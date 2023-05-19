 Skip to content
(MSN)   "Seinfeld Bill" signed into law by NJ Governor. Bystanders are now required to rescue those in imminent danger or risk arrest   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, NEW JERSEY, New Jersey, Law, Seinfeld, Government, Telemarketing, Jerry Seinfeld, CBS  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about enforce existing laws concerning the "do not call" list?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This include GQPers?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This apply to police, or are they still under no obligation to help?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I did not RTFA.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The law also requires telemarketers to also state the reason why they're calling within the first 30 seconds.

It's about my car's extended warranty, I KNOW ALREADY
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought this was gonna be about shrinkage or Soup Nazis.

/never watched Seinfeld
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds good to me.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

That's FCC jurisdiction, not state law
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

You're free to go all Raid Redemption on the Indian skyscrapers where they're operating.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In the show, there is an iconic scene where Jerry Seinfeld answers the phone and it's a telemarketer on the other end. The telemarketer proceeds to talk without introducing themselves and Jerry responds back asking if he can call them on their personal home phone.
That offer is rejected.
"Oh, I guess you don't want people calling you at home," Seinfeld says.
"No," the telemarketer replies.
"Well, now you know how I feel," Seinfeld says.


I definitely remember that epsiode.....the audience immediately cheered and applauded.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Since they are the only organisms capable of absorbing fentanyl through skin-to-skin contact, I suspect they will continue to stand by and watch people OD.

(Seriously, if fentanyl could be passed around that way, addicts would be licking each other like toads.)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I already know everything.  It's an Indian guy named Steve calling from Windows to let me know my computer is sending out viruses right this very second, and he needs me to turn it on, so he can fix it.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I figured this would be about picking your girlfriend up from high school.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I was thinking of the police but I was going in another direction...  so what if the scenario is that the police are the ones putting someone in imminent danger... like choking them to death or kneeling on their neck, for example.  What does the law expect from the bystander in that instance?
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Expect Phil Collins to avoid New Jersey from now on.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Well they do robocalls about donations for their cause.
/Just got one today.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As soon as I hear the little 'boop' of the auto-dialer connecting to their phone, I hang up.  Sometimes, I keep saying "Hello?" over and over once the caller is there, like I can't hear them.  On a good day, I fart into the phone.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks subby for reminding me of the letdown that was the Finale.
 
sleze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In the Seinfeld finale, the robber had a gun.  Even though Jerry and friends were making rude comments, they would not have been liable to help because it would have endangered them unreasonably.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yup...one of the many issues I had with the finale.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I definitely remember that epsiode.....the audience immediately cheered and applauded.


Seinfeld - Telemarketer Call [Season 4, Ep. 3: The Pitch]
Youtube QRh1CMC3OVw

Some of the laughter was canned, and some was from the studio audience:

https://www.looper.com/885746/how-jerry-seinfeld-really-felt-about-laugh-tracks-on-seinfeld/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yup...one of the many issues I had with the finale.


Other than it being a lazy attempt at a clip show without actually using clips?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It's about my car's extended warranty, I KNOW ALREADY


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x318]

[Fark user image image 425x299]

[Fark user image image 425x408]


A friend of mine made a good point when they said a lot of these plotlines are outdated thanks to cell phones.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

You...fart...on the thing you then put next to your own face... and this hurts the spammer how?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seinfeld Bill roofies women and then coerces them into eight hours of inane conversation in a coffee shop.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why does that matter to spammers/robocallers spoofing #s from overseas?

"You're required by law to tell me who you are and who you work for!"

"yea, good luck!"
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Seinfeld Bill roofies women and then coerces them into eight hours of inane conversation in a coffee shop.


I thought that was the Friends Bill...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I just repeat everything they say back to them. I've actually had a couple say "uhhh, okay. I guess I'll put you on the do not call list..."
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

That's okay, neither did the submitter.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

A friend of mine made a good point when they said a lot of these plotlines are outdated thanks to cell phones.


For sure.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I diasgree with these laws because I don't think you should be oblivged to risk your health, safety, life or comfort for stupee heads.

It' anti-Darwinian and just because you are a byseder when a fool does something stupid does mean that you are equpped to play hero. Some of us have health problems of our own.

Also, we should not be obliged to play hero on account of we is cowards.

This is the sort of moralizing bastardy that seems to make sense when you legislate it but which opens a dozen cans of worms when randomly put into practice.

The laws should not be random. Your safety should not be put at risk by law becaise somebody else committed a crime.

This goes double for abortions, assholed. A woman is a real person and an already doomed fetus is not.

fark off you moraline-drunk busy-bodies and god-ibotherers.

You can't be moral for other people. If you want to save loves, it is your look-out and your choice as long as you don't involve innocents. What if a good d ioctor walks in a woman attempting to drown Mitch McConnell in the 300th trimester and has to die for the abortion?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I think this is the law requiring paparazzi to help former English nobility in car crashes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

This just goes to prove the old real estate maxim that it's either housing or rents.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yup...one of the many issues I had with the finale.

Other than it being a lazy attempt at a clip show without actually using clips?



Bingo.

Bringing back so many previous characters was ridiculously forced.

Although I will still chuckle when the Soup Nazi is asked to spell his name and he says "No!  Next question!"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You...fart...on the thing you then put next to your own face... and this hurts the spammer how?


hes got a Smellophone that transfers smells to the other person on the line
 
