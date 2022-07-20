 Skip to content
(NPR)   Kia and Hyundai agree to pay $200 million in settlement on news that people are still dumb enough to actually pay for their cars and miss them when they're inevitably stolen   (npr.org) divider line
37
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
we have an Elantra w over 200k and have never had to do anything but routine maintenance. just starting to see some hints of rust at the edges of the hood. great car. we'll get another 50-80k out of it easily. 

btw, a manual transmission is the greatest auto theft deterrent of the last 20 years
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a Hyundai Santa Fe in the early 2000s and absolutely loved it. When it came time to replace it, I replaced it with a brand new Subaru Outback that had nothing but problems and required a new transmission with only 103,000 miles on it. $9,000 for a rebuilt trans. I basically had to buy the car from myself.
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just picked up an EV6GT a few months ago and its easily the best car I've owned. Brutally fast, quiet, and I can just plug it in once a week or so to keep it charged.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: btw, a manual transmission is the greatest auto theft deterrent of the last 20 years


With the added benefit that you can double clutch like you should and not granny shift.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to fix the problem? Or should everyone just buy a tire clamp to deter thieves and other tire clamps?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: we have an Elantra w over 200k and have never had to do anything but routine maintenance. just starting to see some hints of rust at the edges of the hood. great car. we'll get another 50-80k out of it easily. 

btw, a manual transmission is the greatest auto theft deterrent of the last 20 years


THIS.  Today's Hyundais and KNs are not the crappy cars of old.  They are generally VERY reliable and in recent years, the new models are decent and a good value.  The only issues they have now are the stupid decision to not have immobilizes installed, fuel economy on the traditional ICE cars, and getting enough mechanics in their garages.  Also now, they are selling at above their MSRP a lot so the value proposition is dropping (but still there).
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: we have an Elantra w over 200k and have never had to do anything but routine maintenance. just starting to see some hints of rust at the edges of the hood. great car. we'll get another 50-80k out of it easily. 

btw, a manual transmission is the greatest auto theft deterrent of the last 20 years


Hyundai is an amazing company. My first car was a new 97 Accent. I emailed them back in the day asking where I could find manuals to work on my car myself.

4 days later a package from Fountain Valley arrived with brand new factory workshop manuals.

My 5-speed synchros failed in that car and Hyundai dispatched factory engineers to inspect it and swap it at no charge. The failed unit shipped back to Korea for a full tear down by the engineers to improve future cars.

Again, I cannot say enough good things about Hyundai.

Their dealer network? Absolute scum. Twice I've been screwed over by them buying new Hyundais. I love their cars, but will never buy a new one again unless Hyundai sold direct to consumers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn-fastly.thetruthaboutcars.comView Full Size


Here's mine.  She's a sweet ride.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Giant Clown Shoe: btw, a manual transmission is the greatest auto theft deterrent of the last 20 years

With the added benefit that you can double clutch like you should and not granny shift.


You don't always need to double-clutch. It all depends on if you are downshifting, desired acceleration, and road conditions. If you know the vehicle you should be rev-matching at the shift points so you don't need to give any gas while in neutral.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ifn yer not drivin' a 'Mercan car yer a traitor, right smitter?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: You don't always need to double-clutch.


Bro, do you even live your life a quarter mile at a time?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Giant Clown Shoe: btw, a manual transmission is the greatest auto theft deterrent of the last 20 years

With the added benefit that you can double clutch like you should and not granny shift.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, will Hyundai / Kia pay for damages from the attempted theft of the versions *with* the anti-theft feature? Will they publish a proper list of what versions do / don't have the anti-theft feature?

Somewhere I stumbled across a chart showing the different keys that might have come with the vehicle, and whether or not this identified them as having the anti-theft feature. All I remember is if you got two flipper keys, you were good -- any other combo, not so good.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a Kia Carnival minivan and it's pretty great. I can carry my giant kids or I can take the seats out and haul a couch or full sheet of plywood.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish they'd pay me the $7500 it cost to replace the head gasket in my 2015 v6 Sorento..

