 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Texas Legislature appears posed to set Texans free from vehicles safety inspections. Texans will still have to pay vehicle inspection fees because freedom isn't free   (msn.com) divider line
54
    More: Asinine, Texas Senate, Vehicle inspection, Texas Department of Public Safety, Car, Automobile safety, Texas Legislature, Texas House of Representatives, Law  
•       •       •

823 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas sees a safety inspection industry which is also full of fraud?

Just cancel the safety part, continue the fraud part.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving the "fee" was never about supporting the program.
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.05
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not downloading an app to read that
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Texas policy: Safety is for libs. F*ck safety.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...they didn't know what a 'wear bar' is"

filmfreakreviews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the worst of absolutely all worlds:

- inspections lose ANY benefit they might have provided
- kills the jobs of inspectors
- people still have to pay for a service they don't receive
- risk on public roads is elevated because no one is doing inspections

The absolute worst possible outcome, the Republican way.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: I'm not downloading an app to read that


On Android Chrome, refresh the page then click Expand. May work for other platforms but that's what I use.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm genuinely shocked Texas, of all places, has mandatory safety inspections for vehicles.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great move.

I see vehicle inspection as an owner's sole responsibility, like going to the dentist. They have to get rid of the fee now as well for it to be a total victory. If they want safer roads, they should stop every beat up looking car with a paper plate; can you imagine how many criminals they'd catch that way instead?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fee will go up.  Guaranteed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Until you give me the solution of how to get rid of the fraud and abuse that is rampant across the state with fake inspections, then my opinion is the why do we have the inspections at all," Rep. Goldman said in that April interview.

These people keep breaking the law, so really what's the point of law?

Now do drug possession.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
odd, seems like they are eliminating an avenue to harass minorities.
is there language that references skin color?
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
thank goodness...nothing screams "stupid" like being forced to take a day off of work to have a four month old vehicle inspected

the inspection fees go towards highway construction, allegedly, so either you pay that $30 or so for the inspection, or they raise the annual vehicle sticker cost by $30.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just never understood the big ugly stickers that Texas requires on the front windows of vehicles. In Washington State wheee I live all of the state and local fees are tied into the car tab on the license plate and back when we had emissions inspections that were required we had to get that done before we could get new tabs.

Why couldn't Texas have a similar system where everyone is tied into your car tab? Are they just too incompetent to do that, or are the local politicians in the pocket of Big Sticker?
 
p51d007
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't tell you how many time, i see a vehicle on the road, with mud/dirt covering the license plate, that
has a CLEAN NEW renewal sticker, windshield cracked, duct tape holding the vehicle together, with a
brand new inspection slip on the windshield.
You know a LOT of the inspections are wink wink, money under the table, so just do away with them.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: Proving the "fee" was never about supporting the program.


Exactly.

At least they're not calling it "emissions" testing anymore, which was a lie.

Emissions tester: "Your check engine light is on so you automatically fail this emissions test."

Me: "So when the check engine light is on, that means an emissions component has malfunctioned?"

ET: "It might mean that, but it could be something else instead."

Me: "But this is an emissions testing center. Can you tell me what part of my vehicle's emissions components has failed?"

ET: "Yeah, your check engine light is on."

Me: "Which means...?"

ET: "Which means you have to go pay a mechanic to tell you what's wrong."

Me: "Nice job you got here..."

ET: *leans back in recliner* "Yeah. My dad got it for me."
 
Saturn5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "Until you give me the solution of how to get rid of the fraud and abuse that is rampant across the state with fake inspections, then my opinion is the why do we have the inspections at all," Rep. Goldman said in that April interview.

These people keep breaking the law, so really what's the point of law?

Now do drug possession.


Tell them they can't collect the fee without valid inspections and they'll deploy SWAT teams in MRAPs to enforce the inspection regulations.  But, since they can get the money either way, they can't be bothered.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: thank goodness...nothing screams "stupid" like being forced to take a day off of work to have a four month old vehicle inspected


Why would you take a car from a dealer with no inspection sticker on it?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gooch: This is a great move.

