(WCYB News 5)   After a Virginia State Police trooper kidnapped a 15-year-old California girl and killed three members of her family, an agreement with a watchdog agency allows the Virginia State Police to investigate itself. That always works out fine right?   (wcyb.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 450x295]


Over in one, I'll get the lights.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might think that the various cities, counties, municipalities and states that end up paying these judgments would have an EXTREMELY vested interest in making sure that incidents like this NEVER happen....

/ You might think THAT.....
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI, the dog survived and the foster mom is looking for a forever home: https://www.reddit.com/r/orangecounty/comments/13lj2g2/please_adopt_clover_her_family_was_murdered_she/
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to call in the Police Investigation Group.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical and expected.

No surprises.

Now she the living shiat out of everyone involved with the understanding that no one will pay personally because government.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't enough evens, odds, or imaginaries for this one. Everyone involved should hang.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 450x295]

Over in one, I'll get the lights.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was some sort of bureau at the federal level that could investigate these sort of crimes.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, read the article. That is nuts. They farked up big time. They hired an officer who couldn't even legally have guns because of mental health. WTF. He probably would have done this shiat anyway, it is America, but that is a major fark up.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities have said Edwards - who had moved on to a job with the Washington County Sheriff's Office in southwest Virginia - posed online as a 17-year-old boy while communicating with the 15-year-old girl in California, a form of deception known as "catfishing."

On Nov. 25, Edwards, 28, killed the girl's mother and grandparents, then set fire to their home in Riverside, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to police.

JFC!

Edwards died by suicide during a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff's deputies the same day. The girl was rescued.

I don't normally take joy in the deaths of others, but I'll make an exception for this sick fark
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We looked into his hiring and it was done by the book.

Q: what about the failed mental health exam?

Department policy prohibits discussing health records of individuals, but I can assure you we investigated it thoroughly and found nothing wrong.

Q: ...and yet he kidnapped a 15 year old girl, and killed members of her family.

Allegedly. The officer is no longer part of the department. Therefore, I can't discuss pending personnel issues.

Q: ... because he killed himself in a shoot out.

Allegedly. We just want to close this chapter and allow the family time to grieve properly. We will not be taking any more questions at this time. The case is considered closed.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Even if the investigation was handled by a proper thrid party, ANGH.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There aren't enough evens, odds, or imaginaries for this one. Everyone involved should hang.


Seems rather harsh...
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow, this ought t go to the federal level. It's one huge clusterfark showing negligence and incompetence in the Virginia State Police management group.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Five years back me and Mrs. Facue hocked the Jersey house to buy our house to retire to. In rural Virginia. Next door to the grandchildren, a half mile down a dirt road with 100 acres of basically abandoned property next door.  Middle of nowhere, they raise chickens and turkeys, we can shoot in the backyard, ride quads all over, the kids have an above ground pool, it's paradise. Except. All the Trump signs and flags and people and trucks with stickers and flags and two, count 'em two, confederate flag jumpsuits on guys walking around the local tractor pull and, well you get the idea.  We mind our own business at the end of our street.  People in town are very polite but we don't really strike up too many conversations.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

offacue: Five years back me and Mrs. Facue hocked the Jersey house to buy our house to retire to. In rural Virginia. Next door to the grandchildren, a half mile down a dirt road with 100 acres of basically abandoned property next door.  Middle of nowhere, they raise chickens and turkeys, we can shoot in the backyard, ride quads all over, the kids have an above ground pool, it's paradise. Except. All the Trump signs and flags and people and trucks with stickers and flags and two, count 'em two, confederate flag jumpsuits on guys walking around the local tractor pull and, well you get the idea.  We mind our own business at the end of our street.  People in town are very polite but we don't really strike up too many conversations.


Well what did you expect to find ion the rural south? Rural anywhere come to think of it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You might think that the various cities, counties, municipalities and states that end up paying these judgments would have an EXTREMELY vested interest in making sure that incidents like this NEVER happen....

/ You might think THAT.....


Naw, they just sell some municipal bonds and forget about it for fifty years.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Wow, this ought t go to the federal level. It's one huge clusterfark showing negligence and incompetence in the Virginia State Police management group.


I don't know why it isn't at the Federal level anyway - family were California residents, the guy crossed state lines intending to commit a federal (kidnapping?) crime.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
how is this an internal matter?
it's not about failing to meet professional standards, he committed a crime...

dnrtfa.  praps it's all explained
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

offacue: Five years back me and Mrs. Facue hocked the Jersey house to buy our house to retire to. In rural Virginia. Next door to the grandchildren, a half mile down a dirt road with 100 acres of basically abandoned property next door.  Middle of nowhere, they raise chickens and turkeys, we can shoot in the backyard, ride quads all over, the kids have an above ground pool, it's paradise. Except. All the Trump signs and flags and people and trucks with stickers and flags and two, count 'em two, confederate flag jumpsuits on guys walking around the local tractor pull and, well you get the idea.  We mind our own business at the end of our street.  People in town are very polite but we don't really strike up too many conversations.