/fairly common issue, so makes sense they wouldn't step up.
 
Durboloid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought a 2019 Hyundai Kona that I really like a lot.  Great mileage, comfortable, and no issues whatsoever.  That 0% financing didn't hurt my feelings, and you can't beat that warranty.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Glitchwerks: Giant Clown Shoe: btw, a manual transmission is the greatest auto theft deterrent of the last 20 years

With the added benefit that you can double clutch like you should and not granny shift.

You don't always need to double-clutch. It all depends on if you are downshifting, desired acceleration, and road conditions. If you know the vehicle you should be rev-matching at the shift points so you don't need to give any gas while in neutral.


Vin Diesel disapproves of your post.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Baltimore youth car thefts have gone up 500% with a majority of them being Kias and Hyundai.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lawyers will get $198,000,000. People that got their cars stolen will get a coupon for $100 off their new Kia.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

qlenfg: So, will Hyundai / Kia pay for damages from the attempted theft of the versions *with* the anti-theft feature? Will they publish a proper list of what versions do / don't have the anti-theft feature?

Somewhere I stumbled across a chart showing the different keys that might have come with the vehicle, and whether or not this identified them as having the anti-theft feature. All I remember is if you got two flipper keys, you were good -- any other combo, not so good.


Why only pay for damage for vehicles which have the anti-theft? Thieves can cause a lot of damage when trying to steal any vehicle.

Also, what is a flipper key?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The immobilizer in my 2008 Elantra works too well. Sometimes the car thinks that I'm stealing it and just shuts down the engine. Have to wait about 2 min to reset the silly thing and then it starts and keeps going.
Otherwise nice, comfortable car, no other problems.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: we have an Elantra w over 200k and have never had to do anything but routine maintenance. just starting to see some hints of rust at the edges of the hood. great car. we'll get another 50-80k out of it easily. 

btw, a manual transmission is the greatest auto theft deterrent of the last 20 years


See I'd assume people would then just bust your window of out anger
 
drunkest
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The best mechanics I know love Kia and Hyundai because of the nature of the first year warranty on them when they are purchased new, they are exactly the same as a ford without a final engine cleaning post engine production. They will fail within that first year if they still have metal shavings in them, then you get a new car. You save the money on the gamble of having to deal with mfg warranty 3 months in. That fail and repair rate levels out and is directly comparable to other cars after the first year anyway.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Any Hyundai model with push button start / proximity key or manufactured after Nov. 2021 has an engine immobilizer.
I purchased a 2023 Elantra hybrid about 2 months ago. It is a very nice car, and I am averaging about 55 miles per gallon which is nice.
I did not have any problem getting it insured.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love my Kia Soul, very solid car (last one went almost to 180000 with literally ZERO issues before I traded it in)
I jbought a steering wheel club for my 2022...these KIA/HYUNDAI thefts are ones of opportunity for the most part so the vast majority of would-be thieves will see a club and be dissuaded.
It won't stop a serious car thief, but no serious car thief is looking for a Kia soul.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

groppet: In Baltimore youth car thefts have gone up 500% with a majority of them being Kias and Hyundai.


Who sez you can't learn anything worthwhile on the internetz..........or in Juvie?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm at KIA having a software update as I type this...
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So I had a 2014 Elantra GT that I had just finished paying off a few months before it was stolen in broad daylight from my apartment's parking lot in 2021. It was later found on the other side of the city, abandoned, missing a wheel, and police think it might have been used in a bank robbery.

Hopefully, even though my insurance paid me for the loss of the car before it was found, I can get what the settlement is claiming I should get.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

qlenfg: So, will Hyundai / Kia pay for damages from the attempted theft of the versions *with* the anti-theft feature? Will they publish a proper list of what versions do / don't have the anti-theft feature?

Somewhere I stumbled across a chart showing the different keys that might have come with the vehicle, and whether or not this identified them as having the anti-theft feature. All I remember is if you got two flipper keys, you were good -- any other combo, not so good.


