(NBC Philadelphia)   Robbery check list Gun to insure compliance. Hooded jacket to cover face. Medical grade gloves to prevent finger prints . Bag to carry money. Ax to beat down door   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Grocery store, Closed-circuit television, Weapon, Security, Hoodie, Axe, Hood (headgear), door of a North Philadelphia grocery store  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let me AX you a question!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Man, I despise random ax of violence.
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ax-ually, those two crooks seem to work pretty good together.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's the good guy with a gun to save the day? There's over 400 million of them. How come they're never around?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
World's Strongest Man VS World's Strongest Door!!! - Eddie Hall
Youtube 9v34zHuW_uQ


/All while remembering, a sufficiently strong door will just send them to the fragile glass window next to it
 
snarfblam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Robbery insurance? For the robber?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They were carrying a gun break down door?

/have the headline department executed immediately
 
12YearBid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You get the same charge if you rob a bank. Pointless risk to hit a grocery store. The only reason to hit a place like that is if they do a booming business in cashing checks and you hit them first thing on a Friday morning. The execution of this was acceptable and showed at least a small bit of attention to detail, but the choice of target was foolish.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Suspect is 4' 6". 79 years old, with long brown hair, a beard, and a suit of dwarven mail.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They need......
 
