(Philly Voice)   This weekend in Philly you can cornball, hop on a greased pole or be in a boozy bee   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Film, The arts, Street fair, Music, Film festival, Art, Spelling bee, Education  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Off menu option: Get shot 4 times for mouthing off.  Bring the kids!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm here for the street meat and drunken brawls
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I'm here for the street meat and drunken brawls


You've come to the right place
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eat street meat, watch indie movies or climb a greased pole this Friday through Sunday

So, 'indie movies' is a euphemism for gay porn?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whiz wit!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ifky: Whiz wit!


No. Provalone, mushroom and onions. Search your heart, you know it to be true.