That's what happened to my little cousins car. They broke in but couldn't take it because it had push to start.
 
catmandu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My 2006 Kia Rio5 is still going strong. It is the cheapest car to own I have ever had. Only needed routine maintenance over the years.

Will seriously look into another Kia when this one starts approaching money pit status.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Are they going to fix the problem? Or should everyone just buy a tire clamp to deter thieves and other tire clamps?


Once car insurance agencies started to penalize owners, Hyundai finally quit dilly-dallying and offered a free software patch thingy for affected models. Not sure what that does exactly, but they also put a sticker on my window which is supposed to deter thieves I guess.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Durboloid: Bought a 2019 Hyundai Kona that I really like a lot.  Great mileage, comfortable, and no issues whatsoever.  That 0% financing didn't hurt my feelings, and you can't beat that warranty.


So my parents brought a 2019 or 2020 Kona and a couple of months ago, the dealership offered to buy it from them at a really good price, which they turned into a 2023 Kona.

It turns out that car is in the group of vehicles covered by this settlement, which is probably why there was no hassle from the dealership when my dad asked for more money for the old Kona.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sleze: Giant Clown Shoe: we have an Elantra w over 200k and have never had to do anything but routine maintenance. just starting to see some hints of rust at the edges of the hood. great car. we'll get another 50-80k out of it easily. 

btw, a manual transmission is the greatest auto theft deterrent of the last 20 years

THIS.  Today's Hyundais and KNs are not the crappy cars of old.  They are generally VERY reliable and in recent years, the new models are decent and a good value.  The only issues they have now are the stupid decision to not have immobilizes installed, fuel economy on the traditional ICE cars, and getting enough mechanics in their garages.  Also now, they are selling at above their MSRP a lot so the value proposition is dropping (but still there).


I had a Lyft driver that drove a 2016 Elantra with 448,000M on the clock. I told him he should be contacting Hyundai to let them know...probably some cool perks for that.
 
Durboloid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Durboloid: Bought a 2019 Hyundai Kona that I really like a lot.  Great mileage, comfortable, and no issues whatsoever.  That 0% financing didn't hurt my feelings, and you can't beat that warranty.

So my parents brought a 2019 or 2020 Kona and a couple of months ago, the dealership offered to buy it from them at a really good price, which they turned into a 2023 Kona.

It turns out that car is in the group of vehicles covered by this settlement, which is probably why there was no hassle from the dealership when my dad asked for more money for the old Kona.


I've got a pushbutton start, so I guess that means I'm in the clear.  If anyone DOES steal it, I've still got my 2001 Tacoma, which appears to be immortal and bulletproof.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This should have happened to Harley Davidson back in the 80s.  The variation of keys was so limited that you could easily find another bike that your key would work in.  Made stealing the bikes rather easy.  Not that you would want a Harley built in the 80s.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Durboloid: desertgeek: Durboloid: Bought a 2019 Hyundai Kona that I really like a lot.  Great mileage, comfortable, and no issues whatsoever.  That 0% financing didn't hurt my feelings, and you can't beat that warranty.

So my parents brought a 2019 or 2020 Kona and a couple of months ago, the dealership offered to buy it from them at a really good price, which they turned into a 2023 Kona.

It turns out that car is in the group of vehicles covered by this settlement, which is probably why there was no hassle from the dealership when my dad asked for more money for the old Kona.

I've got a pushbutton start, so I guess that means I'm in the clear.  If anyone DOES steal it, I've still got my 2001 Tacoma, which appears to be immortal and bulletproof.


Yeah, it's only covering classic "insert key and turn" starts; which their's was
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: we have an Elantra w over 200k and have never had to do anything but routine maintenance. just starting to see some hints of rust at the edges of the hood. great car. we'll get another 50-80k out of it easily. 

btw, a manual transmission is the greatest auto theft deterrent of the last 20 years


I have an Elantra with about 116k on it, and it has been flawless.  It's my second Hyundai, and I'd happily own a third.

Mine sits in a suburban garage 99% of the time.   I was dumbfounded when I discovered insuring it was a giant pain in the ass because of high theft rates.
 