I see vehicle inspection as an owner's sole responsibility, like going to the dentist. They have to get rid of the fee now as well for it to be a total victory. If they want safer roads, they should stop every beat up looking car with a paper plate; can you imagine how many criminals they'd catch that way instead?


I hate gimmick accounts.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"If you have bald tires, that's up to you. I mean, it's a personal responsibility. If you have bald tires go replace your tires, Rep. Craig Goldman (R-Fort Worth) told NBC 5 Investigates in an April interview.

Jesus, take the wheel when I'm hydroplaning. You won't be able to do much, but at least I won't be personally responsible.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Another case of Texas republicans making coincidentally correct decisions for all the wrong reasons.

It is an always was just a revenue operation. The standards were arbitrary, outdated, and written by the auto and repair industry in most cases rather than independent bodies whose only financial gain would end with the creation of the certification criteria.

Functionally, it added nothing to safety and just became a tax on the poor. After spending a certain amount on repairs at a station licensed to conduct the tests, you get an individual waiver for the period. End result: unsafe cars, poor people with even less money.
 
jvl
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: thank goodness...nothing screams "stupid" like being forced to take a day off of work to have a four month old vehicle inspected


We don't have an inspection in California, so I have questions: Can't you get it inspected on a weekend? Our smog test is skipped until a car is 4 years old... why not just fix that part of the law? A whole day? Is that because your boss is a jerk who won't let you take a few hours, or does the inspection take forever?

Having watched a lot of JustRolledIn on YouTube... I'm now terrified to be on the same road as some vehicles. People do the stupidest things like run on bald tires, "fix" suspensions with straps, and other things that make them likely to lose control and kill me.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: Gooch: This is a great move.

I see vehicle inspection as an owner's sole responsibility, like going to the dentist. They have to get rid of the fee now as well for it to be a total victory. If they want safer roads, they should stop every beat up looking car with a paper plate; can you imagine how many criminals they'd catch that way instead?

I hate gimmick accounts.


Libertarianism is not a gimmick.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Poised.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

p51d007: I can't tell you how many time, i see a vehicle on the road, with mud/dirt covering the license plate, that
has a CLEAN NEW renewal sticker, windshield cracked, duct tape holding the vehicle together, with a
brand new inspection slip on the windshield.
You know a LOT of the inspections are wink wink, money under the table, so just do away with them.


We used to have the same here in Oklahoma.  I can't remember when vehicle inspections were abolished, but it was in the early 2000s.

I wish the US were like Japan or Europe if vehicle inspections are going to be a thing.  It would do away with people driving some unsafe pile down the road, because everyone knows good and well the driver of said pile is most likely uninsured.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gooch: jso2897: Gooch: This is a great move.

I see vehicle inspection as an owner's sole responsibility, like going to the dentist. They have to get rid of the fee now as well for it to be a total victory. If they want safer roads, they should stop every beat up looking car with a paper plate; can you imagine how many criminals they'd catch that way instead?

I hate gimmick accounts.

Libertarianism is not a gimmick.


Their electoral record strongly disagrees.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Everyone quoted in this story should die.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gooch: They have to get rid of the fee now as well for it to be a total victory.


There will never be total victory. They'll raise the gas tax, or registration cost or just invent some new tax to make up for it. They'll get their money one way or another.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gooch: jso2897: Gooch: This is a great move.

I see vehicle inspection as an owner's sole responsibility, like going to the dentist. They have to get rid of the fee now as well for it to be a total victory. If they want safer roads, they should stop every beat up looking car with a paper plate; can you imagine how many criminals they'd catch that way instead?

I hate gimmick accounts.

Libertarianism is not a gimmick.


