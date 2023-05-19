 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Restaurant hosts anti-trans meeting, is astonished by response on social media. The San Francisco Republican Party will need to find a new location for the next meeting   (kron4.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We take full accountability for catering this event without knowing its true intentions. In hindsight, had we known the true nature of this event, we would have never allowed it to take place

We take full responsibility  but we aren't admitting it is our fault.

Was there a previous statement where the restaurant tried to pretend it wasn't an anti-trans event because it sounds like this is a third or fourth press release after previous faikures
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The restaurant first statement

An owner for the account replied to the criticism on Yelp, saying that to call the event "'anti trans' is simply false," then went on to ensure the restaurant is "safe for anyone in the LGBTQIA community."

Their second response
"We did not know the content of this event," Saremy says. "It was booked as a fundraiser for the Republican Party. We had no idea it was going to be anti-trans and all these outrageous remarks made."

So their first statement was a lie
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That depends on when the Weeners occurred -- was it before or after the event?  If it was before, then neither statement was a lie -- they may not have actually known what the event was about before it happened; these are Republicans, they pull shiat like this constantly.  If it was after, then both statements are a lie.

But even if the first statement was before the event, they were still willing to host a Republican event, so fark 'em anyway.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?  f!irst $tatement triggers the FarkFilter?  I mean I get it, but ... wow.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fundraising event for the San Francisco Republican Party

This needs to get drilled in. It's not about "low taxes" it's about being brazen bigots.
The 'path' of getting votes is to attempt to appeal to the brazen bigots.

Just like the Wallace Democrats, and Anti Catholic leagues against JKF did in the 60's and 70's.
It's about power, holding power and keeping 'others' in their place.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Really?  f!irst $tatement triggers the FarkFilter?  I mean I get it, but ... wow.


You can't be that unwittingly New here. Is this your first "rodeo" with the filter.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The first statement was made after the article  describing the event was published
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try cracker barrel, or a Chick-fil-A
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The San Francisco Republican Party could hold meetings in a keyhole.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i remember when this place was Bocce Cafe.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nowadays, if its a Republican anything, its best to back away slowly.

Thanks, but no thanks.
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark did they expect to be hosting as a best case scenario with any conservative group in 2023?  For real?  The safe and sure bet is to not let these people do anything on your property, ever, or you'll be bound to get farked just like this.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under what rock in what cave have they been living? It's a Republican event, of course it's gonna be Anti-Trans, that's their current 5-minutes-of-hate season.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lie down with dogs, wake up with fleas.

Let them crash.

Because seriously how do you not know, in 2023, that the Republican Party is massively anti-trans?
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We didn't know that the party of hateful morons was going to have a meeting about being hateful morons."  Yeah sure.

A true statement would be, "We're sorry our support for hateful morons has hurt our bottom line please come back and spend money here so we can donate it to the hateful morons."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"fundraising event for the San Francisco Republican Party. But ... turned out to be an anti-trans event. " - TFA (truncated)

Dear everybody who doesn't already realize the frickin' obvious:

The REPUBLICAN PARTY is ANTI-TRANS.

/This is the fault of the restaurant for pretending it wasn't always an anti-trans event
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a Republican organization!  Anything they're going to do in an organized space will either be discriminatory, or in service of advancing discrimination!  That is their "true nature".
 
johan heggs tiny man nipples
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those republicans went home and jerked off thinking about us. I hate this country sometimes.

/trans woman
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in a month or two they will cry about how they are being "cancelled". Yeah idiots, it isn't like you are in a deep red state in the reddest town in the reddest county. You might have been able to do this waaaaay up north but not there. Must be their first time in SF.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was going to go this exact same route but figured I'd be too slow and posted something to the same effect.

AND YOU STILL BEAT ME TO IT!

