‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comfort.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby obviously has never played Saints Row and as a result has never felt the awesomeness that is popping other folks tires while driving.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 When the end times come, and we're all fighting to survive in a Mad Max hellscape, you'll appreciate those tires!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because that model of Rolls is dumb cheap.
 
dracos31
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Women should love this vehicle.

You see a guy driving it, you know he's going to give you the full 2 inches.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That vehicle definitely has Truck Nutz hanging off the back.
 
fark account name
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Comfort.


Sometimes, you want to be as luxurious as possible when you haul your stolen copper piping and catalytic converters for some fentanyl and meth.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because they could

Had a friend that put a Pinto on a Bronco frame
Rolled it after a few weeks
Died a few years later when he rolled another vehicle
RIP Mike
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fortune and glory, kid.

Fortune and glory.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No to be confused with the Butt Y, which I assume has a good athletic facility for toning your glutes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I admire the guys who can put this stuff together.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That vehicle definitely has Truck Nutz hanging off the back.


Sorry, no nutz. But it does have a Florida tag, so you are technically correct
Fark user imageView Full Size


And, it's not the only one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jb66
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hillbillies with more time than brains, that's why.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: I admire the guys who can put this stuff together.


Yup.

Some skill went into it and it's actually absurd enough it'd be hard to convince me it wasn't done for t3h lulz
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That vehicle definitely has Truck Nutz hanging off the back.


I should hope so. How else would tailgaters experience that driver's Spirit of Ecstasy?
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No doubt they are somehow of Russian ancestry...The art of the kludge...
 
Thingster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That rolls has the same wheelbase and similar track as an 80-92 Suburban - I wanted to do that mashup about 10 years ago, but the donor rolls sold right before I called on the ad.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's the spiritual descendant of "Miss Agnes"!

Travis McGee's vehicle from John D. McDonald's 'hard-boiled detective' novels, Miss Agnes started life as a normal Rolls-Royce automobile.  Someone (possibly during the Depression) converted it into a pickup truck.

McGee christened it 'Miss Agnes', since it had been painted electric blue, which reminded him of his schoolteacher's hair.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That vehicle makes sense when it's being chased by the Adam West Batmobile
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That vehicle definitely has Truck Nutz hanging off the back.


media.licdn.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The best thing about a Rolls besides it's engine is the suspension, which they removed and replaced with a lift kit. So pretty "meh", even as a fun hack
 
Herbie555
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Love it.

This goes back to the roots of Hot Rodding - building something unique using the readily (and cheaply) available parts you can scrounge.

Every time I see something like this, or the XJ6 with the 10L 16 cylinder tank engine, or whatever, you know that owner is having a good time.
 
Dryad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

question_dj: Because that model of Rolls is dumb cheap.


Also built originally for a GM V8 and transmission, and one of the few car bodies still built on a full steel ladder frame. So the underside of it is almost dead ringer for that of a pickup cabs underside.
Probably the easiest and technologically simplest cab swap one could do to a pickup. Almost bolt on.
-
One with bad suspension or blown engine costs far more to repair than it will ever be worth.
So why not swipe the body shell? Better than crushing it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even oil tycoons like to roll like a redneck?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: I admire the guys who can put this stuff together.


This. I absolutely don't want one of these, but I'm impressed by your ability to put a functional one together.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why not?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When you put Grey Poupon on your White Castle sliders.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess it's cool from a reuse perspective.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still cooler than a lifted F-150.
 