And let me guess, you have the correct skin tone as well.

Not a knock on you, but I'm sure you'd be treated a bit differently if you were below the Family Guy line.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it just me or is Austin Lee Edwards a really terrible drag queen name?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Is it just me or is Austin Lee Edwards a really terrible drag queen name?


it's a very... Texan name...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lady J: kbronsito: Is it just me or is Austin Lee Edwards a really terrible drag queen name?

it's a very... Texan name...


He certainly made things weird.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a paid suspension.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: offacue: Five years back me and Mrs. Facue hocked the Jersey house to buy our house to retire to. In rural Virginia. Next door to the grandchildren, a half mile down a dirt road with 100 acres of basically abandoned property next door.  Middle of nowhere, they raise chickens and turkeys, we can shoot in the backyard, ride quads all over, the kids have an above ground pool, it's paradise. Except. All the Trump signs and flags and people and trucks with stickers and flags and two, count 'em two, confederate flag jumpsuits on guys walking around the local tractor pull and, well you get the idea.  We mind our own business at the end of our street.  People in town are very polite but we don't really strike up too many conversations.

Well what did you expect to find in the rural south? Rural anywhere come to think of it.


Ayup.

Bought a house in rural NJ a couple years ago. Not only is the place (population: 2,000 or so) riddled with Let's Go Brandon flags, we saw an actual Confederate flag flying outside someone's house.

// I also try not to get too deep into conversation with too many of my neighbors
// one is a SUPER nice guy, but also a Christian supersessionist
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lady J: how is this an internal matter?
it's not about failing to meet professional standards, he committed a crime...

dnrtfa.  praps it's all explained


It is not.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On his application to become a state trooper, Edwards disclosed that he had voluntarily checked himself into a mental health facility in 2016. In response to that disclosure, state police ordered Edwards to undergo a mental health evaluation, "which he failed," the attorneys allege in the notice.
"The Virginia State Police deliberately buried the results of this mental health examination, did no further examination into this aspect of Edwards' application, and hired him," the notice states.

Enjoy having the shiat sued out of you, assholes.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Loucifer: We need to call in the Police Investigation Group.


Police Overreach Reduction Committee
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: offacue: Five years back me and Mrs. Facue hocked the Jersey house to buy our house to retire to. In rural Virginia. Next door to the grandchildren, a half mile down a dirt road with 100 acres of basically abandoned property next door.  Middle of nowhere, they raise chickens and turkeys, we can shoot in the backyard, ride quads all over, the kids have an above ground pool, it's paradise. Except. All the Trump signs and flags and people and trucks with stickers and flags and two, count 'em two, confederate flag jumpsuits on guys walking around the local tractor pull and, well you get the idea.  We mind our own business at the end of our street.  People in town are very polite but we don't really strike up too many conversations.

Well what did you expect to find ion the rural south? Rural anywhere come to think of it.


Valid point.  Yet big looking dude on local fb asked for something to do to make money.  I said drop a phone pole I have into a hole I dug, so I can put up a cable dog run.  Phone poles are frikkin heavy.  He said sure, I said $150.  Expecting a tractor or skidsteer on a trailer, he pulls up with his friend, a former college football corner back (or some large person position), they move it to the hole, walk it up like a ladder and plop, it's in the hole.  Super nice guys at random in the country.  I helped a bit, my son helped a bit. Yup, handed them the $150 and it took them 15 minutes. Well worth it to me.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: offacue: Five years back me and Mrs. Facue hocked the Jersey house to buy our house to retire to. In rural Virginia. Next door to the grandchildren, a half mile down a dirt road with 100 acres of basically abandoned property next door.  Middle of nowhere, they raise chickens and turkeys, we can shoot in the backyard, ride quads all over, the kids have an above ground pool, it's paradise. Except. All the Trump signs and flags and people and trucks with stickers and flags and two, count 'em two, confederate flag jumpsuits on guys walking around the local tractor pull and, well you get the idea.  We mind our own business at the end of our street.  People in town are very polite but we don't really strike up too many conversations.

And let me guess, you have the correct skin tone as well.

Not a knock on you, but I'm sure you'd be treated a bit differently if you were below the Family Guy line.


And those are the only kind of place that Millennials can afford to live, so we can expect a lot more crazy interactions between city folks and the common clay.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Interceptor1: Wow, this ought t go to the federal level. It's one huge clusterfark showing negligence and incompetence in the Virginia State Police management group.


You mean the federal level where the people running it live in Virginia with their families?
 
