(6ABC Philadelphia)   Father takes his child for a stroll ends up getting shot four times in leg   (6abc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least he didn't take an arrow to the knee.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Philly? Probably asked for a Philly Cheesesteak without the cheese.
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good precision poor accuracy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: Philly? Probably asked for a Philly Cheesesteak without the cheese.


You guys have any ketchup?
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with people?


/rhetorical at this point
//was the handgun okay afterward?
///fark the NRA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: You guys have any ketchup?


heh heh....good one.

Fark user image
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kids these days...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A former neighbor of mine told me how he almost lost his leg. He was living in a weekly motel in a rough area, and had a dog. A Mexican mafia group almost ran over his dog while out walking it, and apparently pissed them off. They came around to the place and knocked on the doors to find who had the dog. He was fortunate in moving the bed to not have the light in his eyes when they shot into his room and they only got his leg instead of torso. Police think they were the ones killed in a GTA grade rolling shootout a few days later based on recovered rounds.

He kept a cute pug that died from snake bites. I cried with him.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Classic. See you guys in the next thread, maybe 20 minutes or so?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: steklo: Philly? Probably asked for a Philly Cheesesteak without the cheese.

You guys have any ketchup?


I little spicy for my taste. Extra mayo please.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: MythDragon: steklo: Philly? Probably asked for a Philly Cheesesteak without the cheese.

You guys have any ketchup?

I little spicy for my taste. Extra mayo please.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Been hit with a few shells but I don't walk with a limp.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'm alright
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: At least he didn't take an arrow to the knee.


That's because he was a Monk not a Paladin...
 
Monac
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We are living in the Wild West days, only it's everywhere.  And the guns and ammunition are more lethal, but the medical profession is better.  And we have cars instead of horses.  Etc, etc.

The point is, there are way too many people ready to shoot for what amounts to nothing but a passing flash of anger.  I wonder if, in 30 or 40 years, people will make highly inaccurate movies about this time, like they began to do about the Old West?  Assuming it has ended by then, of course.  That is not a given.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: WTF is wrong with people?


/rhetorical at this point
//was the handgun okay afterward?
///fark the NRA


A very important part of the article:

"Police say the 32-year-old father and another man exchanged words before [...]"

Yeah, if you're in Philly and "exchanging words", you better be quick on the draw. That city is flat out crazy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That'll teach him.
 
