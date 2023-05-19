 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Use pronouns in your email signature? That's a firing   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
72
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think it boils down to: They want to be trans-exclusive and they want to communicate that to potential students and the parents of potential students," Wilmot told the Times.

Their names are Raegan and Shua.  Their parents' horrifc naming decisions aside, I can see how someone would put their pronouns after ambiguous names like that.  It makes it easier for others to address them.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...at a Christian university..."

There's your problem.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even 25 years ago there were long running SNL skits (and a movie?) about the confusion ambiguous gender neutral names can create, Pat (and their SO Chris).

So we know these folks can understand pronouns in emails (and other places) can be useful and practical.

That leaves hate as the only reason for their actions.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Even 25 years ago there were long running SNL skits (and a movie?) about the confusion ambiguous gender neutral names can create, Pat (and their SO Chris).

So we know these folks can understand pronouns in emails (and other places) can be useful and practical.

That leaves hate as the only reason for their actions.


There's no love quite like Christian hate. If Christ were real he'd be furious with these dipshiats.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly what Christ was teaching. Amen.

/F*cking morons.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: Their names are Raegan and Shua.  Their parents' horrifc naming decisions aside, I can see how someone would put their pronouns after ambiguous names like that.  It makes it easier for others to address them.


That was my first thought.  Outside of inclusiveness, this is just practical.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally Addicted: Their names are Raegan

"YOUR MOTHER SEWS SOCKS THAT SMELL"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News flash! Xtian employers are assholes!

/ Learned that way back when I was a devout xtian.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being such an unmanly, sniveling pussy that you're scared to death of pronouns, enough to fire somebody else from their job over them.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are voting with their pocket books now. If they see those pro-nouns in your school, then they ain't buying. This is as God intended.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kudayta: "...at a Christian university..."

There's your problem.


It should go without saying. Everyone knows Christians are among the most intolerant and bigoted people on the planet, second only to Muslims
 
Shryke
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I, for one, think email signatures are too farking big already.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Every once in a while I get an e-mail with those signatures. He Him Her Hers, etc...I'm just amazed and thankful they use a signature. 1/2 the time I get an e-mail if I don't look at the header, I don't know who it came from.

Been using e-mail at work since 1990.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A university spokesman said the school had never terminated an employment "solely on the use of pronouns in staff email signatures"

The spokesman also noted:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
EXACTLY how Jesus would have wanted it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"...at a [so-called] 'Christian' university..."

FTFY
 
Serious Black
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I include my pronouns in my professional email signature even though I have one of the most popular names for a male of my age. No one has threatened to fire me over that decision, likely because they appreciate efforts that help people know how to address you in conversation. I'm sure this outfit understands that desire to be referred to by a preferred term; they would probably sue me if I called them a diploma mill and refused to use their preferred name of "college".
 
proton
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I identify as who gives a flying fark.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I include mine in my email signature not because I have an ambiguous name, but because it's trans-inclusive and doesn't hurt anyone. Anyone who is bothered by it can go pound sand and/or grow the f*ck up.

I am waiting for Ron DeSuckass to try to ban it though. If he does I'm not removing it. You can fire me for it, but all you'll be doing is setting me free.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shryke: I, for one, think email signatures are too farking big already.


Oh yeah, you know it. My eyes instantly glaze over the moment I realize that an email signature has 6-8 characters too many in it. There's no way I could possibly devote enough time and effort to understand that additional information.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I skip all Star Trek episoded with the Borg because of their insistence of using their preferred pronoun "We"
The only good Borg episode is I, Borg. Because Geordi gives shiat to Hugh about his woke pronoun preference. You tell 'em Geordi!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope they both identify as litigious.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: weddingsinger: Even 25 years ago there were long running SNL skits (and a movie?) about the confusion ambiguous gender neutral names can create, Pat (and their SO Chris).

So we know these folks can understand pronouns in emails (and other places) can be useful and practical.

