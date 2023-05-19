 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   We're #1 in #2   (kiro7.com)
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You don't say.

CSS: a couple of months ago, some jerkface from next door was dropping all their dog-poo bags off the side of their walkway right next to our building's property line. Our property manager fired off a letter to all the residents of the building and just like that someone had cleaned up all the dog poo bags and it hasn't happened since.

Wish I'd have had a camera on that area to see which lazy chode was doing it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
F*cking jerks.

I am not saying we should be like Singapore, but I would love it if these assholes received caning as a punishment.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Oh yes...Seattle is such a great place, the Emerald City, with views of the Cascade and Olympic Mountains, and the waters of Puget Sound, with such a rich cosmopolitan culture......."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The worst part of my job is dealing with dog owners.
Owning a dog turns some people into absolute entitled monsters.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
big deal, SF is number 1 is human poop
 
nitropissering
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: big deal, SF is number 1 is human poop


No, Washington DC is.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's probably not from a dog. Just sayin.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This claim is based on the number of Twitter complaints. Perhaps Seattle just has the highest rate of people who complain about stuff on Twitter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Loucifer: This claim is based on the number of Twitter complaints. Perhaps Seattle just has the highest rate of people who complain about stuff on Twitter.


Hipster Karen Capitol of the World?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
* based on twitter complaints...

or maybe, just perhaps... it's a city populated mostly by young tech professionals... who all have twitter accounts and tweet out idiotic things like... oh look... doggie doo...

there are other cities with more people, more doggie doo and more complaints... I'm sure... its just that this moronic 'survey' was done based on 'twitter complaints'.  come on fark... we're better than this.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Loucifer: This claim is based on the number of Twitter complaints. Perhaps Seattle just has the highest rate of people who complain about stuff on Twitter.


One well-placed poop could trigger a hundred tweets.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In other cities, instead of complaining on Twitter, they just pick up your dogs crap and throw it at your head.
 
