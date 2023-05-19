 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   So what are these "15-minute cities"? Why are conspiracy theorists worried about them?   (msn.com) divider line
60
    More: Interesting, France, United States, Los Angeles, Earth, United Kingdom, Energy, United Nations, Science  
•       •       •

1003 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 10:35 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not everything is 15 minutes away. It is just not possible.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Walkable cities where one can get most, if not all, of their things done without getting in a car.

Conspiracy theorists are freaking out because they're idiots.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why are conspiracy theorists worried about them?

There is literally nothing that anyone can propose that won't cause these type of people to go into pants-shiatting hysterics, so we're fine just not caring about why they're upset.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Relax, those moron only worry about things they don't understand. Everything really.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're worried because their cult leaders told them to be worried.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Not everything is 15 minutes away. It is just not possible.


As if you used grocery stores, got fresh air, or took care of your health anyway.
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Not everything is 15 minutes away. It is just not possible.


Of course not, but that doesn't mean we can't strive towards making as many things accessible closer and more accessible.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 Because they're idiots.

About 15 years ago, I lived in a small American city that the UN recognized as bike friendly. The idiots tried to claim the city was complicit in a conspiracy to establish one world government that would oppress them. Because the UN recognized it as bike friendly.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rhondajeremy: kdawg7736: Not everything is 15 minutes away. It is just not possible.

Of course not, but that doesn't mean we can't strive towards making as many things accessible closer and more accessible.


Anything is 15 minutes away if you're brave enough
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Because conspiracy theorists are by definition not rational people, and should be dismissed like the pants-on-head, batshiat insane chucklefarks that they are. Sadly, the internet has made it rather difficult to do this.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Think that they wouldn't be allowed to leave the area for some demented reason.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
on foot or by bike because it doesn't really matter. Either way, it will take you 15 minutes or less to reach your destination

15 minutes on foot or on a bike are two vastly different distances, even factoring hills, lights, etc
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Made me think of the month I spent in Houston.  Everything was a minimum of 45 minutes away.  Just up the road?  45 minutes.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shostie: Walkable cities where one can get most, if not all, of their things done without getting in a car.

Conspiracy theorists are freaking out because they're idiots.


This tracks...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rhondajeremy: kdawg7736: Not everything is 15 minutes away. It is just not possible.

Of course not, but that doesn't mean we can't strive towards making as many things accessible closer and more accessible.


Wow. Me fail English. That's impossible
//Sorry all
//FARK need an edit function
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's another version of right wingers being mad that someone wants to make their lives better. They can't find any legitimate reasons to oppose it, so they have to make shiat up.

See: minimum wage, paid leave, access to healthcare, free vaccines
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Not everything is 15 minutes away. It is just not possible.


Good thing that nobody's suggesting that then, and are instead suggesting we design our populous neighborhoods so that the majority of day to day tasks can be easily completed without needing to get in a car - like you can in many places around the world.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Find & Replace
"Jade Helm" -> "Walkable cities"
Submit article
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Conspiracy theorists (paranoid schizophrenics) worry about EVERYTHING
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

meat0918: They're worried because their cult leaders told them to be worried.


And their cult leaders are politicians who thrive on fossil fuel bribery money, so a walkable city not needing a car to get to or from the destination is a something that would hurt fossil fuel profits. Having a public transportation system of buses, trams, subways and/or long distance trains to get to all the places that you can't get to within 15 minutes, would be even more hurting upon fossil fuel profits, so their cult leaders tell them to be afraid of that as well.
 
dracos31
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, that is how cities work.

Unlike my city, where we have a saying that if you need to get somewhere, it's an hour away no matter where it is in the city.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I live in a 0 minute city.  Everything gets delivered to my house.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does it stomp the boot on the face of human dignity?

No?

Then it is Satanic.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
15 minute cities are fine in theory. But what if we accidentally made cities that were pedestrian and bicycle friendly to access common services, had a robust public transportation infrastructure, and had lots of available parks and libraries for people to relax and have fun?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of my wife's aunt and uncle in Denmark lives in a suburb of Copenhagen.  They walk to the store and bakery most days.  On nice days, they walk a longer way to the museum she volunteers at and if the need something, they can walk the 25 minutes to the mall.

Of course, there's an option to ride a bike or take public transit if they are in a hurry or the weather is bad, or if they want to travel to visit other parts is the country.

Neither has driven a car since they were in their 20s.  Some things are less convenient, but they make it work because they don't want to drive.