That leaves hate as the only reason for their actions.

There's no love quite like Christian hate. If Christ were real he'd be furious with these dipshiats.


They don't follow the Christ they claim to. They follow the religious zealot Paul. From a theological point of view, that's the biggest mistake Christianity ever made: making Paul's letter and story canonical.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On the one hand, a pathetic move by the school to toss somebody because they're that bothered by a few innocuous words. On the other, they're (presumably) a private employer and free to do what they want for "non-compliance" or whatever other reason they'd like to use to justify the hate to themselves. Really, they're doing those two a favor by freeing them up to go work for a better employer.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I work for a multinational 90k person company. I don't get misgendered, but we do it all the time to folks from India, so pronouns in email sigs is greatly appreciated.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man that's the least of my worries.  I hate getting signatures that are basically a resumé. You get a full name with middle initial,  a college degree and certifications, then the job title, then the name of their subsidiary, and then the name of the conglomerate, and then the conglomerate's credo or motto.  All in their legal font with their registerwd pantone colors.
Then followed by a legalese message in barely legible type telling me to light myself on fire if I am not the intended recipient.  It's exhausting.

/Replace all that with your pronouns and we can be pals.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you work in a global organization, it's very handy. And as diverse as the US is, it's still very handy.

/Doesn't help me with pronunciations, however, so I still find myself occasionally calling someone's office line - when I know they're not going to answer - to hear their voicemail greeting. "Damnit, they picked the default. Oh, well..."
//It seems awkward, but a lot of people appreciate it when you ask them how to pronounce their name when you first meet.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: On the one hand, a pathetic move by the school to toss somebody because they're that bothered by a few innocuous words. On the other, they're (presumably) a private employer and free to do what they want for "non-compliance" or whatever other reason they'd like to use to justify the hate to themselves. Really, they're doing those two a favor by freeing them up to go work for a better employer.


"private employers" are not exempt from discrimination laws. but religious institutions can get away with a lot in the name of "promoting their values" or whatever
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "...at a [so-called] 'Christian' university..."

FTFY


Nope. This is very on-brand for what Christianity is and has always been, you know.... the systematic subjugation and slaughter of non-christians over the last couple thousand years

Christianity has never been about Christ, it's always been about using Christ as a means of power over others. Most famously with Constantine, who settled the divinity debate since Christ never claimed to be divine, it was decided that he was divine at the Council of Nicea as a means to give Emperor Constantine a "Divine Mandate" (power of god over others) and is the reason why he chose to embrace christianity and convert. It was all a grift. A grift that has given humanity a couple thousand years of violence, oppression and suffering

So fark Christianity and anyone who calls themself a "Christian", farking vile pieces of shiat the lot of 'em
 
shabu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: "I think it boils down to: They want to be trans-exclusive and they want to communicate that to potential students and the parents of potential students," Wilmot told the Times.

Their names are Raegan and Shua.  Their parents' horrifc naming decisions aside, I can see how someone would put their pronouns after ambiguous names like that.  It makes it easier for others to address them.


I get you point and I am not attempting to flame you.

But why would gender identity matter in a professional communication? I am trying to use they them for very instance. I work with a lot of clients by phone an email, and very seldom do sentences get clunky by ommiting gendered pronouns. I just use proper given or family names more often.

This next bit is a general reaction and not to your post. The church wants you and I homogenized so we are easier to control. It makes it easier to harass the outsider. They don't care about your gender or race or if you wear slacks or skirts. They care if you get in line when told to. If you aren't in the right queue, you're a threat or an opportunity.
 
tekmo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
B-b-but we have to give them preferential tax treatment because of all the good they do in the community!
 
Thingster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just go back to the way it was done with letter writing, and e-mail before it got turned into text messaging without a character limit.

Mr. Cris Smith
Ms. Cris Smith

There, I just saved you 4-6 characters, put the disambiguating term at the beginning, increased clarity, and made it so no one will think twice about why it's there.

