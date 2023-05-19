 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   L.A. LGBT Center pulls out of the LA Dodgers Pride Night after they uninvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence under pressure from Catholic organizations and Florida Senator Rubio   (ktla.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, don't go with satire.

Dress as priests and walk around the stands preying upon children. That's what Catholics actually support, so just play their game.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facism is winning
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wtf do the Dodgers care what Marco Rubio thinks?
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In an effort to avoid controversy, they've amplified it 100-fold.

A simple "LOL, fark off" to Rubio would have been much better for them.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Personal anecdote: my right-wing East Bay Area relatives are huge Dodger fans for some reason, and also Dallas Cowboys fans, but definitely not 49ers, Raiders, Giants or A's fans. Could be any reason. It's a real mystery.

/it's not a mystery
 
inner ted
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Phrasing is just mopping up these days
 
jvl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If a bunch of white yokels went around doing good deeds while dressed as stereotypical islamic terrorists, I would be deeply unamused.

I'm much more amused by the Sisters, but can we at least acknowledge their schtick is problematic?
 
Shryke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: Facism is winning


This is a government decision?

Do you huff glue as you post?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Wtf do the Dodgers care what Marco Rubio thinks?


They should not have ever agreed to do it if they were going to micro-gate-keep.
You know that if you acknowledge LGBT, some people will have a problem with it - just do it, and let them have their problem - or don't get involved to begin with.
Trying to play both sides of the street never works - but the corporate mind always tries it.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

guestguy: In an effort to avoid controversy, they've amplified it 100-fold.

A simple "LOL, fark off" to Rubio would have been much better for them.


Big companies really don't want to be involved in any of these debates because any strong choice is damaging to them. So their usual tactic is to fold immediately to end the conversation. But that's not working anymore. Folding means they get far more press for letting for-real fascist ideas dictate what they do. It would be far smarter to paint yourself as a victim of bigots, as Disney is doing.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shryke: edmo: Facism is winning

This is a government decision?

Do you huff glue as you post?


It's winning because it's farking permeating everything
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jvl: If a bunch of white yokels went around doing good deeds while dressed as stereotypical islamic terrorists, I would be deeply unamused.

I'm much more amused by the Sisters, but can we at least acknowledge their schtick is problematic?


The Catholic Church is "problematic".  Also, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have been around for longer than active members of the Dodgers roster have been alive.

They are a cultural institution at gay events.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Sports needs to cater to their conservative base!"

NASCAR told them to suck their ass and deal with it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Full on boycott of MLB until the entire League denounces the maga anti trans movement.  Including firing any players that have anti trans positions.

Don't support businesses that capitulate to the enemy.
 
docsigma [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jvl: can we at least acknowledge their schtick is problematic?


No. Hope this helps!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nobody should take criticism from the Catholic Church about decency.   A documented global pedophile ring that somehow QAnon avoids ever talking about.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jvl: If a bunch of white yokels went around doing good deeds while dressed as stereotypical islamic terrorists, I would be deeply unamused.

I'm much more amused by the Sisters, but can we at least acknowledge their schtick is problematic?


The malevolently evil human shiat of Roman Catholic leadership has demanded the legal right to provide housing, employment, health care and other services to gay folks - including services those gay folks pay for with taxes. And it's "problematic" to make fun of them?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shryke: edmo: Facism is winning

This is a government decision?

Do you huff glue as you post?


Not sure if you're familiar with Marco Rubio, but he's a government official. Government official using the funds and resources of his office and his platform while aligning with religious interest to pressure a private organization to censor the speech of another private group.

Sounds a lot like government censoring free speech.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
By the time Dylan retires from giving them things to feed off of, gay rights will have been set back at least 50 years. But hey, at least he will have made tens of millions doing it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
jvl: I'm much more amused by the Sisters, but

mltshp-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Catholic organizations

Just in case you needed more proof that all of this shiat is the guilty trying to scapegoat the vulnerable.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought one of the perks of being gay was never having to pull out
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pardon my denseness, but when did the Catholics become so powerful in California that they can have a say in sporting events?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*checks notes* No, I'm not Catholic and their opinions on what I can and can't do can fark right off.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gonegirl: jvl: If a bunch of white yokels went around doing good deeds while dressed as stereotypical islamic terrorists, I would be deeply unamused.

I'm much more amused by the Sisters, but can we at least acknowledge their schtick is problematic?

The malevolently evil human shiat of Roman Catholic leadership has demanded the legal right to provide housing, employment, health care and other services to gay folks - including services those gay folks pay for with taxes. And it's "problematic" to make fun of them?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jvl: If a bunch of white yokels went around doing good deeds while dressed as stereotypical islamic terrorists, I would be deeply unamused.

I'm much more amused by the Sisters, but can we at least acknowledge their schtick is problematic?


Catholicism isn't some foreign exotic religion. Plenty of gay people have been targeted and abused by the church, many of whom were Catholic themselves.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EnglishMajor: Pardon my denseness, but when did the Catholics become so powerful in California that they can have a say in sporting events?


You understand that California has a large Hispanic population, right?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: By the time Dylan retires from giving them things to feed off of, gay rights will have been set back at least 50 years. But hey, at least he will have made tens of millions doing it.