/kudos
 
cSquids
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who does an anti-trans meeting in SF, at least at a somewhat public venue, that seems like they were looking for bad press.  There is a good chance the restaurant won't survive it either, whether or not the owner knew about it before hand, there is nothing on that menu that can overcome that backlash.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hosting a "Christian" or "Republican" event? Surprise! You're hosting a Nazi event
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans naturally have a laser-like focus on the important issues, like yelling slurs at pictures of social media accounts.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good rule of thumb is to never host Republicans.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a republican event, there's guaranteed to be shiatbaggery going on. Just a question of how loud they get with it.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not all anti-trans people are republicans, but all republicans are anti-trans.

/need a venn diagram for this or something
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I know f***t and f***t post trigger it, and there was another I can't recall, I just didn't think "statement" was included in the FarkFilter.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i bet they shiat on the sidewalk on their way out, too
 
DownStreamDreaming
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this thread is satisfyingly uniform lol.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I need to find a copy of that old story about the bartender and 'now you run a nazi bar".
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iat's Green St in North Beach, that particular part of SF is a frat boy infested shiat-hole
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In that case, they're full of shiat and are only sorry they got called out on their shiat.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...with participants yelling vulgar comments as high-profile transgender people's social media accounts were shown on a big screen."

<Emmanuel Goldstein nods sagely>
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thats my take as well - you host Republicans you deserve the backlash.  What did they think was going to be discussed? Responsible financial policy?  Gimme a break... the only surprise here is that the restaurant would think there would be no repercussions
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When apologizing - less is frequently more.  (e.g., we apologize for this and it will not happen again).  However, I also think people should be accepting of apologies even if they are not perfect.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thats my take as well - you host Republicans you deserve the backlash.  What did they think was going to be discussed? Responsible financial policy?  Gimme a break... the only surprise here is that the restaurant would think there would be no repercussions


A Restaurant in San Francisco, no less. Home of Harvey goddamn Milk.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't any Republican meeting be considered an anti-LGBTQ rally at this point?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A restaurant in North Beach thought it was hosting a fundraising event for the San Francisco Republican Party

fark 'em.  Why would they even host a Republican fundraiser. THEY WANT US ALL TO DIE!!!  Got it?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure sounds like this is totally the restaurant's fault. Yep. They're obviously so anti-trans that they set up and promoted this event. Yep. Take out all of your frustrations on them. They so obviously deserve what's coming to them for daring to book a group and serve them food.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seems a little more accurate now.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any contract to Republicans should include a clause similar to this:

Anti-Discrimination. It is the policy of the District that in connection with all work performed under Contracts there be no discrimination against any employee engaged in the work because of race, color, ancestry, national origin, religious creed, physical disability, medical condition, marital status, sexual orientation, gender, or age and therefore the Consultant agrees to comply with applicable Federal and California laws including, but not limited to the California Fair Employment and Housing Act beginning with Government Code Section 12900 and Labor Code Section 1735 and District policy. In addition, the Consultant agrees to require like compliance by all of its subcontractor(s).

https://www.lawinsider.com/clause/anti-discrimination
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If you serve a Nazi, and you know they are a Nazi when you take their order...should you really be surprised when people point out you serve Nazis?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should know that when you book the Republican Party, this is what you get.  The Republican Party is not about small government or individual liberty.

It's about this:  with participants yelling vulgar comments as high-profile transgender people's social media accounts were shown on a big screen.

When conservatives say their ideas are being censored, they're not talking about flat taxes.  They're talking about these ideas:  yelling vulgar comments as high-profile transgender people
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it particularly disturbing that the event featured projecting trans-peoples' social media accounts onto a screen so people could spend time hating on them.

That's not "We have different beliefs about how we govern our society".  That's targeted hate at specific individuals.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It was booked as a GQP fundraiser, so saying they didn't know it was an anti-trans event is a lie regardless of when the statement was made.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They so obviously didn't know it was an anti-trans get together.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The San Francisco GOP hosted a meeting that was just members yelling at pictures of trans people. Yeah, that sounds about right. As much as these disingenuous bigots like to go on about things being Orwellian whenever someone blocks them on social media, they certainly get in more than their two minutes of hate.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

People saying various forms of 'first' used to plague the website. I mean, that was back in 2000 or so. But it's tradition now, and it's fun to watch people get caught by the filter so I hope it says.
 
