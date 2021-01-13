 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   LASD-13 ordered to show their colors   (ktla.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In a statement to KTLA after the report's release, Villanueva said that "multiple failed lawsuits and depositions have revealed there is zero evidence of deputy gangs in the LASD" and the commission's report is "not worth the paper it was written on."

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


https://www.dailynews.com/2021/01/13/theyve-been-hidden-too-long-report-details-la-sheriffs-deputy-gangs-and-violence-toward-communities-of-color/
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
get real
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why isn't he running for President
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Nazi symbols are still fine though, right?
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who are you going to believe, every independent outside audit or the people in snazzy Hugo Boss uniforms.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought the usual path was:

1. Get into trouble as a youth gang member
2. Join the military to wipe your record clean
3. Become a cop
4. Renew your gang affiliations
5. Profit!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And I see your true colors
Shining through
I see your true colors
And that's why I can't trust you
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
coldfeet-space.nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
oh now you libs are opposed to Law Enforcement Officers protecting themselves?
 
Vicarious Witness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The LASD has been a gang organization since the mid 70's. The "gang tatoos" began in the early 90's It was well known to City and County Officials.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why are they so opposed to showing off their tatoos?  you would think they would be proud to show them off
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FnkyTwn: [coldfeet-space.nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.com image 717x403]


I actually saw this movie, and towards the end there was a city wide blackout that cut it short.
Maybe it was on purpose.
The LAPD/LASD has a long reach
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Why are they so opposed to showing off their tatoos?  you would think they would be proud to show them off


Nothing says gangster like a mouse pad.

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You have nothing to worry about if you have nothing to hide, pigs.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a coincidence, we just had this discussion earlier this week in class. I mentioned no visible tattoos, and any racist ones would be grounds for immediate termination. A couple of cops in class had issue with this, and a copsucker called me a racist.

And yes, there are gangs in LA County Sheriff. In my experience, not as bad as LAPD or Vegas Metro, but that was also a long time ago, it could have gotten worse since I left the state.
 
