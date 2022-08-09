 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 450 of WW3: At Bakhmut the Russians are retreating while their missiles they are depleting. What air defense doing? Going 29 for 30. In Crimea, Russia's on the pain train thanks to a derailed grain train. It's your Friday Ukraine War thread   (aljazeera.com) divider line
112
    More: News, Russia, Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kiev, Russia's private Wagner Group, Hiroshima, President of the United States, US President Joe Biden  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 May 2023 at 7:52 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



112 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for May 6 through May 12 (Days 437 to 443) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, the enemy attacked Kyiv region for the tenth time in a month.

The past air alert in the capital was connected with the use of the "Shahed" UAV by the aggressor. It was an attack in several waves, with short intervals between attacks.

"With this tactic, the Kremlin's evil is trying to exhaust our air defense, as well as psychologically influence the civilian population," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KMVA.

All Air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by the forces and means of our anti-aircraft defense. No strikes on Kyiv were allowed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air defense forces destroyed 16 "Shahed" UAVs and 3 "Kalibr" missiles this night.

On the night of May 19, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north and south-east directions. The launches of 22 Shaheds and six Kalibrs were recorded.

Air defense forces and means destroyed three cruise missiles and 16 attack drones.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍Lviv Oblast
At about 4 o'clock in the morning, the enemy tried to attack
the object of the city's critical infrastructure. They attacked with shaheds.
There are no casualties.

📍Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Several explosions rang out in Kryvyi Rih this night. The enemy hit a private industrial enterprise. A 64-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in serious condition. A 45-year-old man received minor injuries.

📍Mykolaiv region
At night in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces shot down three Russian Kalibr cruise missiles.

The enemy also fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community.

At 02:00, an agro-enterprise of the Stepiv community came under fire. Equipment and the building of the enterprise, an educational institution and private houses were damaged. There are no casualties.

📍Kherson Oblast
, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region; in 2 healthcare institutions and a cultural institution in Kherson. Due to the Russian aggression, two people were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously? You're getting around to this now?

Britain announces an embargo on the import of diamonds, copper, aluminum and nickel from the Russian Federation,

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this.

As the head of the European Council noted, the EU will also limit trade in Russian diamonds.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another child abducted by the Russian Federation returned to Ukraine

"14-year-old Veronika, who ended up in the Russian Federation after a terrorist country invaded Ukraine, is now at home. Her grandmother remembers with horror and tears in her eyes what she had to go through to return her grandson to his native land," said human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

The child will undergo rehabilitation and receive the necessary medical and humanitarian assistance.

If you have a missing child, contact the hotline of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:
0-800-50-17-20

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five enemy drones were shot down over Lviv region this night.

Between 03:00 and 05:00, defenders from the "Zahid" PvC destroyed 5 "Shaheed" combat drones over Lviv region. Another one was eliminated over another region in the west of Ukraine, reported the head of the region, Maksym Kozytskyi.

There were no injuries or damage.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The undermining of a railway in the occupied Crimea may disrupt the supply of weapons, in particular, Caliber missiles to the Black Sea Fleet - British intelligence On

May 18, a train derailed near Simferopol due to a track detonation, blocking the only railway branch to Sevastopol, where the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is based.

Russia will try to quickly repair the line, but the incident will disrupt the supply of goods and possibly weapons, including Kalibr cruise missiles, to the Russian navy, the agency said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new package of US sanctions against the Russian Federation will include about 300 companies, ships and aircraft, - the Office of the President of Ukraine,

the US will also introduce export restrictions on about 70 companies from Russia and third countries.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The G7 summit will discuss the possibility of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, - EU Council President Charles Michel

"It is very obvious that Ukraine needs more military equipment ," he added.

The summit of the G7 countries - Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, the United States and Japan - will be held in Hiroshima on May 19-21. His main topic will be the war in Ukraine.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, announced that Volodymyr Zelenskyi will personally attend the summit.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Information for those looking for opportunities
👇🏼
Starting a career as a tester in IT is not so difficult.
Come to a free marathon at GoIT and see for yourself!👩‍💻

A tester (QA) is an IT professional who improves applications but does not write code. It tests websites and mobile applications, finds errors (bugs) and describes them.

💸The salary of a junior tester in Ukraine is $800 , for an intermediate level it is $1900 , and for a senior one it is $3400 .

In four days at the marathon:
Try yourself as a tester;
Get acquainted with the types and methods of testing;
Learn how to fill out test cases and bug reports;
You will understand how to move in the profession and what are the prospects.

Classes are held in the evenings. Each of your tasks is checked by the mentor and gives feedback. And at the end of the marathon , you will receive a guide on how to make a cool resume and LinkedIn profile.

