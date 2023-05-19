 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   It's not New and it's not Mexico   (kob.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

584 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 9:13 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sweet chile of mine..
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NEW YORK CITY?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like someone is trying to be technically correct.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
While not directly referenced in the lawsuit, some New Mexicans may argue the most egregious error is the spelling of "chili" instead of chile.

Can we all agree it's "chilli"?

/ shouldn't this be on the Food tab?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Simple error at the printer's, that's all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image image 360x270]

NEW YORK CITY?


And they moved to Paris, TX so they don't have the folks in San Antonio anymore who know what salsa is like.  No more entertaining commercials.

I hope the lawsuit wins.  Mmmm Hatch green chili.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a "new" Mexico?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

NEW YORK CITY?


"Git a rope..."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Simple error at the printer's, that's all.

[Fark user image image 305x365]


*¡NEW! ¿MEXICO, CHILE?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think I'd like to see some record that the plaintiff has tried to contact the company and request they change the packaging, maybe ask for a refund, before going all $5,000,000 dollar judgement (60% of which I'm sure goes to the lawyer).  I mean, I see where they should be required to change the label, and maybe give a coupon or refund to consumers, but I'm not a fan of lawyers out there looking to score settlement bucks over something like this.
 
p51d007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Problem solved!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farknozzle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

NEW YORK CITY?

"Git a rope..."


Came here to say THIS.
You don't mess with New Mexico chiles.
Also they need to learn how to spell chile.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
New Mexico should have some kind of grading system on their produce if they really want to pretend it's in any way better.  But then they'd have to you know, actually go through the process of grading it, and realize that they're growing crops in a semi arid biome.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone posted that New Mexico is actually older than Mexico and I can't see straight since.
 
cleek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"New Mexico" is a group of related cultivars of chiles.

i've always just assumed these Badia chiles were of the New Mexico variety, not necessarily grown in NM (because why would i care about that?)
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Interesting, and relevant:

How Do Californians Get Their Hatch Chile Fix? | Visiting with Huell Howser | KCET
Youtube C52ORCbvOvA
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also, why doesn't anyone complain when the find out the peppers for Tabasco aren't actually grown in the U.S. either?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.