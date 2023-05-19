 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Now That's What I Call Yikes   (vladtv.com) divider line
74
    More: Awkward, Bathroom, OnlyFans model, Talia Maddison, Shower, Feeling, User (computing), Bedroom, special requests  
1855 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 2:04 PM



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now video of mom finding out / mom/dad fighting about it would be video I'd pay for!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well ... Thanksgiving is going to be AWK...WARD!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good riddance to the creep.
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Creepy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You just blew up your best customer? Wow. He's going to leave a bad review for sure now.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least he was supportive of her career.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Personally I don't go on OnlyFans because I don't like to waste my money. Not only is porn free, but I can probably get it for real if I apply myself. I have a friend who models on OnlyFans, and she is constantly talking about creepy guys that she knows in real life finding her on there. Why are some men so farking creepy? Can they just not help themselves?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what bothered Mom more? Finding out her daughter was doing nasty things on OnlyFans for money or finding out that her husband was her leading source of revenue?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Why are some men so farking creepy? Can they just not help themselves?


They don't even know they're creepy. They envision themselves George Clooney types.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Pornhub
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure this isn't a meme?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just an ad.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, subby, you're not going to handle King Lear well.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be sure this is fake except there are a bunch of weirdos in the world.

My hunch: fake and she's just trawling for more subscribers
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: So what bothered Mom more? Finding out her daughter was doing nasty things on OnlyFans for money or finding out that her husband was her leading source of revenue?


Obviously the husband thing. Her daughter is old enough to make her own choices and make her own money.

Stepdad was perving hard.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honest question. Why does the platform share with the content creators who their subscribers are? Why would a user want to use the service if their anonymity is compromised?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might be true. It it might be free advertising.

I have zero trust
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Honest question. Why does the platform share with the content creators who their subscribers are? Why would a user want to use the service if their anonymity is compromised?


Stepdad messed up. Used the same username for his OF account and TikTok account. On TT, if someone registered with their phone #, it'll let you know they're in your contacts list (ie matching a friend). That TT account matched her stepdad's # in her phone and she put 2-and-2 together.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creepy guy...
However
The chic has decided to earn a living taking farking requests for money from lots and lots of guys/gals.
Not saying it's wrong, but there's enough creep to go around here, if it's not just a marketing scheme.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone wants their child to succeed. He was supporting her dreams.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: KC Dutchman: So what bothered Mom more? Finding out her daughter was doing nasty things on OnlyFans for money or finding out that her husband was her leading source of revenue?

Obviously the husband thing. Her daughter is old enough to make her own choices and make her own money.

Stepdad was perving hard.


Hard.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: FarkMeThatsGood: Honest question. Why does the platform share with the content creators who their subscribers are? Why would a user want to use the service if their anonymity is compromised?

Stepdad messed up. Used the same username for his OF account and TikTok account. On TT, if someone registered with their phone #, it'll let you know they're in your contacts list (ie matching a friend). That TT account matched her stepdad's # in her phone and she put 2-and-2 together.


Yeah, I just watched the video but have heard many stories like this before of people finding out their neighbors, teachers etc are their viewers.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: Creepy guy...
However
The chic has decided to earn a living taking farking requests for money from lots and lots of guys/gals.
Not saying it's wrong, but there's enough creep to go around here, if it's not just a marketing scheme.


Ahh yes, because amateur porn never existed before Only Fans...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After he was caught...

That's a word usually used in legal context. Creepy, but illegal???

I wonder if there's a whole unofficial list of people who may not view a profile. Family. Clergy. Politicians. Minors (probably is a rule for that). Anyone with a personal acquaintance.

Pretty good ad though.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Honest question. Why does the platform share with the content creators who their subscribers are? Why would a user want to use the service if their anonymity is compromised?


That's actually an excellent point.

That seriously opens up the subscribers to blackmail and extortion.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: After he was caught...

That's a word usually used in legal context. Creepy, but illegal???

I wonder if there's a whole unofficial list of people who may not view a profile. Family. Clergy. Politicians. Minors (probably is a rule for that). Anyone with a personal acquaintance.

