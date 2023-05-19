 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Mass General avoids mass shooting   (whdh.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally... just once!
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to "Bring Your Rifle to Work Day"? Replaced by "Casual Friday" Damn liberals, can't even respect an American tradition, everything's gone WOKE, we used to be a real country.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
General Hospital?  Are Luke and Laura OK??

Oh... Mass General Hospital... never mind

TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MA has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. I guess they are not working.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swampmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: MA has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. I guess they are not working.


Next anti-gun laws: Double Secret Probation!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Police continued, saying the man "called 911 and stated that he heard god telling him that, if he did not want to be shot, that he should bring his rifle out and also that police were out to kill him."

Meh, kinda yeah.
 
Number 216
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good

May ammosexuals continue crying about this and all of the other shootings this past week that show gun control is needed across the country
 
Wessoman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems the masshole massed up massively.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They have guns in Massachusetts..?
 
sillydragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: They have guns in Massachusetts..?


No. Liberals are all terrified of guns. I get lightheaded just watching action movies.
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Been there.
Scary.
But good job on the police and especially the 911 operator for identifying the possibile area ahead of time.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
See, this is all you're preventing with background checks and red-flag laws. The fact that they won't even entertain any version of these things is infuriating. People very rarely flip like this in an instant. This builds up as paranoia over time. There were signs, maybe even before he bought the rifle. But no one had any authority to do anything until he walked through the door. I'm an avid shooter. I have no problem with "sport rifles" (AR, etc.). But I also have NO PROBLEM with exhaustive background checks, red flag laws, gun escrow for mental evaluation. If you want to preserve gun rights, you have to be willing to self-police as a group. You can't solve this problem with "last mile" solutions that do nothing until a trigger is pulled.
 
morg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
and also that police were out to kill him

At least he had that part right.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was described as a "hunting rifle" not a "penis substitute for dumb people". If you need an AR-15 to hunt, you have a problem. I mean unless you are hunting people in which case you have a different, bigger set of problems.

Also, since he was immediately admitted to the hospital where he works he will probably get decent care.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: MA has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. I guess they are not working.


Dude was probably a Pew Pew Pew Hampshire resident.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: They have guns in Massachusetts..?


You would be surprised.  But it is significant to note that MA has avoided the kinds of mass shooting events which seem to be commonplace in the South and Midwest.  Whether or not this is a direct result of our laws is open to speculation.

But in the Southern and Western part of the state, there are plenty of ammosexuals.  And being up on the North Shore this past week, I noticed more than a few TRUMP bumper stickers on NH plates.  Probably from the CNN event.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"...he heard god telling him that, if he did not want to be shot, that he should bring his rifle out and also that police were out to kill him."

Sounds like a pretty good way to GET shot, actually.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He had a beef with a Dr. Charles Emerson Winchester III..
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: MA has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. I guess they are not working.


Clearly this is the correct conclusion to draw from this story...

Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In my experience, Boston hospitals are usually filled with super mutants, so I'm wondering why he was so lightly armed.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: MA has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. I guess they are not working.


Uh, dude......they ARE working. This story is about one of them working.
Are you drunk, or high? It's a little early in the day, tho it's nunna my.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Blatant threadjack:

Buzzy's Roast Beef, outside the old Charles Street Jail, just a short walk from MGH. Both Buzzy's and jail replaced by a hotel complex.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: They have guns in Massachusetts..?


They have all the guns anyone wants, anywhere in America.
State and local laws exert no effective control over the manufacture and distribution of weapons in the US.
This is the country where the cartels come gun shopping.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He probably just wanted to talk to the Chaplain.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mass general saved my life. I almost got run over by a commuter rail in 2015. Had to stay at mass general for over a month in recovery. I'm glad nobody got hurt there today.
 
