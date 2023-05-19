 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Judge refuses to shut down illegal pipeline across Native American land, says it will be their fault when it starts leaking and they should take better care of the oil company's stuff   (mprnews.org) divider line
24
    More: Asinine, Erosion, Lake, Great Lakes, Land, Michigan, Pipeline transport, Sarnia, Lake Superior  
•       •       •

853 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 May 2023 at 12:02 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Impeach that judge.
Imagine if they did that on his property
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he would not order Enbridge to remove the pipeline due to concerns about what a shutdown might do to the Great Lakes region's economy.

That should not be a consideration.

If it is, in fact, illegal... it should cease to exist.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Conley sided with the tribe in September, saying Enbridge was trespassing on the reservation and must compensate the tribe for illegally using its land. But he would not order Enbridge to remove the pipeline due to concerns about what a shutdown might do to the Great Lakes region's economy.

I don't understand why the judge is even allowed to consider this. "Might do"? What the fark does he know about the impact outside of being "concerned"?
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No way the Judge said that subby.....


""The band has not helped itself by refusing to take any steps to prevent a catastrophic failure at the meander," Conley said. "You haven't even allowed simple steps that would have prevented some of this erosion."


Oh.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: But he would not order Enbridge to remove the pipeline due to concerns about what a shutdown might do to the Great Lakes region's economy.

That should not be a consideration.

If it is, in fact, illegal... it should cease to exist.


Not only that, but

The tribe says less than 15 feet (4.6 meters) of land now stands between the Bad River and Line 5 along a meander on the reservation. In some places, more than 20 feet (6 meters) of riverbank has eroded in the past month alone. Experts and environmental advocates have warned in court that an exposed section of pipeline would be weakened and could rupture at any time, causing massive oil spills.

Sounds like the oil company did zero planning and put zero effort into protecting "region's economy".  Now they're complaining when told no, you already screwed up and not coming back.

Fark em
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Judge seems to be relying on the concept of mitigation of damages.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"You haven't even allowed simple steps that would have prevented some of this erosion."

You haven't even allowed them to rip up more land to work on the thing you didn't want built there in the first place.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Enbridge gave me a literal ton of money to ensure they keep their pipeline. -crooked judge
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They should Sioux the oil company
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But...but...OIL
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First, allow the oil company to protect the pipeline. Preventing a disaster is always step one.

Then you can spend the years arguing about whether or not to remove it.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At this moment, grid-scale solar is providing 50% of California electricity.

Just sayin' is all.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those redskins I tell ya. First you give them free blankets and they not only don't thank you for them but now they don't want to help you build a leaky pipeline across their property.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: NewportBarGuy: But he would not order Enbridge to remove the pipeline due to concerns about what a shutdown might do to the Great Lakes region's economy.
That should not be a consideration.
If it is, in fact, illegal... it should cease to exist.
Not only that, but
The tribe says less than 15 feet (4.6 meters) of land now stands between the Bad River and Line 5 along a meander on the reservation. In some places, more than 20 feet (6 meters) of riverbank has eroded in the past month alone. Experts and environmental advocates have warned in court that an exposed section of pipeline would be weakened and could rupture at any time, causing massive oil spills.
Sounds like the oil company did zero planning and put zero effort into protecting "region's economy".  Now they're complaining when told no, you already screwed up and not coming back.
Fark em


They like to put those pipes on low land, where it's the most level.  So follow the rivers.  Just like roads and train tracks tend to follow rivers, so that when there's  an accident, we can just push it in the water, and it  will go AWAY.

No, the environment is not a consideration.  Only cost is.  Isn't that how you do it at YOUR business?

/But I never use oil from pipelines!
 
Kepo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So.... How much does the oil company pay the tribe to have the line running through their land?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like the judge got a good chunk of "The Economy" for this.

Remember, "The Economy" means "Rich people's play money."
/"Oh no, 'The Economy' is down!
//"Will interrupting the illegal pipeline hurt 'The Economy'?
///Everyone needs to pitch in to help 'The Economy'!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"When the burglars installed a ramp from your porch to their truck, you did nothing to reinforce it, Thus you are liable for its collapse while they were removing your furniture from your property."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jamspoon: But...but...OIL


This oil pipeline is for oil from Canada to cross the country going to refineries in Taxas that will load it onto tankers headed for China.

The US isn't going to see a single penny of the profits but it will be stuck with the bills and the environmental damage WHEN the thing eventually leaks.
 
akallen404
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean, he already determined it was illegal. So you can't really press charges when they forcibly shut it down at gunpoint and remove it themselves.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Superior, it's said, never gives up her dead
When the banks of Bad River turn oily
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: First, allow the oil company to protect the pipeline. Preventing a disaster is always step one.

Then you can spend the years arguing about whether or not to remove it.


Spoken like a true Capitalistic Dictator.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
. District Judge William Conley said the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa didn't prove that an emergency exists along a stretch of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline where large sections of nearby riverbank have been washed away in recent weeks. Conley also expressed frustration with the tribe for not allowing Enbridge to reinforce the land around the pipeline

"You haven't proved there's an emergency, but you should really let them in there to do more construction or something bad may happen"
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: First, allow the oil company to protect the pipeline. Preventing a disaster is always step one.

Then you can spend the years arguing about whether or not to remove it.


Blow it up and make the company executives clean it up by hand
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.