That must be terribly concerning to someone as deeply concerned about gay right as i know you are.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The stupid thing about all of this is that the Dodgers were planning on giving the Sisters an award recognizing their charitable works before Rubio got a hold of Bill Donahue's fax machine.

So, presumably, the Dodgers did their homework and were aware of the fact that the Sisters were one of the preeminent HIV/AIDS charities in the 80s and 90s with a really well known penchant for genderfarkery and drag in relation to Catholic nun motifs, and then some dipshiat executive pulled the plug because they were worried about negative publicity...on Pride Night...when nearly every gay person over the age of 40 in and around LA knows the group and just how farking important they were in the gay community for AIDS education, HIV/AIDS and breast cancer research, and gay rights activism.  And not only did they rescind the award, but they decided it would be awesome to post about it on social media in the most astonishingly craven way possible.

All this is to say, fark the Dodgers.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shryke: edmo: Facism is winning

This is a government decision?

Do you huff glue as you post?


Found the guy who doesn't know the definition of fascism.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good.  Let the Trolley Dodgers have their little party and have no one show up.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Xythero: Catholicism isn't some foreign exotic religion.


So, okay - we've established that you do not know what either of these words mean.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: The stupid thing about all of this is that the Dodgers were planning on giving the Sisters an award recognizing their charitable works before Rubio got a hold of Bill Donahue's fax machine.

So, presumably, the Dodgers did their homework and were aware of the fact that the Sisters were one of the preeminent HIV/AIDS charities in the 80s and 90s with a really well known penchant for genderfarkery and drag in relation to Catholic nun motifs, and then some dipshiat executive pulled the plug because they were worried about negative publicity...on Pride Night...when nearly every gay person over the age of 40 in and around LA knows the group and just how farking important they were in the gay community for AIDS education, HIV/AIDS and breast cancer research, and gay rights activism.  And not only did they rescind the award, but they decided it would be awesome to post about it on social media in the most astonishingly craven way possible.

All this is to say, fark the Dodgers.


And thousands of Angels fans were born that day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: Xythero: Catholicism isn't some foreign exotic religion.

So, okay - we've established that you do not know what either of these words mean.


...or when to use a comma
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No surprise from the Dodgers.  After all, they still celebrate their legendary homophobic manager:

https://fanbuzz.com/mlb/glenn-burke-tommy-lasorda-and-the-la-dodgers-silence/
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And yet the Dodgers seem to have no problem with this.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trevor_Bauer#Assault_allegations
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jvl: If a bunch of white yokels went around doing good deeds while dressed as stereotypical islamic terrorists, I would be deeply unamused.

I'm much more amused by the Sisters, but can we at least acknowledge their schtick is problematic?


Think about whether you feel people dressing up as nuns on Halloween is problematic.

Then, when you realize you don't have much (if any) issue with it, think about why that is and what that might say about how you feel about gay people and people who don't conform to gender norms.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jvl: If a bunch of white yokels went around doing good deeds while dressed as stereotypical islamic terrorists, I would be deeply unamused.

I'm much more amused by the Sisters, but can we at least acknowledge their schtick is problematic?


Nope. F*ck the catholic church and ALL of their bullsh*t.

Thanks for asking.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [SwearJar]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: By the time Dylan retires from giving them things to feed off of, gay rights will have been set back at least 50 years. But hey, at least he will have made tens of millions doing it.


Oh fuck you
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: gonegirl: jvl: If a bunch of white yokels went around doing good deeds while dressed as stereotypical islamic terrorists, I would be deeply unamused.

I'm much more amused by the Sisters, but can we at least acknowledge their schtick is problematic?

The malevolently evil human shiat of Roman Catholic leadership has demanded the legal right to provide housing, employment, health care and other services to gay folks - including services those gay folks pay for with taxes. And it's "problematic" to make fun of them?

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Wail, ah'm no expert in deconstructive theory or Sammy Oticks buht ah figger that young fella or young lassie dun missed uh negation in that thar reesponse sumware.

/no idea where that locution came from
//spits tobaccy juice
///on a rattler
////snnnoork
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

puffy999: Next time, don't go with satire.

Dress as priests and walk around the stands preying upon children. That's what Catholics actually support, so just play their game.


lol preying.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Neither christians nor catholics have a monopoly on the word "nun"
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: WTF is a Drexel: By the time Dylan retires from giving them things to feed off of, gay rights will have been set back at least 50 years. But hey, at least he will have made tens of millions doing it.

Oh fark you


What, for predicting stupid stuff he knows will never happen, to trigger libs?
Stop being triggered by nonsense, and mental toddlers will quit posting it.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: jvl: If a bunch of white yokels went around doing good deeds while dressed as stereotypical islamic terrorists, I would be deeply unamused.

I'm much more amused by the Sisters, but can we at least acknowledge their schtick is problematic?

Nope. F*ck the catholic church and ALL of their bullsh*t.

Thanks for asking.


And as I mentioned in another thread, the Catholick church got billions of ppp money to help pay for all that priestly beastly sexual abuse

/Pee
//Pee Pee
///You down with PPP?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jvl: If a bunch of white yokels went around doing good deeds while dressed as stereotypical islamic terrorists, I would be deeply unamused.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I see the problem those are Juggalo nuns.

Why is this a farking issue? I mean I know why, but what the hell it's 20 farking 23. If you really need to hate people, hate yourself for being a shiatbag and don't take it out on others.
 