Tada!
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kudayta: "...at a Christian university..."

There's your problem.


I work for a Catholic university, and while I have many valid issues with the Catholic Church (and religion in general), the school is VERY inclusive. Plenty of staff using pronouns in emails, gay and trans students organizing marches that are attended by staff and faculty (including the prez of the univ). The school recognizes pride month and endorses pro LGBTQ+ events and notices, and issues statements of support and outrage regarding any anti LGBTQ+ news. I have a transgender son, and have had no issues. No problems updating his name and gender in employment and benefit records. The university selected a healthcare plan that covers gender-affirming care, and while still under my plan (adult child under 26...thank you, Affordable Health Care Act), he received gender-affirming surgery, all covered.

It helps that we are in a deeply blue state.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thingster: Just go back to the way it was done with letter writing, and e-mail before it got turned into text messaging without a character limit.

Mr. Cris Smith
Ms. Cris Smith

There, I just saved you 4-6 characters, put the disambiguating term at the beginning, increased clarity, and made it so no one will think twice about why it's there.

Tada!


"Ms.?"  What kind of woke bullshiat is that?  Why not Miss or Mrs.? I need to know if a woman is owned by a man before I write them an email.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Most people I meet follow a general "goodness" bell curve. Most people are in the middle. A couple people are true saints or true devils on either side, both rather rare.

Of the people I've who describe themselves as "religious", it follows a completely different distribution curve:
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're either True Believers, generally interested in doing good, or they are completly despicable sadists, interested in hurting as many people as possible as deeply as possible.

There is no in between.

I've never met a person who describes themselves as "religious" who is simply an okay person. They were all really really nice people or really really terrible people with no redeeming qualities.

I do not know why this might be.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: "I think it boils down to: They want to be trans-exclusive and they want to communicate that to potential students and the parents of potential students," Wilmot told the Times.

Their names are Raegan and Shua.  Their parents' horrifc naming decisions aside, I can see how someone would put their pronouns after ambiguous names like that.  It makes it easier for others to address them.


Yup. It has nothing to do with inclusivity. It's just cis people who don't want to be misgendered.

Naming aside, that's a reasonable want.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is an easy solution to this...STOP DEALING WITH FUNDY CHRISTENS...That cross, and the fish thing,
that's a warning not an invitation...
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: On the one hand, a pathetic move by the school to toss somebody because they're that bothered by a few innocuous words. On the other, they're (presumably) a private employer and free to do what they want for "non-compliance" or whatever other reason they'd like to use to justify the hate to themselves. Really, they're doing those two a favor by freeing them up to go work for a better employer.

"private employers" are not exempt from discrimination laws. but religious institutions can get away with a lot in the name of "promoting their values" or whatever


If they argued that the pronouns (or any other unapproved inclusions) appearing in the email signature are non-compliance with company policy and the folks were fired for that - insubordination, for example - it would almost certainly be legally sound.

Now, we all know what's really going on there, but the university would likely be completely "safe" in the legal sense.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shabu: But why would gender identity matter in a professional communication?


It's very simple:

Getting constantly misgendered is farking annoying, even if you're cis.
 
Thingster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Thingster: Just go back to the way it was done with letter writing, and e-mail before it got turned into text messaging without a character limit.

Mr. Cris Smith
Ms. Cris Smith

There, I just saved you 4-6 characters, put the disambiguating term at the beginning, increased clarity, and made it so no one will think twice about why it's there.

Tada!

"Ms.?"  What kind of woke bullshiat is that?  Why not Miss or Mrs.? I need to know if a woman is owned by a man before I write them an email.


Because we're looking for clarity, and
Mrs. doesn't provide it.

Mrs. Cris Smith.

Is that a woman named Cris, or a woman married to a man named Cris?

