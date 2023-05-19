 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Why does he think manatees want to learn about the confederacy   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
20
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now just to get it straight, are you related to the Georgia "Papanikolaou" or the Mississippi "Papanikolaou"?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea why Florida was re-admitted to the Union, but it was a bad idea, and we need to reconsider it.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Confederate History Month"?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Confederate History Month"?


The US... only farking place where whole-ass states celebrate a bunch if traitor racists that LOST.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Papanikolaou? Sounds furrin' to me. Tell him he can wear a chain or a noose, his choice as his freedom and state's right."
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Confederate History Month"?


Yep. Several southern states still list "Confederate Memorial Day" as a state holiday (usually the laat Monday in April). Georgia quietly changed it to generic "State Holiday" under Nathan Deal. And IIRC, Kemp this year made Good Friday that holiday.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the complaint, Papanikolaou said the ordeal "has caused [him] grief and awkwardness in classroom and school exchanges" and that some students were no longer comfortable taking his class.

I'd be standing in the Administration office - on their desk, if necessary - demanding my child be put in a different teacher's class, and never assigned to this guy for anything.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Ragin' Asian: "Confederate History Month"?

Yep. Several southern states still list "Confederate Memorial Day" as a state holiday (usually the laat Monday in April). Georgia quietly changed it to generic "State Holiday" under Nathan Deal. And IIRC, Kemp this year made Good Friday that holiday.


Alabama, being the third world shiathole that it is, celebrates their Traitor Slaver Heritage Day on the same day as the MLK holiday.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany bans Nazi symbols so their far-right often flies CSA flags in lieu of the swastika. Hitler himself was impressed by slavery as practiced in the US (and the Native American genocide).

The Confederacy was a precursor to Nazi Germany. If you are "pro-confederacy," you're a Nazi.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody ever gets the running gag through the whole movie Gone with the Wind.

The Irish immigrants think owning slave makes them white.

Just like Mister Greek here trying to cozy up to the racists. Sorry Charlie.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confederate Reverence Theory?

I guess they actually do like "CRT".
 
cleek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Papanikolaou then filed a complaint against the review committee, claiming the investigation caused a "hostile work environment" because colleagues were asking why he's racist. "

snowflake
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because they're huge?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Siding with the Confederacy caused him grief. He should count his blessing that he was not around to side with it back in the day.

National Parks Service: one in five white southern men of military age did not survive the Civil War.

It's not too late. A round Russian roulette with a six shooter will give him better odds. Go for it Mr Popacap.
 
shellcat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why shouldn't we teach the children how the traitors were defeated in the War of the Great Rebellion?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The social studies teacher said that an investigation into his self-narrated, pro-Confederate video caused him "emotional turmoil." "

Nazis and Confederate supporters haven't earned the right to not be in emotional turmoil. Quite the opposite, in fact, they should be in constant emotional turmoil.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Germany bans Nazi symbols so their far-right often flies CSA flags in lieu of the swastika. Hitler himself was impressed by slavery as practiced in the US (and the Native American genocide).

The Confederacy was a precursor to Nazi Germany. If you are "pro-confederacy," you're a Nazi.


well, a precursor to Nazi Germany with really crappy logistics & organizational skills ( that's probably a cultural thing down there..)
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Collier County Public Schools told The Daily Beast that its employee review committee met on April 27 and May 11, and went through a 90-page report about Papanikolaou's Confederacy lesson. Ultimately the committee found that the lesson didn't go against the school's curriculum and there was "no just cause for discipline" despite outrage from parents and community members.

Seriously? Your "curriculum" doesn't clash with a racist teacher pushing pro-Confederacy propaganda in the classroom? Fark you and your curriculum. Be better.

What's more, Papanikolaou then filed a complaint against the review committee, claiming the investigation caused a "hostile work environment" because colleagues were asking why he's racist.

Racist shiathead is upset that colleagues ask why he's racist. Poor baby.
 
