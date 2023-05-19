 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   What's shaking New York?   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
10
    More: Misc, New York City, Hudson Valley, New York, magnitude earthquake, New Jersey, Report, Cardinal direction, Upstate New York  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 10:45 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
[sarcasm] Gosh, I hope the developers didn't cut any corners on those luxury high rises that have been going up for the past decade or two.  Damn shame if the oligarchs suffered for thinking rules don't apply to them. [/sarcasm]
 
nitroglycerine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wake up next morning and Trump Tower is gone.
 
Taima
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
2.2?  Seriously?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosebud_the_sled
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2.2? Really? Is that even a quake? More like a fat truck passing on the street.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Unless you're staring at a glass of water ala Jurassic Park, a 2.2 isn't even noticeable.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope NYC gets hiat by something serious, but it's a boring bit of geology in the area.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Wake up next morning and Trump Tower is gone.


Nah. The "tower" part can remain. Everything else, I wish iat did.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We homeless felt it more lying on the bare ground, some more than others.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.