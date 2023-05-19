 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Dogs and cats flying together, mass hysteria   (axios.com) divider line
11
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 1:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If even one person on a plane declares they are allergic to peanuts they will keep them locked up and not permit anyone to eat them. Yet if you are allergic to pet dander, well GFY.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd rather have the pup lick my arm than a screaming toddler...  But we never get that choice.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's cheaper to fly with tiny terrier than it is to board her when we travel to see family.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd take a puppy sitting next to me on a flight over a person any day.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Reverend J: I'd take a puppy sitting next to me on a flight over a person any day.


this X1000, and if I had to travel for an extended time, I'd bring my pet too and no way am I putting it in checked baggage to die or get lost.
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: If even one person on a plane declares they are allergic to peanuts they will keep them locked up and not permit anyone to eat them. Yet if you are allergic to pet dander, well GFY.


I don't get how this is OK. Do they screen the rest of the passengers ahead of time for severe allergies? I get that you have to accommodate real service animals but I think you'd have to offer alternatives to passengers with allergies and reimburse them if they have to catch a later flight. But we're not even talking about service animals anymore, just folks with pets.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I will take a dog filled flight over people any day.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: I'd rather have the pup lick my arm than a screaming toddler...  But we never get that choice.


Arm... yeah, sure buddy.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thewrap.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.