Pretty good ad though.


I thought you just had to be a fan.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But, yeah, if you want to talk about family trauma, my stepdad watched me have S-E-X with my partner for two months."

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now my brain is constructing a stupid comedy where the dad gave an ultimatum "I'm never giving you a red cent!" and is too prideful to back down from that but paying her via Only Fans doesn't violate his moral code.

/Obviously that is not the case here.
//Making requests?  WTF dude? Father role since she was 11...creepy AF.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Samfucious: scottydoesntknow: KC Dutchman: So what bothered Mom more? Finding out her daughter was doing nasty things on OnlyFans for money or finding out that her husband was her leading source of revenue?

Obviously the husband thing. Her daughter is old enough to make her own choices and make her own money.

Stepdad was perving hard.

Hard.


...for about five minutes
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Now my brain is constructing a stupid comedy where the dad gave an ultimatum "I'm never giving you a red cent!" and is too prideful to back down from that but paying her via Only Fans doesn't violate his moral code.

/Obviously that is not the case here.
//Making requests?  WTF dude? Father role since she was 11...creepy AF.


it occurs to me that an only fans account would be an easy way to launder money.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's a word usually used in legal context.


No it isn't. People use it in non-legal contexts all the time.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah..sure this happened. Calling bullshiat
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'd also accept "OOOHH That's Awkward", "<wince>", "So, yesterday I moved across the country", or "Daughter goes on kill-bill style streak involving only stepdad"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step-family porn: You're doing it wrong.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stepdad obviously watched too many documentaries on PornHub
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Honest question. Why does the platform share with the content creators who their subscribers are? Why would a user want to use the service if their anonymity is compromised?


The big driver with Onlyfans is the feeling of a personal connection between the people paying and the performers. It's by design.

They don't share your actual personal information though, just your fake online account name. Just like Fark.

But the Dad (allegedly) used the same account name on TikTok as he did on her OF. Presumably her TikTok was what she used in real life and didn't expect her customers to know about it. So she knew someone who knew her in real life also knew she had an OF and she narrowed it down 'somehow' to a few people and had a weird vibe from her stepdad.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ant: The stepdad obviously watched too many documentaries on PornHub


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: Everyone wants their child to succeed. He was supporting her dreams.


And he was supporting his dreams at the same time lol.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hickory-smoked: Ant: The stepdad obviously watched too many documentaries on PornHub

[i.kym-cdn.com image 720x734]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: KC Dutchman: So what bothered Mom more? Finding out her daughter was doing nasty things on OnlyFans for money or finding out that her husband was her leading source of revenue?

Obviously the husband thing. Her daughter is old enough to make her own choices and make her own money.

Stepdad was perving hard.


Especially pervy given that he's been in her life since she was 11, and God know how long he'd been harboring that shiat.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: RogueWallEnthusiast: Now my brain is constructing a stupid comedy where the dad gave an ultimatum "I'm never giving you a red cent!" and is too prideful to back down from that but paying her via Only Fans doesn't violate his moral code.

/Obviously that is not the case here.
//Making requests?  WTF dude? Father role since she was 11...creepy AF.

it occurs to me that an only fans account would be an easy way to launder money.


I assume that putting money into OnlyFans makes it difficult.  An in person cash business is the standard for a reason.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect this to show up in a Brazzers plot in three months.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: I expect this to show up in a Brazzers plot in three months.


I'd bet there's already 4,000 videos with this exact scenario.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Spartapuss: I expect this to show up in a Brazzers plot in three months.

I'd bet there's already 4,000 videos with this exact scenario.


There's probably six anime currently airing with the exact same scenario.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
/semi-related threadjack

Who are the guys who leave the comments & reviews on PornHub? Is there an actual community of users who know each other?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: /semi-related threadjack

Who are the guys who leave the comments & reviews on PornHub? Is there an actual community of users who know each other?


Clearly you joined Fark for the not-news, not for the Foobies.
 
