(KSAT San Antonio)   Another day, another shooting   (ksat.com) divider line
35
posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 May 2023 at 8:15 PM



35 Comments     (+0 »)
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We could reset the clock, but they had to sell it to cover the funeral expenses.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'No Way To Prevent This.....'
The Onion.com
 
docsigma [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so tired.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't news anymore. Tell me when the shooting stops because their guns have been taken away. That'll qualify as news.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to live in a gun-friendly state like Texas, either carry 24/7, even when going to the bathroom in the middle of the night in your own home, or you walk away from trouble when you can.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People should have figured out by now to not stand around in large groups of people.

Nobody is going to do anything about anything...but maybe something will happen when businesses start closing because everyone is staying at home. Maybe. I mean, the only thing they care about is money, so it is our best shot.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eventually just by sheer random chance someone is going to shoot a 11 week pregnant woman and we're going to be able to call it an abortion and the right wing will care.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was out driving round town earlier and drove by a school on recess. All the kids out haivng fun and causing the usual mischief. It was cool to see.

What wasn't cool was I was also thinking "well, they made it to another recess. I hope tomorrow is the same."
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, folks. This was just a "them" shooting.
Didn't involve "us".
Nothing to see here.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

transporter_ii: People should have figured out by now to not stand around in large groups of people.


There was a fight between two groups involving dozens of people.
It's as if they ganged up on each other.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saturn badger: I was out driving round town earlier and drove by a school on recess. All the kids out haivng fun and causing the usual mischief. It was cool to see.

What wasn't cool was I was also thinking "well, they made it to another recess. I hope tomorrow is the same."


It was a good day.
Take it and be grateful.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: transporter_ii: People should have figured out by now to not stand around in large groups of people.

There was a fight between two groups involving dozens of people.
It's as if they ganged up on each other.


See what I mean?
Just them.
Not us.
It's very important to make that distinction.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This "No, Neigh, Never restrictions" crap is what is going to get guns totally banned.
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aaronx: We could reset the clock, but they had to sell it to cover the funeral expenses.


Replace it with a stop watch
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, thanks for including the location. I'm so jaded, I only react if it's nearby.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are near 50k deaths by firearms per year.  Let me know when a day goes by without one.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the best night clubs are found on strip malls

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American Decency Association: All the best night clubs are found on strip malls

[Fark user image 850x411]


My favorite night club was so exclusive they didn't let anyone in.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: If you're going to live in a gun-friendly state like Texas, either carry 24/7, even when going to the bathroom in the middle of the night in your own home, or you walk away from trouble when you can.


It don't mean you're weak
if you lift the other cheek 

sometimes you gotta wipe when you're a man
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it was a very polite shooting.
 
ProdigalSigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saturn badger: What wasn't cool was I was also thinking "well, they made it to another recess. I hope tomorrow is the same."


I truly hope not. Tomorrow is Saturday,
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: All the best night clubs are found on strip malls

[Fark user image 850x411]


I wonder how many times drunks have broken into that donut shop after last call.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm pretty certain the Old Western streets of Texas were less violent then than they are today.

Open carry, concealed carry its a means of displaying your manhood.

Let 'em, as far as I care.

Texas can fuvk all the way off.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: American Decency Association: All the best night clubs are found on strip malls

[Fark user image 850x411]

I wonder how many times drunks have broken into that donut shop after last call.


You sound fat...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just let me know if the guns are OK.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Magnanimous_J: American Decency Association: All the best night clubs are found on strip malls

[Fark user image 850x411]

I wonder how many times drunks have broken into that donut shop after last call.

You sound fat...


Fine, the subway then.

Geez
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yadda yadda "price of freedom" yadda yadda...
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: American Decency Association: All the best night clubs are found on strip malls

[Fark user image 850x411]

My favorite night club was so exclusive they didn't let anyone in.


I wouldn't join any club that would let me in.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
10 min from where i live. If only we had more voting non-morons in this state.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Magnanimous_J: American Decency Association: All the best night clubs are found on strip malls

[Fark user image 850x411]

I wonder how many times drunks have broken into that donut shop after last call.

You sound fat...


a few dozen beers in, that raspberry jelly is looking awfully inviting.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.licdn.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: If you're going to live in a gun-friendly state like Texas, either carry 24/7, even when going to the bathroom in the middle of the night in your own home, or you walk away from trouble when you can.


I live in DC, this happens at 5:30pm these days. In our subway stations. During rush hour.

So there's that. How safe do you feel?
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One person? That's a whole lot less than a fetus in Tejas.
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
SAPD says so far there is no description of a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Sounds like a PDP (pants down perp)
 