Visiting then is idyllic in many ways.  Just having fewer cars around makes everything a little nicer, from less noise to being able to make the streets nicer for people.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Not everything is 15 minutes away. It is just not possible.


Acknowledged.

When I lived in Atlanta, I lived directly next to a bar. It was called Neighbor's, even.

I lived a half a block from where I worked.

I lived 300 yards away from the nearest grocery store and two drug stores. The library was right around the corner.

I lived in the middle of at least a 20 restaurant perimeter, even a 'burrito place' before Americans were saturated with chains of them. Just a few hundred yards away from a 24 hour diner.

I lived a 10 minute walk from my doctor's office.

I lived within 20 minutes of the city's major park and a half dozen smaller ones.

Don't get me started on how many coffee shop choices I had at any given time. And if only I went to church, my GAWD.

But no, not everything. I used public transportation for whatever I could not, including visiting friends in other parts of the city and my folks out in the 'burbs.

This concept is something I've strived to get back to but never could. Especially living in Tampa where you just have to have a car. Even there, I lived for a long time without one... but everything was just a little further away (and the weather was even hotter).
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's because it's been identified as socialist/left-wing propaganda. "You must live in a city," stripped of any nuance, does not sit well with the people (or their predecessors) who fled the urban blight to the suburbs and exurbs. Many people believe in the freedom of a car - get in, get out, when you want, where you want.

Forget the counter arguments, they're not going to make any headway. It's lizard brain at this point - "libs bad." It's completely turning into urban vs other and that gives them multiple avenues to attack. This is by design. The idea of living in a planned, walkable community is a softball to rile them up.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The best thing about conspiracy theorist is they have zero memory, none.  I am sure these are the same people that towards end of Obama, Walmart was rebuilding a lot of their stores, and a theory came about that Obama was building tunnels from Walmarts to.....somewhere.

I am sure in Greek times, these idiots were blabbing about Atlantis to anyone who would listen.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 15 minute cities are fine in theory. But what if we accidentally made cities that were pedestrian and bicycle friendly to access common services, had a robust public transportation infrastructure, and had lots of available parks and libraries for people to relax and have fun?


Socialism!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 15 minute cities are fine in theory. But what if we accidentally made cities that were pedestrian and bicycle friendly to access common services, had a robust public transportation infrastructure, and had lots of available parks and libraries for people to relax and have fun?


The developers have nodded at your building plans, happily accepted a bunch of government grants, and then dunked the plans into a circular file. The public street right-of-way needed to achieve the original plan has been cut in half and replaced with luxury bachelor condos. You're welcome.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: It's because it's been identified as socialist/left-wing propaganda. "You must live in a city," stripped of any nuance, does not sit well with the people (or their predecessors) who fled the urban blight to the suburbs and exurbs. Many people believe in the freedom of a car - get in, get out, when you want, where you want.

Forget the counter arguments, they're not going to make any headway. It's lizard brain at this point - "libs bad." It's completely turning into urban vs other and that gives them multiple avenues to attack. This is by design. The idea of living in a planned, walkable community is a softball to rile them up.


This. Also forget the fact that a car isn't freedom.

You can go as far as the gas somebody is willing to sell you will last, on the roads the government made to take you to the places the government allows. And your car will last as long as some aftermarket factory in China is willing to send you parts on Onassis owned container ships.
 
powtard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, it's not like anyone's getting founded up and forced into the cities yet, right?  Or libs are threatening yet again to direct even more tax funds to the cities ( which should already be managing themselves better). These 15 minute cities sound all fine and dandy, but there's a lot of command and control required to build and maintain them.  I mean, if libs could really maintain a city, you'd think Portland wouldn't be looking so much like Bladerunner, dontcha think?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: thealgorerhythm: 15 minute cities are fine in theory. But what if we accidentally made cities that were pedestrian and bicycle friendly to access common services, had a robust public transportation infrastructure, and had lots of available parks and libraries for people to relax and have fun?

Socialism!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also I want to give TFA some credit. While on the one hand I'm not sure of the wisdom of reporting on baseless nonsense like this at all for fear of mainstreaming it by doing so, at least they didn't do it like it's usually done - spend 80% of the article just repeating the brain worms, with a brief (almost perfunctory) dismissal at the end.

