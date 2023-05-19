 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   FAA urged to investigate "poop rain" under aircraft flight path. Mythbusters to be called out of retirement and placed on alert   (twincities.com) divider line
45
    More: Sick, Feces, Federal Aviation Administration, Health, Report, Waste, Minnesota, Sewage, Sunroof  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 12:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some stay dry and others feel the pain.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone bother to test the substance and identify it for reals?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only want to see you standing
In the Poople Rain

Poople rain, poople rain
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The town has gone to shiat. We have proof.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Only want to see you standing
In the Poople Rain

Poople rain, poople rain


I think it's illegal to have a news story about Minnesota and not work a Prince reference in there.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Billy Liar: Only want to see you standing
In the Poople Rain

Poople rain, poople rain

I think it's illegal to have a news story about Minnesota and not work a Prince reference in there.


"You have to purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minneca-ca"
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 400x224]

Some stay dry and others feel the pain.


*I move away from the chocolate rain to breathe*
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the number two reason why you don't want to live under a flight path.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd like to think that the last thing which went through Andy's head when he crawled out of that pipe was more poop.

/I think that was the right quote?
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travel safely while flying in-continents!
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Dave Matthews' plane?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: This is the number two reason why you don't want to live under a flight path.


Yeah, but it's like ninth or tenth on my list of "things to worry about when living under a flight path"
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...a foul-smelling, sewage-like substance..." - Which is also a pretty fair description of Caribou Coffee.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, why are people shiatting in airplane bathrooms?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you approach ATL on Camp Creek Parkway from I-285, there is a non-zero chance of this happening to you. 

It's not unusual for airlines to flush the tanks as they land.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Also, why are people shiatting in airplane bathrooms?


Sometimes the poop informs you that it is coming out, one way or another. If you happen to be mid-air at that moment then the airplane bathroom is the best available option.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was just Jean Jacket squeezing a few victims too hard.

syfy.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Also, why are people shiatting in airplane bathrooms?


You haven't lived until you've evacuated your bowels while hurtling at 600mph through the air in an aluminum tube that's 35k feet in the air.
 
TrollingForColumbine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stormin Gorman: Was it Dave Matthews' plane?


GG Allin
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extend a straight line through any of the MSP runways and none of them intersect with Burnsville.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TrollingForColumbine: Stormin Gorman: Was it Dave Matthews' plane?

GG Allin


I heard it was The Lawn Sausages.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size


Fark, you're slipping.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Airlines are not allowed to dump their waste tanks mid-flight, and pilots have no mechanism by which to do so;[1] however, leaks sometimes do occur from a plane's septic tank.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue_ice_(aviation)#:~:text=Airlines%20are%20not%20allowed%20to,from%20a%20plane's%20septic%20tank.
I'm putting my money on big flock of migrating birds.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

Fark, you're slipping.


It's literally the Weeners
 
noitsnot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 400x224]

Some stay dry and others feel the pain.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: If you happen to be mid-air at that moment then the airplane bathroom is the best available option.


Speak for yourself!

One thing I've never understood, why are aircraft allowed to just spray sewage over the landscape?  I'm pretty sure there'd be some kind of repercussions if I just hung cheeks out the window of my car on the highway and dropped a deuce.

/if anybody saw it anyways
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: Ivo Shandor: If you happen to be mid-air at that moment then the airplane bathroom is the best available option.

Speak for yourself!

One thing I've never understood, why are aircraft allowed to just spray sewage over the landscape?  I'm pretty sure there'd be some kind of repercussions if I just hung cheeks out the window of my car on the highway and dropped a deuce.

/if anybody saw it anyways


As noted earlier in the thread, they can't intentionally dump anything but valves sometimes leak.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TLDW: Truckers pooping through hole in floor while underway. Tow driver refuses to tow them.

I can't believe what they did to this truck.. (I had to walk away)
Youtube BRiYYSoRMqo
 
dpbrewster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

Fark, you're slipping.


This is exactly what I came here for.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

minnkat: "...a foul-smelling, sewage-like substance..." - Which is also a pretty fair description of Caribou Coffee.


HEY I like their coffee!
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

Fark, you're slipping.


It's the Boobies, Hoss.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

noitsnot: TLDW: Truckers pooping through hole in floor while underway. Tow driver refuses to tow them.

[YouTube video: I can't believe what they did to this truck.. (I had to walk away)]


I once took a train in Germany and the toilet dropped straight onto the tracks (you could look down into the bowl and see the landscape going by).
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

Fark, you're slipping.


Slipping past the Boobies?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: BolshyGreatYarblocks: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

Fark, you're slipping.

Slipping past the Boobies?


I'd say he slid in between the boobies... and the later posts.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: chitownmike: Also, why are people shiatting in airplane bathrooms?

Sometimes the poop informs you that it is coming out, one way or another. If you happen to be mid-air at that moment then the airplane bathroom is the best available option.


This was in Minnesota, it wasn't a trans Atlantic flight, shiat before you get on the farking plane or hold it!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TrollingForColumbine: Stormin Gorman: Was it Dave Matthews' plane?

GG Allin


I'd be surprised if GG was ever allowed on a plane, and he's dead, so...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Extend a straight line through any of the MSP runways and none of them intersect with Burnsville.


Ever hear of holding paterns?
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Extend a straight line through any of the MSP runways and none of them intersect with Burnsville.


You are aware that not every aircraft only does a 20-mile straight in approach? The extended runway centerline for runway 35 is about a mile and a quarter to the east and it's conceivable that an aircraft could be vectored for a visual approach which would take them over the area in question. There are also several departure procedures (like the SCHEP, coming off of runways 12L and R) that could place an aircraft there.

And finally, whereas an aircraft being blown around by the wind will try to maintain a specific course despite that, anything coming off it, including unguided poop missiles, will not.

Start with the time and location of the poopening, get the winds aloft from the surface to 6,000' or so, and work backwards, accounting for fall time and wind drift- I'll bet there was an aircraft in the area that fits the bill.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: noitsnot: TLDW: Truckers pooping through hole in floor while underway. Tow driver refuses to tow them.

[YouTube video: I can't believe what they did to this truck.. (I had to walk away)]

I once took a train in Germany and the toilet dropped straight onto the tracks (you could look down into the bowl and see the landscape going by).


No, you couldn't.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't; of the two, I've if them is no longer with us.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/RIP, Grant.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Ivo Shandor: chitownmike: Also, why are people shiatting in airplane bathrooms?

Sometimes the poop informs you that it is coming out, one way or another. If you happen to be mid-air at that moment then the airplane bathroom is the best available option.

This was in Minnesota, it wasn't a trans Atlantic flight, shiat before you get on the farking plane or hold it!


Why are you so obsessed with where people shiat?
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.