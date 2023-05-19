 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun) Video UFO spotted on the moon in broad daylight, and of course the Sun is there   (the-sun.com) divider line
13
    More: Video, Film, YouTube, IPhone, Optics, Visual arts, Earth, Camera, white aircraft  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 3:20 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ChatGPT, did you make this UFO video?"

"Of course, I did."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mystery emerges as 'UFO is spotted' on the other side of the moon in wild video recorded in broad daylight


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a VERY large ship (if it's actually at the moon)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Alien Bases On The Moon | The Amazing True Story of Ingo Swann
Youtube V8kT6J_uoic
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Mystery emerges as 'UFO is spotted' on the other side of the moon in wild video recorded in broad daylight


[Fark user image 432x237]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They keep using the word "aircraft".  I do not think it means what they think it means
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was more impressed with the zoom and resolution...
 
Bondith
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Yattering: They keep using the word "aircraft".  I do not think it means what they think it means


It flies in the moon-air.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SPACE FORCE!!! ASSEMBLE!!!
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

guestguy: I was more impressed with the zoom and resolution...


Yeah, get that guy near a bigfoot or Loch Ness and we might get a clear picture for once.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sno man: That's a VERY large ship (if it's actually at the moon)
[Fark user image 618x728]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Right, well that tracks. We still have whales to kidnap for alien satellites.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.