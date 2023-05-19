 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   1 Asteroid = 18 Walruses
45
    Amusing, Arctic, Earth, Walrus, Moon, NASA, France, Weight, Atmosphere  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If the asteroid was to crash down, how many washing machines would fit in the hole?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Soon


*checks username*

reactiongifs.usView Full Size


COME GET ME!
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Soon


You're late!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to make the walrus a standard measuring unit across industry.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 337x750]

If the asteroid was to crash down, how many washing machines would fit in the hole?


And how many of those holes would fill the Albert Hall?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS, the least they could do is provide a conversion to the more standard Volkswagen Beatle unit. Not everyone uses Aquatic Mammals as their measurement system
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Vermonts is that?
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we not using bananas anymore? What's the walrus-to-banana ratio? I did the math. A walrus is 12 feet long, so 18 walruses (walrusi?) is 216 feet long....or 370.5 bananas.

https://www.converttobananas.com/
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any Fark Photoshop experts want to replicate this 18 times for comparison?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oh FFS, the least they could do is provide a conversion to the more standard Volkswagen Beatle unit. Not everyone uses Aquatic Mammals as their measurement system


I thought we had settled on Corgis.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything except the Metric System.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize the end of the world was this Sunday.  I've got drinking and whoring to do it seems.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.

/the time has come!
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weight-shaming walruses is not fair.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.
cuckoo-kachoo.

/the time has come!


townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peterquince: [Fark user image 275x183][Fark user image 275x183][Fark user image 275x183][Fark user image 275x183][Fark user image 275x183]


Welp, that ruined THAT joke.....
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the conversion rate for Wilford Brimley's or Jamie Hyneman's?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: We need to make the walrus a standard measuring unit across industry.


Pacific or Atlantic ?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: [scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 821x960]


I didn't realize alligators could even do oral sex
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: Are we not using bananas anymore? What's the walrus-to-banana ratio? I did the math. A walrus is 12 feet long, so 18 walruses (walrusi?) is 216 feet long....or 370.5 bananas.

https://www.converttobananas.com/


That will have to do, since sensibleunits.com is up for sale.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Soon


Yeah, yeah, yeah. Talk is cheap. Get to work.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

guestguy: [Fark user image 356x426]


Fark user imageView Full Size


The French invented the metric system. Fun fact, Thomas Jefferson asked for a standard kilogram to be shipped to the United States to help set up the metric system, but it was captured by pirates.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
if it is supposed to miss, who cares...
all my money is on total destruction, if one hits, i will not have to work another day for the rest of my life !
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Idiots.  A walrus is a unit of volume, not length.
 
R2112
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Trocadero: guestguy: [Fark user image 356x426]

[Fark user image 225x225]

The French invented the metric system. Fun fact, Thomas Jefferson asked for a standard kilogram to be shipped to the United States to help set up the metric system, but it was captured by pirates.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like it would burn up in the atmosphere anyway, unless we're using 'walrus' as a euphemism for subby's mom, in which case this asteroid could end all life on earth.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not concerned until we get into the Empire State Building level...Anything smaller will just break and burn up and end up the size of a Chihuahua...
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So is it a small asteroid the size of a large asteroid?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Teefs?

im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Fun fact, Thomas Jefferson asked for a standard kilogram to be shipped to the United States to help set up the metric system, but it was captured by pirates.


Good trivia to know. It was never explained in this film

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Teefs?

[im.ezgif.com image 400x511]


Too soon, man, too soon.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bread314
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Anything except the Metric System.


When you read the article, it uses meters throughout it as the asteroid is 64 m wide.  The author admits to looking for aquatic mammals that would allow a round number and found a subspecies of walrus that would get them to 18.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bread314
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 540x462]


This meme always bugs me because she actively campaigned while in power to get the US to convert to the metric system.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"18 of you Chumley 18. You heard the man, 18.
 
venton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How many bukkits is that?
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sonic Yawn: Idiots.  A walrus is a unit of volume, not length.


Exactly.  Length is measured in Smoots.

(see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smoot )
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.