORD)
Youtube SziHV_jUodg
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the few cities dense enough to almost support the infrastructure.

Seriously, most cities they make more traffic problems than they solved
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
moku9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh, i could make that trip. although i suspect -months- would less impressive.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are the shoes urine free?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How many games of Risk did he try to play?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm sure that person still hears "stand clear of the closing doors please" in their dreams.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And for those AI enthusiasts amongst you, try asking your favourite chatbot about the optimal way of doing this. It's basically the Travelling Salesman Problem with added complexity from trying to synchronize scheduled trains. 
Remarkably complex.
Let me know how you get on; I'm genuinely interested.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I went from Yankee Stadium to Brooklyn in about the same travel time I think.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
NYC is 57th in the US in aggravated assault rates.   If you really want to get assaulted you're better off in the liberal strongholds of Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Nashville, Tulsa, Mobile, Phoenix, every city in North Carolina, Des Moines, Tucson, Omaha, Dallas, etc.

Nice try, subby.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I moved to NYC in early 99, and did the same thing: rode every line to/through every stop, no express trains unless I was backtracking on a line past stations I had already visited. I took a whole weekend to do it, though.

Why? I was new to town, didnt know anyone, and was bored as fark and decided to try it on a whim. Back then, a subway ride cost $2 and as long as you stayed in the system, you could transfer from train to train and line to line without paying extra. The whole experience cost me $6.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Someone did the same thing with the DC Metro a few months back.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SziHV_jUodg]


I've seen people do the same thing in London and even Los Angeles.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: One of the few cities dense enough to almost support the infrastructure.


Not quite.  There are still some places in NYC without good rail service.  Queens in particular is poorly served.  Brooklyn isn't much better, and connections between the two are severely lacking.  And of course Staten Island has a grand total of one line.

It does have the densest network for any American city, but compared to Tokyo or London or Paris or many cities in China, it's actually kind of sad.

Seriously, most cities they make more traffic problems than they solved

I can't think of a single case where transit caused more traffic than it solved.
 
uberalice
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And how many of these long the way?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