📱 Register:
https://i.goit.global/lw3tq
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The fragments of the missiles used by the Russians indicate that they have just come off the assembly line," - representative of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky

. units, ballistic missiles 9M723 to "Iskander-M" - 5 units. This suggests that the aggressor, despite the sanction, arranged the purchase and supply of microelectronic parts for production.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The court took land from the wife of Medvedchuk Marchenko on the banks of the Dnipro for UAH 204 million

"Prosecutors proved in court that part of the forest area on the banks of the Dnipro in the Boryspil district was taken into private ownership contrary to the requirements of the law. Later, the land was added to the statutory fund of legal entities, the beneficiary of which is the wife of an ex-people's deputy, deprived of Ukrainian citizenship - the leader of the "opzzh" party, banned in Ukraine, the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office said in a statement.The area of the plots is 9.5 hectares.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, I know I posted about moving next week, but who gave Caffo all these boxes? He's built a fort out of them and has been shouting random Dr. Krieger quotes at me while I've been getting the chairs out this morning. Blueberry turnovers are on the table next to the non-sentient coffee and tea. Sorry some are a little light on the filling, they popped open in my oven.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first plane from Moscow arrives in Tbilisi. The police are already at the airport, as well as opposition activists are gathering.

The plane of the Russian airline "Azimut" is making the first direct flight from Moscow to Tbilisi after a four-year break, - reports the project of Radio Liberty "Echo of the Caucasus". Responding to the criticism of the West and political opponents inside the country that Tbilisi's decision to restore direct air traffic with Russia contradicts EU policy, where Georgia aspires, Kremlin puppet - Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Garibashvili said that since the country is not a member of the European Union , she is not obliged to follow his course.

Georgia also issued a flight permit to the Russian airline Red Wings, which operated flights to Crimea. The company became the third air carrier admitted to air connections between the Russian Federation and Georgia - previously, Georgian Airways and Azimut received permits.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 aircraft in 4 months, - Air Force

The testing of Ukrainian pilots who will master F-16 aircraft took place in the USA. Specialists have concluded that the pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are capable of retraining in 4 months, - said the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat.

According to Ignat, it is not only about take-off and landing skills, but about the conduct of combat operations and the use of weapons.

"Each pilot has his own individual training, each pilot will have an individual program in a different way, some sooner, some later, but the pilots are already here preparing, studying some theoretical things and taking, accordingly, huge steps. Let's not forget about the engineers, about officers of combat control," Ignat stressed.6
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Seimas of Lithuania, the renaming of Russia to Muscovy is discussed

"We call Russia Russia, because it calls itself that. Taking into account the historical context of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, we will look for a more acceptable and accurate assessment of the country's historical role for Lithuania and the West than the one rooted in Western consciousness the Great Russian narrative. Accordingly, we will specify how best to call the country that we traditionally call Russia: whether it should be called Russia, or Muscovy, or something else," said the head of the committee, Raimundas Lopata.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G-7 leaders commit to more Russia sanctions with Ukraine's Zelenskyy set to attend summit
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia also issued a flight permit to the Russian airline Red Wings, which operated flights to Crimea.
Bets on how long it takes to be accidentally hit by a supercum.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the climb to 300,000 dead Russian soldiers from a pointless war started by a Russian mob boss pretending to be a world leader is on.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian propagandist demands for all critics to be silent
Youtube Mat5kW4hJxU
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dreams shattered as war scatters Ukraine documentary's teenage stars

Alisa Kovalenko had recorded the hopes and dreams of teenagers in the Donbas growing up with conflict rumbling in the background. Then full-scale war broke out

The movie, only available to Brits, I think:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0fk54s5/storyville-we-will-not-fade-away
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Seriously? You're getting around to this now?

Britain announces an embargo on the import of diamonds, copper, aluminum and nickel from the Russian Federation,

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this.

As the head of the European Council noted, the EU will also limit trade in Russian diamonds.


Isn't the DeBeers cartel headquartered in London? If they cut off Russia, the world's largest diamond producer, they'll risk splitting up their monopoly & then they wouldn't be able to charge so much for their overpriced rocks someone found on the ground & then used to finance a war.

In case you can't tell, I'm all broken up about it
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: And the climb to 300,000 dead Russian soldiers from a pointless war started by a Russian mob boss pretending to be a world leader is on.


It's not about the dead Russians for the Pernicious Pipsqueak, it's about sending a message.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so *now* we like train derailments, do we?
 
John_From
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mat5kW4hJxU]


This really made me lol. As a random guy drinking his morning coffee. I hereby decree that all Russian propagandists should be silent!

