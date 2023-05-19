 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   Gun violence getting out of hand in Columbus, Ohio? SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING   (nbc4i.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want to exercise my 2nd at 12:01.
Save me SCOTUS!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Red state crime is completely out of control.
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Article didn't say so just generic violence. Not related to anything that could be addressed.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good thing nobody is violent between 4am and 10pm.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
THE Ohio curfew....
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

                                                                            It's all those crusty jugglers
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So the guns have to be in bed by midnight?

I don't think it'll work
 
