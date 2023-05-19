 Skip to content
Man, declared unfit to drive, causes accident 30 minutes later in the court car park. His defence: he doesn't hear very well
4
Neondistraction
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So he's tried the Costanza defense then.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was pretty wasted, in my defense.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Because he has no arms, and drives with his feet.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
> The man must also surrender his driving licence for three months.

Because in 3 months he'll be recovered from some illness that's interfering with his driving?
 