There! Balance has been restored.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine war: Taking steps to tackle the mental scars of conflict

"When you go to bed you see it; the comrades I lost, how I pulled them out with no limbs, how they died in my arms.

"This will stay with us for the rest of our lives."
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how putin's propaganda works, explained by a russian (reupload)
Youtube -1ZfjUfnaGA
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Oh, so *now* we like train derailments, do we?


But not in the USA! That is too close to home! Especially if it is oil or other hazardous substances.

(FYI: I am a train lover and long time active railfan.)

/ Humour intended!!
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their missiles they are depletin' and the times they are a-changin'
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US Medics Must Learn from Ukraine's Harsher War, Report Says

Russia's artillery and jammers make battlefield medicine harder and more dangerous than in Afghanistan and Iraq.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Oh, so *now* we like train derailments, do we?


Just so we're clear

Lac-Mégantic-ing a small Midwestern town because your company is a bunch of cheapskates and skinflints who couldn't be bothered to upgrade and maintain your equipment=BAD

Having partisans tip over your train full of grain you stole from a country you're actively trying to ethnically cleanse=GOOD

/In case you don't click the second link: "Vladimir Putin has assumed, without a drop of exaggeration, a historic responsibility by deciding not to leave the solution of the Ukrainian question to future generations."
//It would always need to be solved? He solved it for all time?
\|/Would you call his solution...Final?
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine pushed from the new direction | Ruzzia runs Again
Youtube TIhYNFn_-cY

Yesterdays Denys

I will be taking care of some family things this weekend and won't be back until Monday.
Stay safe farkers!
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18 May: Russian Despair. Prigozhin BEGS SOLDIERS NOT TO RUN AWAY FOR AT LEAST 2 DAYS |War in Ukraine
Youtube gy916YggP0Y

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what about those 14 explosions reported in Sevastopol? Fake news?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with an offensive component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Sunflower Project (logistics; putting up with Medic Zero): https://www.bluestarsunflower.org/donate/

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrewhttps://k9rescue.international/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's military has adapted and is now a more formidable enemy for Ukraine, defense analysts say
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Seriously? You're getting around to this now?

Britain announces an embargo on the import of diamonds, copper, aluminum and nickel from the Russian Federation,

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this.

As the head of the European Council noted, the EU will also limit trade in Russian diamonds.


"Something that should have been done 449 days ago!"

j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
northguineahills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhat off-topic, I was watching the movie Tetris, and noticed that the 8-bit map of Japan included Sakhalin Island and the Kurils (at the expense of Russia). I wonder if that cartographic subtlety was intentional.

/more arty kills, please
//as is custom...
\|/slava heroyam
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobSeace: Russia's military has adapted and is now a more formidable enemy for Ukraine, defense analysts say


So they've progressed from blundering idiot to not quite a complete dumbass?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: So what about those 14 explosions reported in Sevastopol? Fake news?


Ok previous thread there's a link saying Russia says military exercise. Given the entire lack of anything else about something like that compared to the other Crimea explosions in the past, that might actually be true.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, there's really not a lot of new footage out on the regular channels today. Almost seems like media blackout before something big brewing.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: KangTheMad: So what about those 14 explosions reported in Sevastopol? Fake news?

Ok previous thread there's a link saying Russia says military exercise. Given the entire lack of anything else about something like that compared to the other Crimea explosions in the past, that might actually be true.


Their old ammunition exercised its right to explode.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: KangTheMad: KangTheMad: So what about those 14 explosions reported in Sevastopol? Fake news?

Ok previous thread there's a link saying Russia says military exercise. Given the entire lack of anything else about something like that compared to the other Crimea explosions in the past, that might actually be true.

Their old ammunition exercised its right to explode.


Well, or something like that with no probable ukr involvement, yeah.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: KangTheMad: So what about those 14 explosions reported in Sevastopol? Fake news?

Ok previous thread there's a link saying Russia says military exercise. Given the entire lack of anything else about something like that compared to the other Crimea explosions in the past, that might actually be true.


Da, we teach Sergei how to carelessly smoke. Is first step to become ammo dump worker.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drove by a convoy of unmarked military trucks heading north. We're in Cluj Napoka, which is about 3 1/2 hours from the border.  Couldnt tell what was inside.  🧐
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: And the climb to 300,000 dead Russian soldiers from a pointless war started by a Russian mob boss pretending to be a world leader is on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Drove by a convoy of unmarked military trucks heading north. We're in Cluj Napoka, which is about 3 1/2 hours from the border.  Couldnt tell what was inside.  🧐


Loose lips sink ships
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian air force's very bad day last week may have been due to Ukraine sneaking a Patriot battery up to the border:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 112 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.