This is what Libertarians actually believe.
 
hereforthelikes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We lived in Florida for a few years in an area with no inspections and are now back in Texas with inspections.  I can assure you that in Texas a completely non-safe/compliant vehicle can find someone to pass it.  These coal rollers all have current inspections. 
I view inspections as just another poor tax.  Can't get to an inspection place because you are working?  No worries you will get a nice ticket when your license tag expires.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Moose out front: I'm not downloading an app to read that

On Android Chrome, refresh the page then click Expand. May work for other platforms but that's what I use.


MSN has been experimenting with showing only an "Open in App" button. Sometimes I get the expand option and sometimes I don't.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: p51d007: I can't tell you how many time, i see a vehicle on the road, with mud/dirt covering the license plate, that
has a CLEAN NEW renewal sticker, windshield cracked, duct tape holding the vehicle together, with a
brand new inspection slip on the windshield.
You know a LOT of the inspections are wink wink, money under the table, so just do away with them.

We used to have the same here in Oklahoma.  I can't remember when vehicle inspections were abolished, but it was in the early 2000s.

I wish the US were like Japan or Europe if vehicle inspections are going to be a thing.  It would do away with people driving some unsafe pile down the road, because everyone knows good and well the driver of said pile is most likely uninsured.


Or even better, good mass transit, more rail, cities where you can live within a walkable or transitable distance from where you work and dramatically reduce the need for cars and car-related infrastructure on the whole.

Fewer cars, fewer car problems. 🤯
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gooch: Libertarianism is not a gimmick.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Supadope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, taxation without representation
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think when Arkansas eliminated vehicle inspection req's, it added a provision allowing roadblocks "in lieu" of.
I could be wrong, but I think that basically made roadblocks a "safety" thing and not a police action to catch you doing something.
 
GORDON
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've lived in 10 states.  Only 3 had mandatory car safety inspections.  I don't recall any difference in the quality of cars on the road.

Kinda feels like safety inspections are just another source of tax income, with no appreciable benefit to the citizens.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

puffy999: Texas sees a safety inspection industry which is also full of fraud?

Just cancel the safety part, continue the fraud part.


Is this the most Republican thing ever? "Let's get rid of the part where we show concern for public safety, but keep the grift."
 
DaMoGan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cfreak: Everyone quoted in this story should die.



They will... eventually.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: "...they didn't know what a 'wear bar' is"

[filmfreakreviews.files.wordpress.com image 720x464]


There castle.
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Timmy the Tumor: thank goodness...nothing screams "stupid" like being forced to take a day off of work to have a four month old vehicle inspected

Why would you take a car from a dealer with no inspection sticker on it?


the last three vehicles I purchased had inspection stickers with less than four months left before they had to be refreshed.  The longest was 8 months.  My comment works just as well if you change it to "nothing screams stupid like being forced to take a day off of work to have a one year old vehicle inspected" if that makes you feel better
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gooch: jso2897: Gooch: This is a great move.

I see vehicle inspection as an owner's sole responsibility, like going to the dentist. They have to get rid of the fee now as well for it to be a total victory. If they want safer roads, they should stop every beat up looking car with a paper plate; can you imagine how many criminals they'd catch that way instead?

I hate gimmick accounts.

Libertarianism is not a gimmick.


Actually it's the political version of a gimmick.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rev.K: This is the worst of absolutely all worlds:

- inspections lose ANY benefit they might have provided
- kills the jobs of inspectors
- people still have to pay for a service they don't receive
- risk on public roads is elevated because no one is doing inspections

The absolute worst possible outcome, the Republican way.


I'm all fairness though...

1. The value of vehicle inspections varies from state to state. As in you want inspections in rust belt states where the chassis could fall apart at anytime due to inevitable corrosion not seen in more southern states.

2. Consumers routinely get screwed over all the time by inspection stations. Particularly in Texas. My MIL once was told that unless she paid for a parking brake calibration, they would fail her. Thus her vehicle was quite literally held hostage by the inspection unless she paid up a fee. And rest assured that nearly everyone in Texas has a story of corrupt inspection stations doing this to them.

