(ABC Action News)   Eldery man run over by street sweeper. Driver fails to make clean getaway   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Street sweeper, Traffic collision, Death, Traffic homicide detectives, Traffic, street sweeper, Detective, elderly man  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida man, 70, dies after getting allegedly run over by street sweeper

Authentic Florida gibberish.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
was it a fully automated sweeper?   they have those in the big box stores in the US.   Looks like a driverless Zamboni with a flashing light and beeper.   your best course of action is to park a couple of empty carts in front of them.   they can't figure out how to go around if you do it right and a real employee has to move the cart to let it make the rounds.    fark those things.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Should have brushed up on his street crossing skills.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Should have brushed up on his street crossing skills.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Should have brushed up on his street crossing skills.


That's the last thing he did
 
johan heggs tiny man nipples
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That had to have been gory. Those brushes would easily tear up flesh. Ugh....
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was it me? Did I survive?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a test of one of the upcoming changes to various gov't senior citizens plans.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are they sending out another street sweeper to clean up the mess?
 
sdtangler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
None of us are getting outta here alive, but that's sort of an ignoble way to depart.  RIP.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
efefvoC
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Florida man, 70, dies after getting allegedly run over by street sweeper

Authentic Florida gibberish.


Eh, he could have been dead BEFORE getting run over by the street sweeper.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Eldery man run over by street sweeper. Driver fails to make clean getaway

Eldery?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, okay. Carry on then.
 