Miss? Eh, if she wants to use it - whatever. I can take it or leave it.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The correct pronouns to use at a Christian college are (pedo, pedo).
 
semiotix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Their names are Raegan and Shua.  Their parents' horrifc naming decisions aside


Unless it's an Elon Musk-level attention-seeking offense, or the name in question is a racial slur or something, don't shiat on people for having/giving kids "weird" names. That's just another way of saying everyone needs to be named Connor and Madison (or whatever this decade's default white kid name is).

Shua(h) comes from the Bible (like "Aaron" or "Michael") and Raegan/Reagan/Regan is about as bog-standard an Irish name as they come (for boys or girls!). But so what? Your first name was and will again be trashy too.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This obsession with pronouns on both sides is insanity.

Dear left wing: No one gives about shiat about your freaking pronouns.  If for some reason you insist on telling me your gender out of the blue without prompting (why?!  Just why?!), fine, just tell me the gender.  I know how the English language works.  I can figure it out from there.  And if your pronouns don't match up with your gender, perhaps learn how they work.  You're not a freaking female when the subject of a sentence but non-binary when the object of one (I've seen a LOT of she/they, but never he/they).  That's beyond nonsensical.  Even more nonsensical that pretending you don't have a gender (unless you're a ludicrously rare hermaphrodite or something).

Dear right wing: If someone is putting their pronouns on something, you can just ignore it.  It's not hard.  It's pretty easy!  It's not hurting you in any way.  Catholics choosing not eat meat on Fridays is dumb too, but it doesn't affect me in any way.  I don't get butthurt over it.  They can do what they want, no matter how dumb or pointless.  Same here.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

semiotix: Unless it's an Elon Musk-level attention-seeking offense, or the name in question is a racial slur or something, don't shiat on people for having/giving kids "weird" names.


I second this. Completely intentionally horrible names aside (Re: Elon's kids), it tends to just be shorthand for people whose names don't sound traditionally feminine or masculine in English. Basically it's a form of ethnocentrism.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jake3988: I know how the English language works.


Narrator: He didn't.
 
dkimball
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

optikeye: Literally Addicted: Their names are Raegan
"YOUR MOTHER SEWS SOCKS THAT SMELL"
[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


What did you say little girl?... YOU DON'T TALK ABOUT MY MAMA!!!... one of the funniest SNL skits
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

semiotix: and Raegan/Reagan/Regan is about as bog-standard an Irish name as they come (for boys or girls!).


Is that b/c they pull Irish children out of the bog itself?

/Scots-Irish on my dad's side
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

proton: I identify as who gives a flying fark.


My preferred pronoun would be "it".
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: kudayta: "...at a Christian university..."

There's your problem.

It should go without saying. Everyone knows Christians are among the most intolerant and bigoted people on the planet, second only to Muslims


"Second to"?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jake3988: This obsession with pronouns on both sides is insanity.

Dear left wing: No one gives about shiat about your freaking pronouns.  If for some reason you insist on telling me your gender out of the blue without prompting (why?!  Just why?!), fine, just tell me the gender.  I know how the English language works.  I can figure it out from there.  And if your pronouns don't match up with your gender, perhaps learn how they work.  You're not a freaking female when the subject of a sentence but non-binary when the object of one (I've seen a LOT of she/they, but never he/they).  That's beyond nonsensical.  Even more nonsensical that pretending you don't have a gender (unless you're a ludicrously rare hermaphrodite or something).

Dear right wing: If someone is putting their pronouns on something, you can just ignore it.  It's not hard.  It's pretty easy!  It's not hurting you in any way.  Catholics choosing not eat meat on Fridays is dumb too, but it doesn't affect me in any way.  I don't get butthurt over it.  They can do what they want, no matter how dumb or pointless.  Same here.


Florida just made it legal for the state to kidnap people's children if they're possibly going to be exposed to trans people, but sure. Both Sides (tm).

Fark off.
 
