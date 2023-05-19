 Skip to content
(MSN)   You no longer have a Tesla, so why would you expect Tesla customer service to respond to your calls?   (msn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm a little confused as to why he'd expect Tesla to handle this instead of his insurance company. I guess Tesla owners just see the world, um, differently.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm a little confused as to why he'd expect Tesla to handle this instead of his insurance company. I guess Tesla owners just see the world, um, differently.



this guy is clearly bonkers but I'd like to think Tesla would be interested in the details of any spontaneous  combustions.

(we will now return to our regularly scheduled elon is a sack of crap memes)
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That would have been awesome if he had it towed to the dealership to have it "fixed."
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

blatz514: That would have been awesome if he had it towed to the dealership to have it "fixed."


and 3 weeks later it burns the dealership to the ground

https://ktla.com/news/video-tesla-fire-keeps-reigniting-at-sacramento-wrecking-yard-3-weeks-after-crash/

DecemberNitro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They are trying to become rockets so Elon will pay attention to them. The AI has become a sentient child like race and has daddy issues.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My last, alas short lived, truck had it's rear axle ripped off when hit by a drunk driver while parked. I told my insurance company and they sent a tow truck who immediately said "I didn't get paid to tow a wreck". When it doesn't have a rear axle it's not going to be a cheap or pretty tow.

/got totaled for a few thousand more than I paid
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Pocket Ninja: I'm a little confused as to why he'd expect Tesla to handle this instead of his insurance company. I guess Tesla owners just see the world, um, differently.


this guy is clearly bonkers but I'd like to think Tesla would be interested in the details of any spontaneous  combustions.

(we will now return to our regularly scheduled elon is a sack of crap memes)


He probably ran over something and ripped a hole in the battery pack.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Elon says those things appreciate in value.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, you actually need a useful electric conveyance?  Maybe buy one from an actual car company rather than Theranos v2?
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: blatz514: That would have been awesome if he had it towed to the dealership to have it "fixed."

and 3 weeks later it burns the dealership to the ground

https://ktla.com/news/video-tesla-fire-keeps-reigniting-at-sacramento-wrecking-yard-3-weeks-after-crash/

Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: They are trying to become rockets so Elon will pay attention to them. The AI has become a sentient child like race and has daddy issues.


I laughed way harder at that than I probably should have.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As a Tesla owner, you should know that anything that goes wrong with your Tesla is entirely your fault and you should feel bad for besmirching Elon's beautiful creation.  Don't you get the internet?
 
thornhill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Pocket Ninja: I'm a little confused as to why he'd expect Tesla to handle this instead of his insurance company. I guess Tesla owners just see the world, um, differently.


this guy is clearly bonkers but I'd like to think Tesla would be interested in the details of any spontaneous  combustions.

(we will now return to our regularly scheduled elon is a sack of crap memes)


Yeah, but this guy should be complaining to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, not Tesla.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's literally a button in the app to have someone come tow your car to a service center, but this is an insurance issue. The car is probably totalled because the battery will need to be replaced and the frame needs to be inspected.

Just take the check and keep it moving.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"One agent I talked to had an audacity to tell me to take my fully burned Tesla to the Tesla recommended servicing center," Malla said on Reddit. "How in the world am I going to do that?"

Um, yeah. If you want them to address the cause of the fire, they're gonna need to look at the car to determine the cause of the fire. You think they do that on the side of the road? And you think the city/town/hamlet wants your trash sitting on the side of the road forever? Yeah, you need to move your shiat.

How in the world are you going to do that? There are things called flat bed trucks. You put things on the bed part, and the truck part moves them around.

This may sound extreme, but everyone involved with this story should die in a Tesla fire.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Tesla would be interested in the details of any spontaneous combustions.


This would be my guess. Bonkerness aside.  I worked for Land Rover in the 90's when they had an issue with the big Range Rovers catching fire.  We had several brought into the shop so that someone from LR Corporate can investigate.

I believe Ford did this too several years ago when the F-150 and Explorers kept spontaneously combusting.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: There's literally a button in the app to have someone come tow your car to a service center, but this is an insurance issue. The car is probably totalled because the battery will need to be replaced and the frame needs to be inspected.

Just take the check and keep it moving.

Just take the check and keep it moving.


If your whole car catches on fire it's gone. Always a complete write-off.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know, there are alot of EVs, how come you only hear of Tesla's catching fire?

//Rav4 Prime Owner
 
IamAwake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm a little confused as to why he'd expect Tesla to handle this instead of his insurance company. I guess Tesla owners just see the world, um, differently.


....

the insurance company handles collisions, etc.  Not manufacturer defects and warranty issues.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Customer Service's response: "Bishal, please"
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Yes, insurance will cover the car, but I need to hear from Tesla," Malla said on Reddit. "All I need is the answer from them and protect others to not go through the same issue."

No, you don't. Forcing Tesla to protect others from Tesla is not your responsibility. If they want the car, they'll buy it from the insurance company. The only thing you need to do is STFU and take the payout.
 