At least for this they flipped the script and spent the vast majority talking about what the whole concept is actually about, and only gave the perfunctory part to the whackadoodles. That's a far more responsible way to do it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

powtard: Well, it's not like anyone's getting founded up and forced into the cities yet, right?  Or libs are threatening yet again to direct even more tax funds to the cities ( which should already be managing themselves better). These 15 minute cities sound all fine and dandy, but there's a lot of command and control required to build and maintain them.  I mean, if libs could really maintain a city, you'd think Portland wouldn't be looking so much like Bladerunner, dontcha think?


Maybe you should advocate to stop and reverse all the tax cuts and tax loopholes to the wealthy before complaining that underfunded programs to help the poor don't work.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Shostie: Walkable cities where one can get most, if not all, of their things done without getting in a car.

Conspiracy theorists are freaking out because they're idiots.


No, the oil companies are freaking out about the demand for walkable cities, and oil companies are pushing their compliant rubes online to go crazy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

powtard: Or libs are threatening yet again to direct even more tax funds to the cities


How much money do you think cities steal from hard-working rural towns? Please craft your answer in the form of a video in a circus tent.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: kdawg7736: Not everything is 15 minutes away. It is just not possible.

Good thing that nobody's suggesting that then, and are instead suggesting we design our populous neighborhoods so that the majority of day to day tasks can be easily completed without needing to get in a car - like you can in many places around the world.


The thing is the people who whine about this aren't actually willing to live in a place where that is feasible and most of them wouldn't be willing to actually get off their asses to walk to the grocery store
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

powtard: Well, it's not like anyone's getting founded up and forced into the cities yet, right?  Or libs are threatening yet again to direct even more tax funds to the cities ( which should already be managing themselves better). These 15 minute cities sound all fine and dandy, but there's a lot of command and control required to build and maintain them.  I mean, if libs could really maintain a city, you'd think Portland wouldn't be looking so much like Bladerunner, dontcha think?


Guy who lives in the woods using publicly subsidized internet powered with rural electricity from the most massive hydroelectric dams ever built complains about spending money on infrastructure.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
15 minute cities are places where a caravan of every gender is only 15 minutes away and the streets are covered in George Soros' poo
 
QFarker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Making cities nicer to live in makes rural mouth-breathing republicans jealous, and neutralizes many of the talking points they use to justify everything they say and do.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Around here, they're called town centers, and no one is forcing anyone to live in them.  If you are worried about whatever the conspiracy theory idiots are worried about, you are free to live somewhere.  The other side of the very agriculturally rural.  Go there instead, nothing is within 15 minutes, you'll love it.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: mongbiohazard: kdawg7736: Not everything is 15 minutes away. It is just not possible.

Good thing that nobody's suggesting that then, and are instead suggesting we design our populous neighborhoods so that the majority of day to day tasks can be easily completed without needing to get in a car - like you can in many places around the world.

The thing is the people who whine about this aren't actually willing to live in a place where that is feasible and most of them wouldn't be willing to actually get off their asses to walk to the grocery store


BS. What can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence as well.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Not everything is 15 minutes away. It is just not possible.


Boom! Stupidest comment possible right off the bat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Talking Heads - Cities (Live 1983 - HD)
Youtube jJMxwBmQWHA
 
powtard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: powtard: Or libs are threatening yet again to direct even more tax funds to the cities

How much money do you think cities steal from hard-working rural towns? Please craft your answer in the form of a video in a circus tent.


Those towns provide cities their food, drink and raw materials.  Without them, cities die.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Because they're idiots.

About 15 years ago, I lived in a small American city that the UN recognized as bike friendly. The idiots tried to claim the city was complicit in a conspiracy to establish one world government that would oppress them. Because the UN recognized it as bike friendly.


Bikes aren't real?
 
goodncold
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Imagine being someone who lives in a major urban center and WANTING it to be super inconvenient to get around.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: thealgorerhythm: 15 minute cities are fine in theory. But what if we accidentally made cities that were pedestrian and bicycle friendly to access common services, had a robust public transportation infrastructure, and had lots of available parks and libraries for people to relax and have fun?

The developers have nodded at your building plans, happily accepted a bunch of government grants, and then dunked the plans into a circular file. The public street right-of-way needed to achieve the original plan has been cut in half and replaced with luxury bachelor condos. You're welcome.


Yes but alternatively your neighborhood is demolished to build a hyperspace bypass so conspiracy theorists can drive their SUVs across town between Sam's Club to WalMart at 85mph. Your house is now an Applebees rest area.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.