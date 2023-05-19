 Skip to content
Damn Canadians, and their smoky fires
    Wildfire, Great Plains, Midwestern United States, Wyoming, Rocky Mountains, Health, Environmental protection, Smoke  
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How could America's (lack of) climate change policy have anything to do with drought and bark beetles up north? Blame Canada!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's bad enough, we have to drink the water you just flushed, now we have to smell your stinky smoke from your burning poutine factories
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
North Dakota got hit hard with the smoke from some of them
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Like you havent got your own wildfires:

https://www.fireweatheravalanche.org/fire/

Homer sez: with facts you can prove anything that is even remotely true.
 
bikerific
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It has been very smoky in MN for the last few days.  Sunsets are cool yet also alarming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good news everybody!

Wait, this is not good news.

The next five years are projected to be the hottest years ever.

The Weather Channel says so. I don't know if it is yours or ours but trust them equally because they all report pretty much the same news;/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rub some oil sands on it.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, forest fires, that's the ticket
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We get it, you're 420 friendly
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
adj_m
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: It's bad enough, we have to drink the water you just flushed, now we have to smell your stinky smoke from your burning poutine factories


On behalf of Canada let me extend a heartfelt 'sucks to suck','get good', and 'skill issue' to you good Farker.

/Sorry
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Several days in a row now here in NE Ohio.   Looked similar to the skies in 1980 after Mt St Helens popped.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm all the way over in Ottawa, and our "blue" skies have been a dull greyish-purple from all the haze.

/Purple haze -- somebody should write a song about that
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's fitting that we dump some crap down south after all the crap that has made it north of the border.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lac La Ronge on Tuesday afternoon, reposted from Reddit:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Canadian Smoke" is what I call my girlfriend. You wouldn't know her.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Illegal alien particulates taking our jerbs!!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bikerific: It has been very smoky in MN for the last few days.  Sunsets are cool yet also alarming.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I've seen sunsets like this all the way in Western PA too.

That makes it all the more alarming IMO.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least send us some salmon to go with this smoke ya hosers!
 
adj_m
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I currently have California smoke bringing down my air quality, thank you very much.

USA! USA! USA!
 
