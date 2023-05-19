 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Images showing 'staggering' volume of water gone from the world's largest lakes is sure sign the water wars are coming   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Scary, Lake, Rhine, Colorado River, Irrigation, Reservoir, Germany, North Sea, Netherlands  
posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 8:35 AM



yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arguably they already arrived in Syria
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The list started off strong with obvious lakes. But then it devolved into being a majority of not lakes.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With more wind and higher temperatures comes more evaporation. Film at eleven.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame that 3/4 of the planet is covered with the stuff, and we haven't been able to develop a global desalination strategy to both deal with drought and rising sea levels.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then there's the actual data surrounding the actual largest lakes in the world:

https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/missions/great-lakes-information/great-lakes-water-levels/water-level-forecast/monthly-bulletin-of-great-lakes-water-levels/
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: It's a shame that 3/4 of the planet is covered with the stuff, and we haven't been able to develop a global desalination strategy to both deal with drought and rising sea levels.


Absolutely correct, desalination plants should have been up and running all around the world ten years ago. I have no idea why this has not been yet as we have the resources and the money to do this. Surely some of the billionaires with their charity money need to step up if our governments are so blind.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hydrologist here. That article gave me cancer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found it:

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, hopefully any solution will prioritize first the needs of Nestle. Then we can make Arizona farmers whole again. After that, golf course owners and builders of desert suburbs. Then, once the almond and sugar beet growers have been made whole, we can see what any other people might need.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without a doubt at some point in time, water will be the most looked after commodity the world has ever seen.
it will probably be worth than money.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: It's a shame that 3/4 of the planet is covered with the stuff, and we haven't been able to develop a global desalination strategy to both deal with drought and rising sea levels.


have you see a all the cool weapons we made though?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: Without a doubt at some point in time, water will be the most looked after commodity the world has ever seen.
it will probably be worth than money.


You can invest in it and I highly suggest that every make it a part of their portfolio if they can afford to. You're right. Water and Food, farmland specifically.

There you go. That's the cheat code to retire rich.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Hydrologist here.


This you at work?
I kid, I kid.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pheelix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I LOL'd at their first example. The Caspian Sea has 1/3 the salinity of sea water, so it's undrinkable and can't be used for irrigation.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, hopefully any solution will prioritize first the needs of Nestle. Then we can make Arizona farmers whole again. After that, golf course owners and builders of desert suburbs. Then, once the almond and sugar beet growers have been made whole, we can see what any other people might need.


No, see, we need to offer Arizona farmers trillions in tax breaks. Because they don't get enough money from the government already. And then, maybe, they will consider voting for a Democrat. They won't limit their water use though. They'll just sit around flummoxed that the water level is going down as they pump from the aquifer, math is hard ok?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Low water levels also mean companies pay higher levees to pass

Bad pun, or spellcheck error?
 
clawsoon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: The list started off strong with obvious lakes. But then it devolved into being a majority of not lakes.


It's an important subject, and that article just... it was not good.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: markie_farkie: It's a shame that 3/4 of the planet is covered with the stuff, and we haven't been able to develop a global desalination strategy to both deal with drought and rising sea levels.

Absolutely correct, desalination plants should have been up and running all around the world ten years ago. I have no idea why this has not been yet as we have the resources and the money to do this. Surely some of the billionaires with their charity money need to step up if our governments are so blind.


No, no, no.  *We* do not have the resources and money to do this.  *They* have the resources and money to do this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Low water levels also mean companies pay higher levees to pass

Bad pun, or spellcheck error?


I choose to live in a world where it's both.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTA:  Lake Meads

Really?  If you cant even get the name of the lake right, then your article loses any type of credibility.
 
Gramma
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the Great Lakes are about 10" higher than normal this year.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: Pocket Ninja: Well, hopefully any solution will prioritize first the needs of Nestle. Then we can make Arizona farmers whole again. After that, golf course owners and builders of desert suburbs. Then, once the almond and sugar beet growers have been made whole, we can see what any other people might need.

No, see, we need to offer Arizona farmers trillions in tax breaks. Because they don't get enough money from the government already. And then, maybe, they will consider voting for a Democrat. They won't limit their water use though. They'll just sit around flummoxed that the water level is going down as they pump from the aquifer, math is hard ok?


Gotta keep that cotton flowing to our allies. You know, China.
 
kindms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ugh. space herpes
 
proton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: markie_farkie: It's a shame that 3/4 of the planet is covered with the stuff, and we haven't been able to develop a global desalination strategy to both deal with drought and rising sea levels.

Absolutely correct, desalination plants should have been up and running all around the world ten years ago. I have no idea why this has not been yet as we have the resources and the money to do this. Surely some of the billionaires with their charity money need to step up if our governments are so blind.


IMHO, we should leave the ocean water alone and start thinking about getting/mining water from the original source (Asteroids, comets etc.).
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i like to leave the shower on full blast all night, for the white noise. so i put a sweet little potted cranberry bush in the bathroom there, and began receiving government money right away! they paid my water bill, and even sent a nice young man to mow my yard, but it was impossibly saturated from the incessant automatic sprinklers.
also i like almond milk.
:)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: steklo: Without a doubt at some point in time, water will be the most looked after commodity the world has ever seen.
it will probably be worth than money.

You can invest in it and I highly suggest that every make it a part of their portfolio if they can afford to. You're right. Water and Food, farmland specifically.

There you go. That's the cheat code to retire rich.


Sounds like back to basics. Isn't this how humans did it ions ago before money was invented?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aww. I was really hoping for a bond villain's latest ploy to destroy the world. Irresponsible use and water rights just don't seem as dramatic.
 
gyruss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gramma: Meanwhile, the Great Lakes are about 10" higher than normal this year.


Where do you think all that water came from?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: It's a shame that 3/4 of the planet is covered with the stuff, and we haven't been able to develop a global desalination strategy to both deal with drought and rising sea levels.


Yes, it is a shame gravity exists and most of the droughts don't happen at sea level. We just need to run pipes from the ocean to the headwaters of the Colorado, the Rhine, and the Yangtze.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gyruss: Gramma: Meanwhile, the Great Lakes are about 10" higher than normal this year.

Where do you think all that water came from?


Nestle, apparently.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: The list started off strong with obvious lakes. But then it devolved into being a majority of not lakes.


A river is just a long skinny lake with faster lateral differentials.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: markie_farkie: It's a shame that 3/4 of the planet is covered with the stuff, and we haven't been able to develop a global desalination strategy to both deal with drought and rising sea levels.

Absolutely correct, desalination plants should have been up and running all around the world ten years ago. I have no idea why this has not been yet as we have the resources and the money to do this. Surely some of the billionaires with their charity money need to step up if our governments are so blind.


Billionaires be like
 
