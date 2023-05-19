 Skip to content
(NBC News)   I guess MPD paid it foward by tipping off Lieutenant Shane Lamond about his impending arrest like he did for his ideological buddy Enrique Tarrio   (nbcnews.com) divider line
742 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 May 2023 at 12:16 PM (22 minutes ago)



nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked, SHOCKED, to hear that there are fascist sympathizers in law enforcement.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in an a better place Shane Lamond is speaking out against racism and anti-Black prejudice in the legal profession

https://twitter.com/ShaneLamond
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Antifa has been stealing American flags and Trump flags, then setting them on fire.*

*citation needed
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lamond, you big dummy.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"supervised the intelligence branch of the Washington, D.C. police."

Excellent position for a Proud Boy simp to have, good jerb officers.

'Member when the FBI said this was going to happen?
 
austerity101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA: A Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant who supervised the intelligence branch of the Washington, D.C., police was indicted for tipping off former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio about a pending warrant for his arrest...


Dirty cops deserve the f*cking electric chair, and if you strapped this asshole down I'd be delighted to throw the switch.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I'm shocked, SHOCKED, to hear that there are fascist sympathizers in law enforcement.


I'm slightly shocked there's one that derpy in Metro Police - you'd think the sight of so many Black people in the District would have sent him leading a yellow puddle the fark out of town by now (likely on 395, less chance of accidentally running over into an undesirable).

Not THAT shocked (given that it seems more than one MPD officer helped the insurrectionists in), but this is the same force that employed Eugene Robinson and Michael Fanone.

he'd told his colleagues that if they charged Tarrio with a hate crime, they'd have to charge what he called "Antifa hate crimes."

Sounds like someone needs to brush up on their Law & Order: it's "the police[] who investigate crimes, and the District Attorneys[] who prosecute the offenders."

// doink doink
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
RIP Proud Boy

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I'm shocked, SHOCKED, to hear that there are fascist sympathizers in law enforcement.


The very nature of police work attracts these people. There's no way to eliminate them completely. When they rear their ugly fascist heads they should face consequences just like the guy in the article.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dude thought Antifa burning Trump flags was a hate crime. lmao
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stupid people are attracted to the "conservative" movement. Just look at this clown. He risked it all to tip off some Proud Boys that they were being arrested. Think about how stupid that is.

Tipping them off does nothing to actually help them. They weren't going to flee the country for these charges. So they're still going to get arrested, it's not like getting tipped off will make the charges disappear. It does nothing but put the dipshiat who tipped them off at risk - a risk that's now been realized.

Good job dipshiat! If you weren't a dipshiat you wouldn't have been a fan of the Proud Boys in the first place.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flypusher713
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Antifa has been stealing American flags and Trump flags, then setting them on fire.*

*citation needed


That's a dumb thing to do, if true.  It's useful that people you should avoid so helpfully ID themselves.

Anybody who's still flying Trump flags now, after Jan 6, after the stolen documents, after he say suspend the farking Constitution, is someone to stay far away from.  I noted 2 examples in the neighborhood last week.  Those houses are no-go  zones.

/one said "Don't blame me, I voted for Trump"
//I do blame you, and all your ilk
/// I have infinite blame
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.


America's latest mass shooting was put to a stop by police officers minutes after they arrived at Nashville's Covenant School.

The Dayton police officers who engaged a shooter in the Oregon District early Sunday morning have been identified.

Allen Police Department officer who stopped a mass shooting at an outlet mall.


Nope. I'd like to see some major reforms though. Maybe not hand out military grade equipment since they're proven they're not capable of using it correctly and don't expect them to be mental health professionals without any training. There are other things I'd like to see but you've had them all pointed out so many times already...
 
sdd2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope the magistrate judge denies bail. I am sure he would do real well in lock up till trial.
 
