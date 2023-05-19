 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   SCOTUS fails to get Andy Warhol   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Copyright, Law, History, Andy Warhol, Elena Kagan, Supreme court, Advertising, Knowledge  
•       •       •

764 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 8:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clarence Thomas was here!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Technically, warhol's pieces were a derivative work, and the photophrapher who holds the copyright to the original photo is entitled to part ownership, and a percentage of any money made using that photo.

This is basic, first day of school, art business 101 stuff.

Not seeing the problem here.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Technically, warhol's pieces were a derivative work, and the photophrapher who holds the copyright to the original photo is entitled to part ownership, and a percentage of any money made using that photo.

This is basic, first day of school, art business 101 stuff.

Not seeing the problem here.


The way the article reads, it sounds like Vanity Fair actually owns the photograph. They paid a commission to the photographer, so doesn't that mean VF retains ownership? What am I missing there?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: bloobeary: Technically, warhol's pieces were a derivative work, and the photophrapher who holds the copyright to the original photo is entitled to part ownership, and a percentage of any money made using that photo.

This is basic, first day of school, art business 101 stuff.

Not seeing the problem here.

The way the article reads, it sounds like Vanity Fair actually owns the photograph. They paid a commission to the photographer, so doesn't that mean VF retains ownership? What am I missing there?


Depends what the contract said. They could have just paid for a limited use license.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: bloobeary: Technically, warhol's pieces were a derivative work, and the photophrapher who holds the copyright to the original photo is entitled to part ownership, and a percentage of any money made using that photo.

This is basic, first day of school, art business 101 stuff.

Not seeing the problem here.

The way the article reads, it sounds like Vanity Fair actually owns the photograph. They paid a commission to the photographer, so doesn't that mean VF retains ownership? What am I missing there?


I only know what was in the article linked to, but it said that the magazine bought the photo from the photographer, then gave it to Andy Warhol to make something from it.  And they had planned it all along, without telling her why they were buying the photo.

So I suspect it really comes down to what the contract was / what rights transferred with the sale of the photo.

I doubt it was "you now have full rights to this image in perpetuity"
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As an aside, I've always thought that Warhol was basically pulling the wool over everyone's eye with his "Art". He's likely the inspiration of that guy who taped a banana to a wall and called it "art", too.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Technically, warhol's pieces were a derivative work, and the photophrapher who holds the copyright to the original photo is entitled to part ownership, and a percentage of any money made using that photo.

This is basic, first day of school, art business 101 stuff.

Not seeing the problem here.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Photograph: left. Tracings: right. Outrage: not mine.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Comparing this to Warhol's Cambells Soup painting is comparing apples to tomatoes. Campbells had absolutely no case against Warhol because artistic license trumps trademark. In the Prince case, it was copyright (painting) vs. prior copyright (photograph). Warhol essentially copied another artist.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oneiros: SurfaceTension: bloobeary: Technically, warhol's pieces were a derivative work, and the photophrapher who holds the copyright to the original photo is entitled to part ownership, and a percentage of any money made using that photo.

This is basic, first day of school, art business 101 stuff.

Not seeing the problem here.

The way the article reads, it sounds like Vanity Fair actually owns the photograph. They paid a commission to the photographer, so doesn't that mean VF retains ownership? What am I missing there?

I only know what was in the article linked to, but it said that the magazine bought the photo from the photographer, then gave it to Andy Warhol to make something from it.  And they had planned it all along, without telling her why they were buying the photo.

So I suspect it really comes down to what the contract was / what rights transferred with the sale of the photo.

I doubt it was "you now have full rights to this image in perpetuity"


Considering what goes into music contracts "In perpetuity throughout the known universe" etc. I wouldn't be surprised if a work for hire photograph contract includes that language.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Depends what the contract said. They could have just paid for a limited use license "

According to another article, vanity fair paid $400 for one time use.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: bloobeary: Technically, warhol's pieces were a derivative work, and the photophrapher who holds the copyright to the original photo is entitled to part ownership, and a percentage of any money made using that photo.

This is basic, first day of school, art business 101 stuff.

Not seeing the problem here.

The way the article reads, it sounds like Vanity Fair actually owns the photograph. They paid a commission to the photographer, so doesn't that mean VF retains ownership? What am I missing there?


The article was unclear, but the opinion seems a bit clearer

Fark user imageView Full Size


tl;dr:

- The photograph was created for & originally licensed to Newsweek in 1981.
- The same photograph was later licensed to Vanity Fair & its parent company in 1984.
- Vanity Fair commissioned the Andy Warhol Foundation to make a pop-art series based on that.
- In 2016, Vanity Fair needed an illustration & used the Warhol version instead of the source photo.

It seems pretty clear to me that if you tell someone, "Here's four hundred bucks for us to license a copy of your photo" & then as the same company say, "Hey famous artist, here's a photo we found lying on the ground. We'll pay you ten grand to make it a painting," & then pay the original photographer nothing, that is a dick move.

Now, dick moves aren't necessarily illegal. If this were a separate company with no relationship to Goldsmith, I'd say it would absolutely be fair use. In this case, however, I'm not sure & would need to read a lot more about this case-reading that I'm not gonna do-to be sure.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"For, let's be honest, artists don't create all on their own; they cannot do what they do without borrowing from or otherwise making use of the work of others,"

Hey, all you people painting the sunset at Yosemite. Get down off those rocks and stop making use of the work of others.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"You've probably heard of Andy Warhol; you've probably seen his art," the dissent says. "You know that he reframed and reformulated - in a word, transformed - images created first by others. Campbell's soup cans and Brillo boxes. Photos of celebrity icons: Marilyn, Elvis, Jackie, Liz - and, as most relevant here, Prince. That's how Warhol earned his conspicuous place in every college's Art History 101."  The dissent faulted the majority's "lack of appreciation" for how Warhol's works differ from their originals.

Okay but let's imagine that this isn't super-famous artist Andy Warhol, but instead some high school student who runs other people's photos through photoshop filters. Is it still okay? Can that person sell those transformed images without owing anything to the photographer?
 
Elfich
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I heard about this a while ago.

I think the question (or part of the question) was: when is something a derivative work?

And I'm sure the supremes were just thrilled to be asked that question.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.