Many years ago Texas nearly got rid of the inspections once before because tens of thousands of cars were magically "failing" headlight alignment parts of the inspection. Year after year, sane cars. And the inspection stations were pulling in millions of dollars in fraudulent repair costs.

Texas had a compromise in that the headlight portion of the yearly inspection would be removed with the warning that if inspections ever again got out of hand, they would be eliminated.

Sounds like the mechanics didn't learn their lesson the first time around.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Awesome headline subby.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Moose out front: I'm not downloading an app to read that

On Android Chrome, refresh the page then click Expand. May work for other platforms but that's what I use.


Works on FF for Android
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Chief Superintendent Lookout: p51d007: I can't tell you how many time, i see a vehicle on the road, with mud/dirt covering the license plate, that
has a CLEAN NEW renewal sticker, windshield cracked, duct tape holding the vehicle together, with a
brand new inspection slip on the windshield.
You know a LOT of the inspections are wink wink, money under the table, so just do away with them.

We used to have the same here in Oklahoma.  I can't remember when vehicle inspections were abolished, but it was in the early 2000s.

I wish the US were like Japan or Europe if vehicle inspections are going to be a thing.  It would do away with people driving some unsafe pile down the road, because everyone knows good and well the driver of said pile is most likely uninsured.

Or even better, good mass transit, more rail, cities where you can live within a walkable or transitable distance from where you work and dramatically reduce the need for cars and car-related infrastructure on the whole.

Fewer cars, fewer car problems. 🤯


You and I both sound like commies.

Countries I loved visiting while in the Navy were Singapore and Hong Kong.  Fantastic public transit systems which were affordable and efficient.  Japan was just as great.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cool Semi-related Story Bro:
Moved into a new house on Sat. Called for a water turn on, but the city said they couldn't get around to it until Tuesday. Well 4 days with no water would have sucked, so ,somehow, the water got turned on that day.
Monday I go to the utility dept and tell them I moved, and to start billing me.  They tell me there is a 50 dollar turn on fee for someone to come out.
I say it wasn't necessary, as my water was already on.  "What do you mean it's already on??" It's on.  I thought it was weird myself, but that's life for ya. "Your water shouldn't already be on" Well it is *shrug* who knows why these things happen?  Anyway I'm all good, you don't need to send someone out. So I don't need to pay the fee, right?  "We have to send someone out to make sure it's on." I assure you it is. I turn the knob, water comes out. I have no reason to lie about that. I don't need it turned on. "You still have to pay the turn on fee."

She wouldn't budge. No matter how much I assured her I had working water, she said she had to send someone out to make sure my water was on.

/incidentally and unrelated to the previous story, Home Depot sells those wrenches to turn your water on at the curb for like 20 bucks.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rev.K: This is the worst of absolutely all worlds:

- inspections lose ANY benefit they might have provided
- kills the jobs of inspectors
- people still have to pay for a service they don't receive
- risk on public roads is elevated because no one is doing inspections

The absolute worst possible outcome, the Republican way.


I remember being inspections as being done in greasy ass service centers.  I shopped several beforce I found one with employees clean enough tip o sit in my car.

As for inspections, the TX cops were terrors on brake lights, tint, tires.  Now that I live in Lower Alabama I see more cars with one or no headlights/brake lights than I even saw in México.  That will be a fatal error, Texas.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gooch: jso2897: Gooch: This is a great move.

I see vehicle inspection as an owner's sole responsibility, like going to the dentist. They have to get rid of the fee now as well for it to be a total victory. If they want safer roads, they should stop every beat up looking car with a paper plate; can you imagine how many criminals they'd catch that way instead?

I hate gimmick accounts.

Libertarianism is not a gimmick.


You're right - it's a personality disorder.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pay a fee for no reason whatsoever. When did the state become a cable provider.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.